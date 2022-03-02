Active Wheelchair Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Rising Predominance of Incessant Ailments Are Propelling the Active Wheelchair Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 02, 2022 ) Active Wheelchair Market size is estimated at $1.9 million in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. An active wheelchair allows the specially-abled or elderly person to be more active. Tremendous selection of active wheelchairs in residences by the specially-abled and elderly populace and choice of the active wheelchair by patients enduring spinal cord injury and other pertinent injuries are the principal determinants impelling the progress of the Active Wheelchair Market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) is hurt or affliction of the nerves, joints, muscles, tendons, spinal discs, and cartilage. Musculoskeletal disorder may be referred to as a musculoskeletal disease. Musculoskeletal disease is typified by cartilage or bone deformities of regeneration, deficiency of curing, unrestrained/transformed generation, and so on. As per CDC, work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSD) are diseases in which the work atmosphere coupled with the performance of work are conducive to the disease, and the disease is aggravated or continues for a longer duration owing to the work environment. Motor neurone disease (MND) is a rare disease that influences the brain and nerves. Motor neurone disease brings about frailty that gets worse over a period of time. Motor neurone disease has no cure. However, there are healing techniques to support the decrease of the effect on the everyday life of a patient. Mobility scooters are electric vehicles and mobility support counterpart or accessory to a power wheelchair but set up similar to a motorscooter. If motorized, they are typically termed as power-operated vehicles/scooters, handicap scooters, or electric scooters. Non-motorized mobility scooters are fewer in the count and are designed for wheelchair users who can utilize their legs to some extent. The constant enhancement in active wheelchair effectiveness and the rising predominance of incessant ailments are propelling the Active Wheelchair market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Active Wheelchair Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type:
Based on Product Type, Manual Active Wheelchair Market accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the reduced cost and the lesser weight. Furthermore, the lower maintenance cost, the non-reliance on charging, and the increasing utilization of manual wheelchairs in developing economies are driving the growth of the Manual Active Wheelchair segment. Mobility scooters are utilized by people who do not have the stamina to utilize an active manual wheelchair. The Power Active Wheelchair segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to their heightening acceptance in developing economies and the cutting-edge technology employed. Power active wheelchairs are gaining increased recognition owing to their affluent touch, independence. Furthermore, a boost in the introduction of power active wheelchairs by key players and expanding awareness of power active wheelchairs are fueling the growth of this segment during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Active Wheelchair Market Segment Analysis – By Indication :
Based on Indication, the Cerebral Palsy segment dominates the Active Wheelchair Market in 2020 owing to the greater reliance of patients enduring cerebral palsy on active wheelchairs. Furthermore, the hike in the count of cerebral palsy cases is estimated to drive the growth of this segment. As per WHO estimates, somewhere between 250,000 and 500,000 people endure a Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) on an annual basis globally. The maximum number of cases originate from avertable reasons like road-traffic accidents, falls, or assaults. Motor neurone disease is another typical ailment of people utilizing an active wheelchair. The Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the increased number of falls among senior citizens and traumatic causes.
Active Wheelchair Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
Based on Geography, North America Active Wheelchair Market accounted for the dominant revenue share of 35% in 2020 owing to the rising geriatric populace in the North American region. As per the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6.2 million Americans are assessed to be residing with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021. It is the fifth chief agent of demise for mature grown-ups aged 65 years and over and the sixth chief agent of demise for a mature grown-up. This determinant, coupled with cases of motor neurone disease, is fuelling the progress of the Active Wheelchair market in the North-American region. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021- 2026, owing to the boost in knowledge about wheelchairs and the rising disposable income. Furthermore, the expanding investment for the development of progressive active wheelchairs is driving the growth of the Active Wheelchair market during the forecast period 2021-2026 in the Asia Pacific region.
Active Wheelchair Market - Drivers
Technological Innovation is Expected to Propel the Demand for Active Wheelchair:
According to World Economic Forum, presently, there are nearly 131 million end users of wheelchairs at a global level. The design of wheelchairs on a large scale has not altered much over the last forty years. Implementing the current digital technology can enhance mobility, security, and convenience of specially-abled people enduring ailments like motor neurone disease or the elderly populace. The digital technologies constituting the Fourth Industrial Revolution promise to make ample enhancements to the quality of life of communities. In South Korea, Guru IoT, an Internet of Things organization, has developed a self-driving wheelchair utilizing the idea of digital twinning. Saved on a cloud-computing platform, a comprehensive map can be connected to, by the wheelchair, permitting it to guide its way round its surroundings securely. This technique is more economical than setting it up with sensors linked to the internet, sending and accepting data in real-time. It is equipped with added security technology and proximity sensors. The utilization of a digital twin map rather than technology with global positioning data could turn the chair into an affordable product suitable for the mass market. The application of the most recent digital technology for recreating the wheelchair coupled with existing mobility support accessories like mobility scooters is fuelling the demand for the Active Wheelchair market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Active Wheelchair Market – Challenges
Imbalance in Supply and Demand of Wheelchairs in Developing Economies may Pose Hindrance to Market Expansion:
As per WHO figures, 1% of the global populace, which constitutes 75 million people, need a wheelchair. Communities needing wheelchairs are those with movability restraints and may include individuals with innate congenital irregularities and individuals with developmental and neurological ailments like muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy, and so on. Four out of five people requiring a wheelchair reside in lower-middle-income economies (LMIC), and developing nations make up the greatest unfulfilled requirement. This issue is challenging the growth of the Active Wheelchair market.
Active Wheelchair Market - Landscape:
The Active Wheelchair Market’s main strategies include innovative product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities. Active Wheelchair Market top 10 companies are listed below:
Sunrise Medical
Mountain Trike
Numotion
Invictus Active
Karman Healthcare, Inc.
PER4MAX Medical
MEYRA GmbH
Spinlife
Sportaid
Carex Health Brands, Inc.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In August 2020, Sunrise Medical, a global chief provider of progressive, serviceable mobility solutions, declared the planned acquisition of two chief international pediatric brands, namely Leckey and Firefly. The acquisition of James Leckey Design, in conjunction with its subdivisions Firefly Friends and Vida Global, fundamentally develops the pediatric product and service contribution of Sunrise Medical within remedial care and offers a powerful reciprocal fit with the current pediatric mobility portfolio of Sunrise Medical.
As per an online report, In July 2020, Ezvid Wiki, a California-based video wiki company, got in touch with the Mountain Trike company. The Mountain Trike company was founded with all its terrain wheelchair products and promoted in the wiki video: “5 Organizations and Companies Helping People with Mobility Issues”.
Key Takeaways
Active Wheelchair Market growth is being driven by the increasing cases of diseases like cerebral palsy, and motor neurone disease owing to aberrant brain growth or hurt to the growing brain and hereditary factors.
Geographically, the North American Active Wheelchair Market dominated the Active Wheelchair market share in 2020 owing to the increasing geriatric populace and boost in the selection of progressive wheelchairs. Furthermore, the presence of key players like Sunrise Medical and Carex Health Brands in the North American region are fuelling the Active Wheelchair market during the forecast period 2021-2026,
Active Wheelchairs are utilized by specially-abled patients with diseases like musculoskeletal disease and motor neurone disease and people from the senior age brackets owing to the enhanced mobility, freedom, heightened self-esteem, and self-confidence attained. Furthermore, better health, quality of life, admission into the community, and economic advantages gained by active wheelchairs are propelling the Active Wheelchair market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
The surging demand for active wheelchairs owing to a boost in post-surgical processes is driving the Active Wheelchair market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
