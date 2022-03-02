Mobile Stroke Unit Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Rising Incidence of Transient Ischemic Attack Will Fuel Product Demand Driving the Growth of Mobile Stroke Unit Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 02, 2022 ) Mobile Stroke Unit Market size was estimated at $8.2 million in 2020, projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The mobile stroke units industry is likely to rise owing to the growing demand for specialized emergency rooms on wheels to improve stroke survival rates. The Mobile Stroke Unit is an ambulance that has a computed tomography scanner with an accumulator in addition to typical emergency equipment. A transient ischemic attack (TIA) is a short period of symptoms that resemble stroke symptoms. A TIA normally lasts only a few minutes and has no long-term consequences. The concept of a mobile stroke unit that allows for prehospital stroke treatment has quickly spread worldwide since its first clinical practice appearance in 2008. The high incidence rate of stroke is owing to the lack of awareness among people about the major stroke indicators, and as a result, governments in developed countries, such as the United States, have formed numerous national efforts to address this issue. Act FAST, Stroke Training and Awareness Resources, the stroke program, and cryogenic stroke awareness are just a few of them.
Mobile Stroke Unit Market Segment Analysis – By-Products in MSTU:
Based on products in MSTU, the Mobile Stroke Unit Market is divided into Computed Tomography Scanner, Conventional emergency equipment, Telemedicine System, automated image analysis, POC laboratory system, and Others. In 2020, Computed Tomography Scanner dominated the global market. A computed tomography scanner is being used to detect diseases and injuries. It creates a 3D image of soft tissues and bones using a succession of X-rays and a computer. A computed tomography scanner can typically tell whether the patient experienced a Transient ischemic attack or hemorrhagic stroke. Transient Ischemic attack is caused by an abrupt stoppage of sufficient blood flow to areas of the brain. Transient Ischemic attacks are classified based on the affected territory or mechanism. Transient Ischemic attacks in older people can be essential in a variety of clinical and legal situations. As imaging findings evolve in a fairly predictable manner, both computed tomography scanner and MRI can assist in determining when a stroke occurred. The Telemedicine System segment is anticipated to increase at a healthy rate of 6.4% over 2021-2026. On the outside, the unit resembles an ambulance, but on the inside, it houses highly trained personnel, equipment, and pharmaceuticals dedicated solely to the diagnosis and treatment of strokes. Healthcare professionals employ telemedicine to allow the doctors to beam into the ambulance, assess the patient, perform a tele-examination, and communicate with the patient’s family and ambulance crew. Studies have demonstrated the telemedicine exchanges between the two institutions are reliable and safe and also have a positive impact on thrombolysis rates and clinical outcomes. More crucially, these telemedicine tools could allow for bidirectional contact between the emergency medicine staff at the emergency site and the stroke center in theory.
Mobile Stroke Unit Market Segment Analysis – By End User:
Based on products in MSTU, the Mobile Stroke Unit Market is divided into Mobile Healthcare Industry, Stroke Center, and Others. In 2020, the market for Mobile Healthcare Industry was dominated and is poised to grow at the fastest rate of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Demand for remote monitoring systems in post-acute care and independent aging solutions are increasing owing to chronic diseases’ rising incidence. Furthermore, the number of market participants investing in the Mobile Healthcare Industry for patient monitoring has increased, and projected to drive this segment’s growth. The MTSU has a paramedic and a stroke physician on staff, as well as a research observer who kept track of stroke management data. The computed tomography scanner images are wirelessly relayed to neuroradiologists at Cleveland Clinic, who determine whether the patient is having a stroke and, if so, whether the stroke is Transient ischemic attack or haemorrhagic. Meanwhile, while en route to the hospital, stroke neurologists use telemedicine to access the patient’s symptoms. Blood samples can be tested onboard a mobile lab. If a Transient ischemic attack is suspected – which accounts for roughly 87% of all strokes – the onboard medical crew provides an intravenous (IV) tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) to try to break up the clot.
Mobile Stroke Unit Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Based on Geography, in 2020, North America Mobile Stroke Unit Market accounted for 37% of the global revenue market share. Owing to the variety of research initiatives done by research universities to demonstrate the efficiency, MSU offers against hospital therapy, as well as government medical research expenditure, the mobile stroke unit has growing potential in the United States. In 2011, the United States spent 1% of its $30.2 billion on medical research on stroke research. The government is also taking several steps to raise awareness. The U.K.’s Act FAST campaign, which was launched in February 2009, was one such action. Medtronic created the Cryogenic Stroke Initiative in collaboration with the American Heart Association since cryogenic strokes account for the bulk of these in the United States. Consumers are willing to employ Telehealth services demonstrating that telemedicine is widely used in the United States. Germany is another prospective market, owing to the European Union’s different research subsidies for atrial fibrillation-related cardiac research. The idea for a mobile stroke unit came from Germany, where the University of Saarland equipped an ambulance with a portable computed tomography scanner and a neurophysiologist to assess stroke patient survival rates. The idea was then reinvented, and the world’s first MSU, known as STEMO, was born. Around 152,000 stroke occurrences occur in the United Kingdom each year, costing USD 12.73 billion in healthcare costs. The Act FAST campaign was launched in February 2009 in response to the growing concern about the lack of stroke awareness. The NHS Lewisham Clinical commissioning group and Public Health England joined forces in February 2015 to sponsor the Act FAST campaign, which highlighted the most prevalent indicators of mini-strokes and strokes.
Mobile Stroke Unit Market Segment Analysis Drivers
Rising Incidence of Transient Ischemic Attack will Fuel Product Demand:
Several big players are constantly improving C.T. scanners in order to improve visibility. As Computed Tomography scanner technology progresses and the demand for scanning and planning stroke therapy treatments grows, the adoption rate will climb. Rising demand for minimally invasive diagnosis and chronic disease patients will boost the market. The growing need for immediate stroke treatment in transient ischemic attack, hemorrhage, and emergency cases for immediate evaluation and detection of the patient’s health status aids in market expansion. A transient ischemic attack (TIA) has a significant short-term risk of stroke, and TIAs are responsible for about 15% of all confirmed strokes. In the United States, for example, between 200,000 and 500,000 TIAs are diagnosed each year. Over the last 15 years, there have been numerous advancements in transient ischemic attack preventive techniques, including various surgical treatments and novel drugs for reducing stroke risk factors and preventing stroke. Patients who have a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) should have their heads imaged within 24 hours of symptom start, preferably using magnetic resonance imaging and diffusion sequences, according to the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association guidelines.
Growing demand for MSTU owing to the need for the immediate treatment en route to the hospital will Provide New Growth Avenues to Market Growth:
Blood samples can be tested onboard a mobile lab. If an ischemic stroke is suspected, the onboard medical crew can provide an intravenous (IV) tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) to break up the clot. Tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) is an intravenous medication used to treat transient ischemic stroke, a type of stroke caused by a blood clot. According to studies, people who receive tPA within 3 hours – up to 4.5 hours in some cases had better and more complete recoveries. Tissue plasminogen activator is now made in labs thanks to recombinant biotechnology, and these synthetic molecules are known as recombinant tissue plasminogen activators (rtPA). Alteplase, reteplase, and tenecteplase are examples of these medicines. “Although the FDA has approved tissue plasminogen activator for the treatment of stroke victims for nearly two decades, it is currently underutilized. Only 15% of patients arrive within the three-hour time frame for intravenous tPA, making tardiness the most prevalent reason patients were disqualified for this life-saving treatment,” says Peter Rasmussen, M.D., Director of Cleveland Clinic’s Cerebrovascular Center.
Mobile Stroke Unit Market Segment Analysis Challenges
The market is being hampered by Limitations of Portable Computed Tomography scanner:
Mobile stroke units are most typically employed in cities, although they have the potential to be used in rural regions as well. Although access to cranial C.T. scanners is easy in urban areas, it may be more difficult in rural locations. The inability to use a power injector and provide intravenous contrast is one of the machine’s significant drawbacks. As a result, there is no way to assess for a pulmonary embolism, a common occurrence in this population, and would necessitate transport to the radiology department for a C.T. scan. The recent installation of portable scanners in ambulances (i.e., mobile stroke unit) makes it easier to quickly assess and treat patients with acute stroke. Portable scanners are often tiny and easy to use, with images sent to remote locations for interpretation. Under most models of treatment using these mobile stroke units, the ambulance works inside city borders and provides acute medical care as a first responder at the location of the ictal event rather than at a hospital. These units have the potential to improve the quality of care delivered to patients with acute stroke in rural and isolated communities.
Mobile Stroke Unit Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Mobile Stroke Unit Market. In 2020, the Mobile Stroke Unit Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market Mobile Stroke Unit Market top 10 companies are:
Meytec
Nueurologica Corporation
Excellance, Inc.
Frazer
Falck.
Demers
Tri-Star Industries Ltd.
Jesai Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Cleveland Clinic.
Kovai Medical Center
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In 2019, Demers Ambulances Manufacturer Inc., the Quebec leader in ambulance design, manufacture, and distribution, is expanding by purchasing Garage Carrey & Fils Ltd (“Garage Carrey”), a specialist in automotive vehicle painting, maintenance, and repair.
Key Takeaways
According to CDC, Stroke was responsible for one out of every six deaths caused by cardiovascular disease in 2018. Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States gets a stroke. A stroke kills someone every 4 minutes.
Also, a stroke affects more than 795,000 people in the United States each year. The first or new strokes account for around 610,000 of these.
A total of 185,000 strokes occur in people who have already had a stroke, accounting for approximately one-fourth of all strokes.
Transient Ischemic attack, in which blood flow to the brain is stopped, accounts for about 87% of all strokes.
