Reclaimed Rubber Market Size Forecast to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2026
Increasing Adoption in the Automotive Industry Driving the Growth of Reclaimed Rubber Market.
The Reclaimed Rubber Market size is forecast to reach US$6.6 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Reclaimed rubber is reliable rubber that is obtained through various thermo-synthetic cycles. By shortening the polymer chain, reclaimed rubber is relaxed. The types of reclaimed rubber widely used include ethylene propylene diene monomer, butyl reclaim, and the whole Tire Reclaim. The growing automobile industry is fueling the interest in reclaimed rubber due to its ability to protect against heat and bright light. It is used in assembling wheels, belts, tires, and hoses in automobiles. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their behaviors and purchases. As a result, new trends including sustainability, recycling existing products, reusing outdated things, and reducing environmental effects and pollution have emerged. Such factors have aided the expansion of the reclaimed rubber industry, which is based on the creation of new products from discarded consumer items like vehicle tires. According to the Korea Trade & Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), there is a strong demand for commercial vehicles in Saudi Arabia. The commercial vehicle sales were about 82,027 units in 2018 and is expected to reach about 97,188 by 2023. With the increasing automotive industry, the demand for tires will also increase which eventually boots the reclaimed rubber market growth.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the progress of several sectors. A few areas have seen a decline in popularity, while others have remained stable and provide stimulating development opportunities. Recently, the COVID-19 epidemic has impacted the Reclaimed Rubber industry, causing a substantial portion of the assembly line to be shut down for a short period of time. The production & demand of automotive also got affected during the pandemic. For instance, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), China's passenger car sales in June fell 6.5% year on year to 1.68 million units. Also, Toyota Motor Corporation reported a YoY sales decline of 26%, May’s unit sales were almost double that of April, which fell 56% YoY. With the decrease in automotive production, the demand for automotive tires has considerably fallen, which is having a major impact on the reclaimed rubber market.
Reclaimed Rubber Market Segment Analysis – By Type
The increasing demand for whole tires reclaim (WTR) is a prominent trend in the global market for reclaimed rubber, and it is expected to contribute considerably to the industry in the years to come. Whole tires reclaim (WTR) is growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The high demand arises from its high adaptability and durability, as well as its low processing costs and low environmental impact. Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), on the other hand, is expected to gain a significant share in the future, due to technological advancements that have resulted in improved product qualities and sustainability. The ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) segment is currently expanding at a rapid pace, owing to benefits such as high ozone resistance, reduced electricity consumption, and improved extrusion speed, among others. E ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is increasingly being used in automotive and aircraft tires, consumer molded goods, and even electrical cables, hoses, and conveyor belts. Butyl reclaim is also growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.
Reclaimed Rubber Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The tire held the largest share in the reclaimed rubbers market in 2020. Rubber recycling, in order to increase sustainability issues in the automotive tire industry, has aided the industry's expansion. As more people become aware of the cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternatives to virgin rubber, the demand for reclaimed rubber for use in long-lasting tires increases. When compared to its synthetic equivalent, such qualities make it easier to break down throughout the processing stage. In recent years, increased availability of disposed or waste tires, as well as lower reclaim rubber costs, have further aided industry expansion. Due to its resistance to ultraviolet rays and heat radiation from the sun, the rapidly developing vehicle industry is predicted to further boost demand for recycled rubber-based tires.
Reclaimed Rubber Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The Automotive Industry held the largest share in the Reclaimed Rubber Market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Consumer awareness of environmentally friendly materials with lower processing costs and improved qualities is at the forefront of driving demand in the global market for reclaimed rubber. As a result, reclaimed rubber such as ethylene propylene diene monomer, butyl reclaim, the whole tire reclaim is being used in tires, footwear, and other molded rubber products. Other factors driving market expansion include rising rubber costs, growing worries about the environmental damage caused by dumping used rubber in rivers, and increased energy efficiency. The need for reclaimed rubber in the automobile industry has been boosted in part by rising educational levels and recycling efforts. Consumer disposable income has increased, resulting in increased interest and spending power, which translates straight into luxury goods such as automobiles. In recent years, automobile sales have soared. For instance, in January 2018, South Africa's total motor sales were estimated at 54,620, which increased to 55,156 in January 2019, according to Stats SA. According to the Korea Trade & Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), there is a strong demand for commercial vehicles in Saudi Arabia. The commercial vehicle sales were about 82,027 units in 2018 and expected to reach about 97,188 by 2023. The total number of road vehicles registered on 1 January per year in the Netherlands increased from 1,12,87,017 in 2018 to 1,14,95,837 in 2019, to 1,17,03,420 in 2020, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). As a result, the rate of tires consumption in automobiles has increased. Hence, influenced the reclaimed rubber market growth.
Reclaimed Rubber Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the reclaimed rubbers market in 2020 up to 30%. The rapidly developing automotive and aerospace industries, particularly in China, Malaysia, and India, have fueled spectacular growth in the Asia Pacific market and will continue to do so in the future. China is the world's largest vehicle market, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), and the Chinese government expects automobile production to reach 35 million by 2025. In 2019, according to OICA, the automotive production in Malaysia and Vietnam has increased up to 571632, and 250000, i.e., 1.2%, and 5.5%, higher than the previous year. In June 2017, the Clean Energy Ministerial launched the EV30@30 campaign to accelerate the worldwide use of electric vehicles. This has led to an increase in the number of electric vehicles and is expected to increase the production of electric vehicles further in the coming years. The increasing automotive industry in Asia Pacific is influencing the growth of the reclaimed rubber market in the region. Another factor driving growth in the Asia Pacific market is the growing trend of large recyclers relocating their manufacturing bases to low-cost locations in the region.
Reclaimed Rubber Market Drivers
Increasing adoption in the automotive industry
The growth of the reclaimed rubber market is being driven by increasing adoption in the automotive sector. The growing need for vehicle tires and tubing is apparent in the global reclaimed rubber market. With the growth of the automotive industry in developing economies, there has been a considerable increase in interest in crude materials, especially reclaimed rubber such as ethylene propylene diene monomer, butyl reclaim, and whole Tire Reclaim. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Indian automotive industry has attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth US$ 22.35 billion during the period April 2000 to June 2019. Furthermore, The Automotive Mission Plan 2016-26 (AMP 2026) initiative is launched by the Indian government to further boost the automotive industry in the country. According to OICA, the production of passenger cars in Africa was 776,967 in 2018, which then rose to 787,287 in 2019, an increase of 1.3%. Thus, increasing automotive production is driving demand for tires, which eventually act as a driver for the reclaimed rubber market.
Reclaimed Rubber Market Challenges
Fluctuating prices of raw materials such as crude oil can cause an obstruction to the market growth
The growth of the reclaimed rubber market is being hampered by fluctuating raw material costs. Factors such as shifting crude material costs, unexpected natural compound (VOC) contamination guidelines due to flexible handling, and the availability of options, may hinder the market’s growth. According to, BP Statistical Review of World Energy, in the recent year there is been an increase in the price volatility of crude oil. The crude oil price has decreased from $98.95/bbl in 2014 to $52.39/bbl in 2015 and increased from $43.73/bbl in 2016 to $71.31/bbl in 2018 and then decreased to $64.21/bbl in 2019 and $41.84/bbl in 2020. This fluctuation is affecting the reclaimed rubber market. In addition, because of its ability to absorb air and creep, reclaimed rubber is difficult to treat during handling. Another test for the business is its sensitivity to toxins in the production of rubber residual parts, which is a big medical hazard. Therefore, the aforementioned may restrict reclaimed rubber market growth.
Reclaimed Rubber Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Reclaimed Rubbers Market. Reclaimed Rubbers Market top companies are:
SABIC
BASF SE
3M
Sumitomo Chemicals
Covestro AG
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
LyndollBasell Industries N.V.
Evonik Industries AG
Mapei SpA, Ashland, Inc,
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominates the reclaimed rubber market, owing to the increasing production of vehicles. According to OICA, the production of passenger cars has increased by 2.6 % in Malaysia in 2019.
Because of manageability, lower energy consumption, and cost-effectiveness, reclaimed rubber is widely used in modern applications instead of engineered elastic.
As part of their corporate social responsibility, industry players are attempting to discover better ways to reduce/alleviate the environmental harm caused by butyl rubber production. This is expected to support market development plans sooner.
In compared to its synthetic alternative, this low-cost raw material is widely favored by manufacturers due to its lower power consumption rate and lower thermal plasticity levels, which make it easier to break down during processing.
In addition, strict recycling regulations and government intervention to minimize the number of landfills and other waste that reduces the amount of available fertile farming land has led to an increase in reclamation initiatives.
