Outskirts Press announces Try To Catch The Water, the latest highly-anticipated fiction / african american & black / women book from Charleston, SC author Marguerite Archie-Hudson.
March 02, 2022. Denver, CO and Charleston, SC - Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Try To Catch The Water: A Novel by Marguerite Archie-Hudson, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 black & white paperback in the fiction / African
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2022 ) Three couples—the Jaspers, the Johnstons, and the Raines—are living the American dream. They have been close friends since college and now in their late forties are enjoying the benefits of their success. Corbin Johnston is a successful LA attorney, and his wife is on track to become superintendent of the local school district. Their only daughter, Cyndi, a brilliant young lawyer, is engaged to the mayor’s son, and the wedding is scheduled for Christmas Eve. It will be a highlight of the Los Angeles holiday season.
But four weeks before her wedding, Cyndi is gravely injured when, trying to help a client escape with her life, she is caught in the middle of a violent domestic incident. Not only is Cyndi’s life in peril, but the crisis threatens to reveal a dangerous secret—one that could destroy all that these friends have built together over the past 25 years.
Try to Catch the Water explores the challenges the couples face as they wrestle with shocking revelations and emotional crises that force them to examine the meaning of friendship, the strength of forgiveness, and the ability to regain trust and loyalty once lost.
Deftly constructed at 292 pages, Try To Catch The Water: A Novel is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction / African American & black / women category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Try To Catch The Water meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $18.95.
Additionally, Try To Catch The Water can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781478791683 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 Black & White Paperback SRP: $18.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/trytocatchthewater
About the Author
Marguerite Archie-Hudson grew up in the small rural community of Yonges Island, South Carolina, but spent nearly half of her adult life in California, where she was a member of the State Legislature and active in public affairs. She is a former college president and currently teaches political science at the College of Charleston, Charleston, SC. Try to Catch the Water is her debut novel.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
https://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
But four weeks before her wedding, Cyndi is gravely injured when, trying to help a client escape with her life, she is caught in the middle of a violent domestic incident. Not only is Cyndi’s life in peril, but the crisis threatens to reveal a dangerous secret—one that could destroy all that these friends have built together over the past 25 years.
Try to Catch the Water explores the challenges the couples face as they wrestle with shocking revelations and emotional crises that force them to examine the meaning of friendship, the strength of forgiveness, and the ability to regain trust and loyalty once lost.
Deftly constructed at 292 pages, Try To Catch The Water: A Novel is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction / African American & black / women category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Try To Catch The Water meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $18.95.
Additionally, Try To Catch The Water can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781478791683 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 Black & White Paperback SRP: $18.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/trytocatchthewater
About the Author
Marguerite Archie-Hudson grew up in the small rural community of Yonges Island, South Carolina, but spent nearly half of her adult life in California, where she was a member of the State Legislature and active in public affairs. She is a former college president and currently teaches political science at the College of Charleston, Charleston, SC. Try to Catch the Water is her debut novel.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
https://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.