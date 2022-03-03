Phospholipase Enzyme Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Demand for Natural Products Is Set to Aid the Market Growth of the Phospholipase Enzyme Market Report.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2022 ) Phospholipase Enzyme market size was estimated at $200 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Phospholipases are enzymes that use the hydrolyzes, stereospecific process to transform phospholipids into fatty acids, lipoproteins, lysophospholipids, glycerophospholipids, inositol-1,4,5-trisphosphate, inositol triphosphate, and other lipophilic compounds. All living species include phospholipids, which aid in the preservation of nutritional value. The majority of these enzymes can be found in pancreatic secretions and tissues. Phospholipases release diacylglycerol, Arachidonic Acid, Endothelial lipase, and others. Phospholipase A1, Phospholipase B, Phospholipase C, and Phospholipase D are some of the numerous varieties of Phospholipases available. Phospholipase C is an essential enzyme in the metabolism of phosphoinositides. Increasing awareness about the benefits associated with phospholipase enzyme among people is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for digestive enzymes and healthy food is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Phospholipase Enzyme Market for the period 2021-2026.
Phospholipase Enzyme Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
Based on product type, the market for Phospholipase Enzyme is segmented into Phospholipase A1, Phospholipase A2, Phospholipase B, Phospholipase C, and Phospholipase D. Phospholipase A2 held the largest share, and it is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Phospholipase A2 is a group of enzymes that hydrolyze phospholipids generate fatty acids and lysophospholipids. Phospholipase A2 is majorly used in food products such as bakery products, sauces, and others, increasing the Phospholipase Enzyme market.
Phospholipase Enzyme Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Based on application, the market for Phospholipase Enzyme is categorized in Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Ethanol & Biofuel production, Nutraceuticals, and others. Food and Beverage sub segment held the largest market share, and it is also predicted to register a higher CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Increasing usage of Phospholipase Enzyme in food and beverages such as oil and fat processing, bakery products, dairy, and others as a phospholipase enzyme help improve flavor, shelf life, enhance yield, improve yield, improve texture and variety of other benefits thereby, increasing the Phospholipase Enzyme market.
Phospholipase Enzyme Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Phospholipase Enzyme market with a significant share of 40% in 2020. This is attributed to the rising need for high-quality food with more natural flavor and taste has become a popular trend among the people in this region. Furthermore, rising advancement and innovation in technology in the food industry in which Phospholipase enzymes have found more application in fat modification in this region is contributing to the growth of the market.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the region's growing food and beverage industry. Increasing consumption of healthy food products with proper diet and rising spending capacity of the people in this region is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Phospholipase Enzyme Market Drivers
Increasing Application of Phospholipase Enzyme for Production of Low Fat Cheese
Increasing usage of Phospholipase Enzyme in low-fat cheese production as consumers prefer low-fat cheese owing to health benefits across the globe is boosting the growth of the Phospholipase Enzyme Market. According to the Economic Co-operation Development (OECD) report, cheese is the second most-consumed dairy product of milk solids. With the increasing consumption of cheese globally, the manufacturers are on the lookout for an ingredient that will aid in the development of low-fat cheese. The phospholipase enzyme is a good choice since it lowers phospholipid content and allows for the production of low-fat cheese. Additionally, the growing demand for high-quality food products among people is also predicted to increase the growth of the Phospholipase Enzyme market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Demand for Phospholipase Enzyme, as a result of the Increasing prevalence of obesity
The demand for Phospholipase Enzyme is rising as it offers anti-obesity and anti-inflammatory properties which is augmenting the growth of the market. According to World Health Organization, around 38.3 million children under five were obese in 2019, along with 13% of adults worldwide. Also, obesity and overweight are associated with more deaths globally than underweight. The growing awareness about the health benefit of Phospholipase Enzyme among the people is increasing the growth of the Phospholipase Enzyme Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Phospholipase Enzyme Market Challenges
High Price of Phospholipase Enzyme Along with the Safety and Handling Issues of Phospholipase Enzyme
The major factor that impedes the growth of the Phospholipase Enzyme market is the high price of Phospholipase Enzyme. An increase in production costs due to a rise in raw material price fluctuation directly impacts the price of the final product. Another factor that hampers the growth of the market is the safety and handling issues of phospholipase enzyme as phospholipase enzyme is susceptible to temperature and pH. The surrounding environmental circumstances have a significant influence on enzymes. The rate of reaction slows dramatically as the temperature drops, thereby acting as a impediment to market growth.
Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Phospholipase Enzyme Market. In 2020, the Phospholipase Enzyme Market share was consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. In the Phospholipase Enzyme Market, the top 10 companies are
1. Novozymes A/S
2. DuPont
3. Koninklijke DSM N.V
4. Nagase & Co. Ltd.
5. Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
6. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
7. Thermo Fisher Scientific
8. Aumgene Biosciences
9. Genetrix Ingredients
10. EUCODIS Bioscience GmbH
Development:
In September 2020, Novoenzyme launched Fiberex. It is a comprehensive platform for converting corn fiber into ethanol-based on innovative enzymes and yeast strains.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Phospholipase Enzyme Market in 2020 owing to rising awareness about health issues in this region. The Phospholipase Enzyme Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing demand for natural products is set to aid the market growth of the Phospholipase Enzyme Market report.
The high price of Phospholipase Enzyme is poised to create hurdles for the Phospholipase Enzyme Market.
