Outskirts Press announces A Pair Of Oars, the latest highly-anticipated fiction / general book from Golden, CO author Kerrina Kuhns.
March 02, 2022. Denver, CO and Golden, CO - Outskirts Press, Inc. has published A Pair Of Oars by Kerrina Kuhns.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2022 ) Lilly is in her mid-forties, divorced, and with her kids grown, she is a leaf in the wind, trying to figure out what to do next in life. So she sets off for the beach, looking for a nice quiet place to start writing her first book—no cell phone, no TV, just her and her laptop…oh, and one of those low folding chairs so she can dig her toes into the sand. But then she senses someone watching her.
Charlotte has noticed Lilly and can’t wait to get over to her. As a spirit she can move about the lighthouse quickly, but she would rather walk. It makes her feel as though she is still alive. She leans over Lilly’s shoulder to look at the laptop and thinks, I have seen this thing before, once when a young man came, but he did not stay long enough for me to figure out what it was. Lilly reaches up to rub her neck, turns her head, and looks about with a perplexed expression. And when she calls out, “Who’s there?” the answer appears on her laptop: “C-H-A-R-L-O-T-T-E,” setting off a string of adventures between some unlikely friends in Nantucket.
Deftly constructed at 140 pages, A Pair Of Oars is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction / general category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, A Pair Of Oars meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $14.95.
Additionally, A Pair Of Oars can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977250407 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 Black & White Paperback SRP: $14.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/apairofoars
About the Author
Kerrina Kuhns grew up in Long Island, New York, where she discovered her love of the ocean. Currently she lives in Colorado and is surrounded by family and friends. Kerrina enjoys writing and painting watercolors. She has two children and two grandchildren. A Pair of Oars is her debut novel.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
