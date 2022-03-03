Yoghurt Powder Market Size Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
Growing Awareness Regarding High Nutritive Value of Yoghurt Powder Is Poised to Increase the Growth of the Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2022 ) Yoghurt Powder Market size is forecast to reach $1.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Yogurt powder is also called dried yogurt, which is a dairy product obtained by removing moisture from yogurt till the dry matter is left as a residue. Yogurt Powder constitutes fresh skimmed milk, which is further involved in processes like pasteurization, evaporation freeze drying, and microwave drying. The distinctive tart flavor caters to a variety of applications in frozen dairy based desserts like ice creams, sauces & gravies, infant formula, frostings, smoothies, whipped cream/toppings, icings, and more without adding moisture as well as in confectionery coatings namely nutrition bars, dried fruits, snacks and cereal inclusions. Growing adoption of healthy lifestyle and awareness regarding nutritional diet is the key factor driving the market growth. It helps to improve the digestive health and immune system. A rising preference for on-the-go nutritious food owing to rapid urbanization is anticipated to augment the market growth. Fresh yogurt being a constituent of yogurt powder makes it rich in vitamin B6, vitamin B12, calcium, vitamin D, protein, and riboflavin among others. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of high sugar content, artificial colors, additives, and preservatives has encouraged bakery and confectionery manufacturers to use yogurt based powder which is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Yoghurt Powder Market for the period 2021-2026.
Yoghurt Powder Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
The Skimmed yoghurt segment held the largest share in the Yoghurt Powder Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the growing consumer awareness regarding low-fat content of the product which is the key driver of this segment. Moreover, the product is widely used as an ingredient for manufacturing meat products, infant formulas, confectionery, ice creams, processed cheese, and dairy-based frozen products. This factor is likely to augment the market growth. However, whole yoghurt powder is extensively utilized for adding tangy yogurt flavor for toppings, icings, smoothies, frosting, and other frozen products without the additional moisture of the fresh yogurt, which is likely to augment the growth of this segment. Whole yoghurt segment is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507384
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Yoghurt Powder Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
The Hypermarkets/Supermarkets segment held the largest share in the Yoghurt Powder Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the exhaustive lineup of products that hypermarkets are able to put on display at the same time and place, thereby making buying experience convenient for consumers. Moreover, supermarkets also hold the potential to provide discount coupons when bought in more than usual quantity, which is a win-win situation for consumers. However, online sales channels are gaining a lot of traction with internet penetration a lot of sub-urban and rural areas of different economies. Consumers can procure their products from the comfort of their home and millennials are majorly attracted to online shopping than the more conventional ways. Online sales channels are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Yoghurt Powder Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Europe dominated the Yoghurt Powder Market with a major share of 39.7% in 2020. This is attributed to the factors like growing popularity of yogurt based breakfast recipes all throughout the European Union, especially in Scandinavian countries which is expected to cater well for the regional growth. Additionally, growing awareness of consumers surrounding health benefits of the product is projected to further fuel the growth.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising consumer preference for nutritious and healthy food products. Moreover, the growing aging population and prevalence of obesity is expected to drive the regional market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507384
Yoghurt Powder Market Drivers
Increasing number of health conscious consumers is driving the market growth
Over the recent past, the number of health conscious consumers has increased manifold along with the scope of availability of yoghurt based products globally. Consumers have become aware about gut health, as the prevalence of health conditions associated with digestive system is increasing at a steady pace. The preference of consumer towards natural ingredients is being accepted by manufacturers, which is propelling the market’s growth. Significant investments in R&D facilities for the improvement of manufacturing processes of food products, innovate, and add value to them in terms of nutritional profile drives the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2019, British government issued guidelines to reduce the sugar content in fermented yogurt products by 20% by 2021. Thus, increasing the growth of the Yoghurt Powder Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Growing awareness regarding high nutritive value of yoghurt powder is poised to increase the growth of the market
Yogurt powder contains essential nutrients like vitamin D, potassium, phosphorus, calcium, and protein. This is because it is considered beneficial for the prevention of osteoporosis. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), more than 200 million people were affected by osteoporosis worldwide, in 2020. Around 30% of all postmenopausal women in Europe and the U.S. have osteoporosis. The disease affects more than 75 million people in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The high prevalence is anticipated to propel the demand for nutrient-dense foods, which in turn is projected to drive the yogurt powder market. Thus, increasing the growth of the Yoghurt Powder Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Yoghurt Powder Market Challenges
Growing number of lactose intolerant people is likely to challenge the market growth
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Yoghurt Powder Market are rising cases of lactose intolerance in the population across the globe. Lactose intolerance further leads to ailments like diarrhea, acne, gas and bloating, thereby, restricting the consumption of yoghurt powder and reducing its demand. Further, lack of sufficient storage facilities, vulnerability to transportation is hindering the market’s growth.
Yoghurt Powder Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Yoghurt Powder Market. In 2020, the Yoghurt Powder Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The Yoghurt Powder Market, top 10 companies are:
Urban Platter
Jarrow Formulas Inc.
Sweet Pomona GROUP PTY LTD
WinCrest Bulk Foods Inc.
Bluegrass Dairy & Food Inc.
Armor Protéines
BioGrowing Co. Ltd.
Grande Cheese Company
Bempresa
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In May 2021, South Africa’s Squish launched 200ml pouch range of ready-to-eat 100% fruit and veg and yoghurt purees and pressed juices.
In April 2020, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences has announced the global launch of its Yo-Mix Prime cultures yoghurt series, by reducing the addition of sugar, saving formulation costs and enhancing process flexibility.
Key Takeaways
Europe dominated the Yoghurt Powder Market in 2020 owing to the growing popularity of yogurt based breakfast recipes involving sauces & gravies all throughout the European Union. The Yoghurt Powder Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Growing number of health conscious consumers coupled with rising awareness regarding high nutritive value of yoghurt powder are likely to aid the market growth of the Yoghurt Powder Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Yoghurt Powder Market report.
Growing number of lactose intolerant people is poised to create the hurdles for the Yoghurt Powder Market.
Related Reports:
A. Lactose Free Food Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7456/lactose-free-food-market.html
B. Guar Gum Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7483/guar-gum-market.html
For more Food and Beverage Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Yoghurt Powder Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
The Skimmed yoghurt segment held the largest share in the Yoghurt Powder Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the growing consumer awareness regarding low-fat content of the product which is the key driver of this segment. Moreover, the product is widely used as an ingredient for manufacturing meat products, infant formulas, confectionery, ice creams, processed cheese, and dairy-based frozen products. This factor is likely to augment the market growth. However, whole yoghurt powder is extensively utilized for adding tangy yogurt flavor for toppings, icings, smoothies, frosting, and other frozen products without the additional moisture of the fresh yogurt, which is likely to augment the growth of this segment. Whole yoghurt segment is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507384
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Yoghurt Powder Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
The Hypermarkets/Supermarkets segment held the largest share in the Yoghurt Powder Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the exhaustive lineup of products that hypermarkets are able to put on display at the same time and place, thereby making buying experience convenient for consumers. Moreover, supermarkets also hold the potential to provide discount coupons when bought in more than usual quantity, which is a win-win situation for consumers. However, online sales channels are gaining a lot of traction with internet penetration a lot of sub-urban and rural areas of different economies. Consumers can procure their products from the comfort of their home and millennials are majorly attracted to online shopping than the more conventional ways. Online sales channels are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Yoghurt Powder Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Europe dominated the Yoghurt Powder Market with a major share of 39.7% in 2020. This is attributed to the factors like growing popularity of yogurt based breakfast recipes all throughout the European Union, especially in Scandinavian countries which is expected to cater well for the regional growth. Additionally, growing awareness of consumers surrounding health benefits of the product is projected to further fuel the growth.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising consumer preference for nutritious and healthy food products. Moreover, the growing aging population and prevalence of obesity is expected to drive the regional market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507384
Yoghurt Powder Market Drivers
Increasing number of health conscious consumers is driving the market growth
Over the recent past, the number of health conscious consumers has increased manifold along with the scope of availability of yoghurt based products globally. Consumers have become aware about gut health, as the prevalence of health conditions associated with digestive system is increasing at a steady pace. The preference of consumer towards natural ingredients is being accepted by manufacturers, which is propelling the market’s growth. Significant investments in R&D facilities for the improvement of manufacturing processes of food products, innovate, and add value to them in terms of nutritional profile drives the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2019, British government issued guidelines to reduce the sugar content in fermented yogurt products by 20% by 2021. Thus, increasing the growth of the Yoghurt Powder Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Growing awareness regarding high nutritive value of yoghurt powder is poised to increase the growth of the market
Yogurt powder contains essential nutrients like vitamin D, potassium, phosphorus, calcium, and protein. This is because it is considered beneficial for the prevention of osteoporosis. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), more than 200 million people were affected by osteoporosis worldwide, in 2020. Around 30% of all postmenopausal women in Europe and the U.S. have osteoporosis. The disease affects more than 75 million people in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The high prevalence is anticipated to propel the demand for nutrient-dense foods, which in turn is projected to drive the yogurt powder market. Thus, increasing the growth of the Yoghurt Powder Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Yoghurt Powder Market Challenges
Growing number of lactose intolerant people is likely to challenge the market growth
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Yoghurt Powder Market are rising cases of lactose intolerance in the population across the globe. Lactose intolerance further leads to ailments like diarrhea, acne, gas and bloating, thereby, restricting the consumption of yoghurt powder and reducing its demand. Further, lack of sufficient storage facilities, vulnerability to transportation is hindering the market’s growth.
Yoghurt Powder Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Yoghurt Powder Market. In 2020, the Yoghurt Powder Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The Yoghurt Powder Market, top 10 companies are:
Urban Platter
Jarrow Formulas Inc.
Sweet Pomona GROUP PTY LTD
WinCrest Bulk Foods Inc.
Bluegrass Dairy & Food Inc.
Armor Protéines
BioGrowing Co. Ltd.
Grande Cheese Company
Bempresa
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In May 2021, South Africa’s Squish launched 200ml pouch range of ready-to-eat 100% fruit and veg and yoghurt purees and pressed juices.
In April 2020, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences has announced the global launch of its Yo-Mix Prime cultures yoghurt series, by reducing the addition of sugar, saving formulation costs and enhancing process flexibility.
Key Takeaways
Europe dominated the Yoghurt Powder Market in 2020 owing to the growing popularity of yogurt based breakfast recipes involving sauces & gravies all throughout the European Union. The Yoghurt Powder Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Growing number of health conscious consumers coupled with rising awareness regarding high nutritive value of yoghurt powder are likely to aid the market growth of the Yoghurt Powder Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Yoghurt Powder Market report.
Growing number of lactose intolerant people is poised to create the hurdles for the Yoghurt Powder Market.
Related Reports:
A. Lactose Free Food Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7456/lactose-free-food-market.html
B. Guar Gum Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7483/guar-gum-market.html
For more Food and Beverage Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.