Global Fructose Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Preference for Low Sugar and Low-calorie Food Products Owing to the Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Among People Across the Globe Is Augmenting the Growth of the Fructose Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 01, 2022 ) Global Fructose Market size was estimated at $4.5 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Fructose is a form of sweetener found in a variety of fruits and tuberous vegetables like onions and potatoes. Hydrolysis of starch to glucose, which is then transformed to Fructose, is another method of extraction. It is a monosaccharide found in foods that can be absorbed straight into the bloodstream after digestion. It comes in crystalline and high fructose corn syrup forms, both of which are commonly utilized as table sugar substitutes in the food and beverage industry. It is a low-calorie, free fatty acid ingredient that is used in the manufacture of a variety of baked goods to improve the quality, texture, and aroma. High consumption of Fructose leads to visceral adiposity, cardiovascular disease, lipid dysregulation, postprandial hypertriglyceridemia, low-density lipoprotein, dyslipidemia, hepatic steatosis, insulin sensitivity, metabolic syndrome, and others. Increasing demand for low-calorie food products among people is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Rising concern about health and increasing awareness about nutritious food products is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Fructose Market for the period 2021-2026.
Global Fructose Market Segment Analysis – By Type
On the basis of type market for Fructose is categorized in High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose Syrups, and Fructose Solids. The high-fructose corn syrup segment in the Fructose market held the largest share, and also it is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. High-fructose corn syrup is a sweetener manufactured from cornflour in which some of the glucose has been converted to Fructose and is used as a cheaper alternative to sucrose in commercially produced foods and soft drinks. High-fructose corn syrup is majorly used in the production of confectionery, bakery products, carbonated soft drinks, and others which is increasing the Fructose market.
Global Fructose Market Segment Analysis – By Application
On the basis of the application market for Fructose is categorized in Dairy Products, Bakery Goods, Processed Foods, Confectionery, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and others. The beverage segment in the Fructose market held the largest share. Increasing usage of Fructose in various beverages such as soft drinks, soda, juices, coffee creamer, energy drinks and others is rising the consumption of soft drinks owing to changing lifestyle and growing urbanization across the globe which is increasing the Fructose market. However, confectionery is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026 as Fructose is widely used in confectionery products as it offers flavor, color, and sweetness.
Global Fructose Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Fructose market with a significant share of 43% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of Fructose, such as High Fructose Corn Syrup by the manufacturer of food and beverage in this region as it provides higher stability than granulated sugar. Furthermore, growing awareness about the benefits of Fructose is low in calories which is good for health, is contributing to the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the increasing presence of key players in this region. The growing food and beverage industry, coupled with the rising preference of the people towards low calories food products in this region, is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Global Fructose Market Drivers
Increasing Demand for Low Sugar Food Products, as a result of the rising prevalence of Diabetes
Increasing preference for low sugar and low-calorie food products owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes among people across the globe is augmenting the growth of the Fructose Market. According to, World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes affects around 422 million people globally. The majority of people live in low- and middle-income countries, and Diabetes is directly responsible for 1.6 million deaths per year. Additionally, an increase in awareness about a healthy lifestyle is also practiced to increase the growth of the Fructose market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Growing Consumption of Confectionery Products that Utilize Fructose as key ingredients
Increasing consumption of confectionery products in which Fructose is majorly used as key ingredients as it provides flavor, sweetness, and color coupled is driving the market. Additionally, the rising urbanization leads to the changing lifestyle of the people who prefer low-calorie confectionery products which further increases the growth of the Fructose market. According to, USDA report, in 2019, worldwide sugar production is expected to reach 175.1 million tonnes and consumption of sugar is expected to increase by 0.9% to 185.6 million tonnes owing to rising consumption of confectionery products. Rising growth in the food and beverage industry increased the Fructose Market's growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Global Fructose Market Challenges
Over Consumption of Fructose Leads to Health Issues which is restraining the growth of the market
The major factor that is set to impede the growth of the Fructose market is the overconsumption of Fructose. Overconsumption can lead to health issues such as blood pressure, heart diseases, cancer, fatty liver. According to, American College of Cardiology report, over fructose consumption can result in excess uric acid in the blood, which is linked to a higher risk of gout, painful inflammatory arthritis. Another factor that hampers the market's growth is the availability of substitutes of Fructose in the market such as Glucose, Aspartame, Sucralose, and others and also rise in fluctuation in a raw material price increase in production cost, which has a direct impact on the price of the finished product.
Global Fructose Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Fructose Market. In 2020, the Fructose Market share was consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Fructose Market, top 10 companies are
Cargill Inc
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Tate & Lyle Plc
Ingredion Incorporated
Kerry Group Plc
DuPont
Galam
Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd
Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd.
Development:
In July 2020, Tate & Lyle PLC launched SWEETENER-VANTAGE Expert Systems, innovative sweetener solution design tools with the education program. It is aimed at assisting formulators in the creation of sugar-free food and beverages utilizing low-calorie sweeteners.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Fructose Market in 2020 owing to increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle among the people in this region. The Fructose Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
The growing demand for Fructose in the food and beverage industry is set to aid the market growth of the Fructose Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fructose Market report.
The availability of substitutes of Fructose in the market is poised to create hurdles for the Fructose Market.
