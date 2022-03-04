Clean Label Flour Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 7.01% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Owing to Increasing Obesity and Cardiovascular Problems Across the Globe, Is Increasing the Growth of the Clean Label Flour Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 04, 2022 ) Clean Label Flour market size was estimated at $2.34 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Clean label flour contains fewer ingredients and natural and organic ingredients. Clean label flour has fewer product ingredients with no chemicals, no artificial food additives or chemicals, anti-natural ingredients, artificial preservatives, and it is natural, organic, and non-GMO. Clean label flour aims to eliminate any unnatural food from people's diets. Increasing awareness about the benefits associated with Clean Label Flour in daily diet among people is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for natural food products coupled with changing lifestyle of the people is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Clean Label Flour Market for the period 2021-2026.
Clean Label Flour Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
Based on product type, the market for Clean Label Flour is segmented into Wheat, Corn, Rice, Coconut and others. Wheat held the largest share in the Clean Label Flour market. Wheat flour is a powder made from grinding wheat that can be consumed. Wheat flour is majorly used to produce bread, cakes, cookies, and other baked foods. Clean label wheat flour is a good source of iron, thiamine, niacin, calcium, vitamin B6, and other nutritional values, increasing the Clean Label Flour market. However, rice is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the rising consumption of rice flour as it is a gluten-free and excellent source of fiber and improves digestive health.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508018
Report Price: $5900 (Single User License)
Clean Label Flour Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Based on application, the market for Clean Label Flour is categorized in Bakery Products, Baby Foods, Pasta and Noodles, Soups, Sauces and Gravies, and Others. Bakery Products held the largest share in the Clean Label Flour market. Clean label flour is primarily used in making bakery products such as bread, cakes, pastries, and others. Increasing consumption of various bakery products across the globe which increasing the Clean Label Flour market. However, Pasta and Noodle is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the rising demand for instant noodles and the availability of various flavours in noodles in the market.
Clean Label Flour Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Europe dominated the Clean Label Flour market with a significant share of 39% in 2020. This is attributed to the rising presence of clean label flour manufacturers in this region, and they are constantly researching and introducing new goods. Furthermore, rising advancement and innovation in technology in the food industry and increasing spending capacity of the people in this region contribute to the growth of the market in this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing awareness of healthy eating habits among the people in this region. The increasing demand for natural food ingredients and the growing application of clean label flour in this region also increase the growth of the market in this region.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508018
Clean Label Flour Market Drivers
Increasing Number of Health Concerned People Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Obesity and Cardiovascular Diseases.
An increasing number of health concerned people that are inclined towards healthy food products in daily diet, such as clean label flour owing to increasing obesity and cardiovascular problems across the globe, is increasing the growth of the Clean Label Flour Market. According to World Health Organization, around 38.3 million children under five were obese in 2019, and obesity affects 13% of adults worldwide. Additionally, the growing consumption of organic food products among people is also practiced to increase the growth of the Clean Label Flour market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Demand for Clean Label Flour, as a result of the Increasing Awareness about Benefits of Clean Label Flour.
There is an increasing demand for Clean Label Flour as it is natural, minimally processed. Consumers are becoming more aware of the negative health impacts connected with the intake of certain synthetic or artificial food ingredients, increasing the growth of the Clean Label Flour market. According to the survey performed by the Food Marketing Institute in 2019, 86% of consumers stated that food products or brands that provide access to complete and simple to understand ingredients list on their labels. Moreover, growing awareness about the health benefit of Clean Label Flour among the people thereby increasing the growth of the Clean Label Flour Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Clean Label Flour Market Challenges
High Price of Clean Label Flour along with Safety and Inability of Clean Ingredients to Substitute With Artificial Ingredients.
The primary factor that is set to impede the growth of the Clean Label Flour market is the high price of Clean Label Flour. All-natural ingredients are more expensive, and they may reduce the product's shelf life which raises both the overall cost of production and the price of the product. Another factor that hampers the growth of the market is the inability of clean ingredients to substitute with artificial ingredients as it is readily available in the market in low prices.
Clean Label Flour Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Clean Label Flour Market. In 2020, the Clean Label Flour Market share was consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Clean Label Flour Market, the top 10 companies are
Ingredion Incorporated
Ardent Mills LLC.
Cargill Inc.
Kerry Group
Arrowhead Mills
Siemer Specialty Ingredients
Groupe Limagrain
Grain Craft Inc
Hodgson Mill
Codrico
Development:
In June 2020, Ardent Mills acquired Hinrichs Trading Company (HTC) to expand the portfolio of flour of the company and bring innovative products to market.
Key Takeaways
Europe dominated the Clean Label Flour Market in 2020 owing to rising health consciousness among the people in this region. The Clean Label Flour Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing awareness about the negative consequences of artificial chemicals is set to aid the market growth of the Clean Label Flour Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Clean Label Flour Market report.
The high price of Clean Label Flour is poised to create hurdles for the Clean Label Flour Market.
Related Reports:
A. Lecithin Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7487/lecithin-market-analysis.html
B. Gluten Free Food Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7438/gluten-free-food-market.html
For more Food and Beverage Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Clean Label Flour Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
Based on product type, the market for Clean Label Flour is segmented into Wheat, Corn, Rice, Coconut and others. Wheat held the largest share in the Clean Label Flour market. Wheat flour is a powder made from grinding wheat that can be consumed. Wheat flour is majorly used to produce bread, cakes, cookies, and other baked foods. Clean label wheat flour is a good source of iron, thiamine, niacin, calcium, vitamin B6, and other nutritional values, increasing the Clean Label Flour market. However, rice is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the rising consumption of rice flour as it is a gluten-free and excellent source of fiber and improves digestive health.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508018
Report Price: $5900 (Single User License)
Clean Label Flour Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Based on application, the market for Clean Label Flour is categorized in Bakery Products, Baby Foods, Pasta and Noodles, Soups, Sauces and Gravies, and Others. Bakery Products held the largest share in the Clean Label Flour market. Clean label flour is primarily used in making bakery products such as bread, cakes, pastries, and others. Increasing consumption of various bakery products across the globe which increasing the Clean Label Flour market. However, Pasta and Noodle is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the rising demand for instant noodles and the availability of various flavours in noodles in the market.
Clean Label Flour Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Europe dominated the Clean Label Flour market with a significant share of 39% in 2020. This is attributed to the rising presence of clean label flour manufacturers in this region, and they are constantly researching and introducing new goods. Furthermore, rising advancement and innovation in technology in the food industry and increasing spending capacity of the people in this region contribute to the growth of the market in this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing awareness of healthy eating habits among the people in this region. The increasing demand for natural food ingredients and the growing application of clean label flour in this region also increase the growth of the market in this region.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508018
Clean Label Flour Market Drivers
Increasing Number of Health Concerned People Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Obesity and Cardiovascular Diseases.
An increasing number of health concerned people that are inclined towards healthy food products in daily diet, such as clean label flour owing to increasing obesity and cardiovascular problems across the globe, is increasing the growth of the Clean Label Flour Market. According to World Health Organization, around 38.3 million children under five were obese in 2019, and obesity affects 13% of adults worldwide. Additionally, the growing consumption of organic food products among people is also practiced to increase the growth of the Clean Label Flour market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Demand for Clean Label Flour, as a result of the Increasing Awareness about Benefits of Clean Label Flour.
There is an increasing demand for Clean Label Flour as it is natural, minimally processed. Consumers are becoming more aware of the negative health impacts connected with the intake of certain synthetic or artificial food ingredients, increasing the growth of the Clean Label Flour market. According to the survey performed by the Food Marketing Institute in 2019, 86% of consumers stated that food products or brands that provide access to complete and simple to understand ingredients list on their labels. Moreover, growing awareness about the health benefit of Clean Label Flour among the people thereby increasing the growth of the Clean Label Flour Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Clean Label Flour Market Challenges
High Price of Clean Label Flour along with Safety and Inability of Clean Ingredients to Substitute With Artificial Ingredients.
The primary factor that is set to impede the growth of the Clean Label Flour market is the high price of Clean Label Flour. All-natural ingredients are more expensive, and they may reduce the product's shelf life which raises both the overall cost of production and the price of the product. Another factor that hampers the growth of the market is the inability of clean ingredients to substitute with artificial ingredients as it is readily available in the market in low prices.
Clean Label Flour Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Clean Label Flour Market. In 2020, the Clean Label Flour Market share was consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Clean Label Flour Market, the top 10 companies are
Ingredion Incorporated
Ardent Mills LLC.
Cargill Inc.
Kerry Group
Arrowhead Mills
Siemer Specialty Ingredients
Groupe Limagrain
Grain Craft Inc
Hodgson Mill
Codrico
Development:
In June 2020, Ardent Mills acquired Hinrichs Trading Company (HTC) to expand the portfolio of flour of the company and bring innovative products to market.
Key Takeaways
Europe dominated the Clean Label Flour Market in 2020 owing to rising health consciousness among the people in this region. The Clean Label Flour Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing awareness about the negative consequences of artificial chemicals is set to aid the market growth of the Clean Label Flour Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Clean Label Flour Market report.
The high price of Clean Label Flour is poised to create hurdles for the Clean Label Flour Market.
Related Reports:
A. Lecithin Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7487/lecithin-market-analysis.html
B. Gluten Free Food Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7438/gluten-free-food-market.html
For more Food and Beverage Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.