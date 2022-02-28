Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Rising Penetration of Machine Learning Driving the Growth of Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 28, 2022 ) The Global Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment market size accounted for $3.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant market growth with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Inspections are becoming more difficult as manufacturers create more sophisticated parts than ever before. Manufacturers can examine and measure these complex components and assemblies at the pace of production with industrial non-destructive testing systems, allowing innovation to continue. The evolution of Ultrasonic fault detector Equipment in the global market has been fuelled by technical developments and widespread use in numerous applications. The growing requirement for flaw detectors equipment, thickness measurement equipment and others in various end-user verticals including Oil & Natural Gas, Power Generation, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Transportation, and Others are significant drivers for market growth. Furthermore, an increase in demand for computed tomography scanner is also projected to boost the market as safety standards across various end-users and nations become more stringent. Additionally, regulations mandating worker safety, for instance, have prompted governments around the world to enact stringent safety regulations. These regulations are made in response to the increasing instances of infrastructure failures, such as refinery blasts, nuclear reactor leakages, and pipeline explosions in recent years, driving the increased demand for ultrasonic NDT equipment. Thus, several governmental organizations and regional groups across the world devised strict standards, particularly to ensure the safety of workers and building. These regulations have made the use of non-destructive testing (NDT) and other assessment procedures for fitness inspections mandatory. Henceforth, the forthcoming wave of new technologies in the industrial and automotive sectors, such as Industry 4.0 and autonomous cars, are expected to have a significant impact on the Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment market size.
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment market Segment Analysis - By Type
Flaw detector segment is anticipated to witness significant market growth with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ultrasonic NDT flaw detection is used to identify intrinsic flaws in metals, polymers, ceramics, and composite materials such as fractures, inclusions, or other discontinuities. NDT fault detection is becoming more common in railway infrastructure for detecting rail defects such as transverse fractures, head checks, squats, and other internal flaws. In March 2020, BhilaiSteel Plant (BSP) in India increased its manufacturing capacity to fulfill the Indian Railways' needs for high-speed trains, metro trains, doubling and gauge conversion of railway tracks, track renewals, and the installation of new lines. During the fiscal year 2019-2020, the factory produced 11.65 lakh metric tons of rails. For inspection and testing of the manufactured rails, the facility is outfitted with online NDT (non-destructive testing) equipment, ultrasonic, and eddy-current testing, among other technologies. Moreover, rising deployment of flaw detection method across aerospace and defence, infrastructure, Oil and gas, others boosts up the market growth.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509467
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment market Segment Analysis - By End User Type
The aerospace and Defence segment held the highest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant market growth with a CAGR 9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ultrasonic NDT testing is a popular subsurface inspection method used in the aerospace and defence industries to identify voids, fractures, and laminations, as well as examine welds and measure thickness. Carbon fibre-reinforced plastic has become indispensable in the aerospace industry as a growing number of military and commercial aircraft designs rely on the lightweight and high-strength properties of contemporary composites. As these materials are prone to cracking, ultrasonic testing is performed to guarantee the materials' quality and structural integrity. Ultrasonic NDT testing is used in turbine maintenance to detect kinds of damage caused by surface erosion on the blade. The rise of commercial aircraft has been fuelled by increased air travel rates, notably in emerging economies such as North America and Latin America, as well as rising disposable incomes across the world. Manufacturers are concentrating on ways to address the requirement for weight reduction and improved fuel economy. Aluminium alloys, steel alloys, titanium alloys, and composite materials are among the materials used in commercial aircraft. With high passenger travel demand in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, total demand for commercial aircraft is projected to expand over the next few years. According to Airbus, Airbus received 300 net commercial aircraft orders in the first three quarters of 2020, compared to 127 net orders in the same period in 2019. Airbus delivered 566 commercial aircraft in 2020 and has orders for 383 more. Consequently, with the rise of market for Aerospace and Defence, the market for Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment also develops.
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America region held the highest market share in 2020 of around 36%. The United States dominates the non-destructive testing equipment market in North America, owing to the widespread use of NDT testing equipment across numerous industries. Furthermore, the region's market expansion is aided by the availability of NDT testing equipment training institutions and the high rate of growth in the building and industrial sectors. As per the United States Census Bureau, the total construction spending including both private and public infrastructures increased to $ 1,364,565 million in July 2020 as compared to $1,362,823 million in June 2020. With such rising investments, the country is anticipated to expand the construction of private residential buildings, public infrastructures including roads and highways, bridges as well as commercial buildings in the near future. The Canadian government announced investing $115 million for building a 27 storey residential building in Ottawa as an initiative towards making housing affordable during 2020. This project was developed by Claridge Homes, a part of CMHC’s Rental Construction Financing Initiative towards creating rental housing options in the expensive housing market. Such projects are anticipated to fuel the market demands. Aside from that, several market players have developed new ultrasonic non-destructive testing devices with upgraded and expanded features in order to boost their market share. For instance, in 2019, the NDT Sweeper Scanner, developed by Zetec Inc., is a highly flexible manual 2D encoded scanner for ultrasonic examinations in oil and gas, aerospace, and other industries. Many vendors in the industry are extending their product portfolios and working with other companies to produce more sophisticated instruments, either through acquisitions or new product development. For instance, in June 2020, Suspendem, a major provider of wind turbine maintenance and inspection services in North America, has been acquired by Acuren Inspection Inc. Suspendem's specialist knowledge in wind turbine services is combined with Acuren's extensive experience and capability in rope access, NDT, and engineering to give a holistic solution to the wind sector. Such acquisitions and product launches further is set to propel the market growth.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509467
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market Drivers
Increase in use of advanced NDT equipment
In the NDT equipment market, technological advancements present an opportunity as they provide more trustworthy and precise inspection data. Phased array ultrasonic is one of the modern technologies in this equipment, which provides improved ways of displaying data and generating inspection reports of high value to consumers. Phased array ultrasonic, for instance, generates a picture that can decipher a color-coded c-scan. A color-coded eddy-current array c-scan is also utilized to evaluate the material's precise properties. As a result, sophisticated NDT equipment is anticipated to be at the forefront of future trends and developments.
Rising penetration of machine learning
Machine learning techniques and methodologies are currently being used in quality control and predictive maintenance. The objective is to build algorithms using training data that produce accurate and exact predictions and patterns that are completely suitable for non-destructive testing. This trend in turn benefits the Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment industry.
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market Challenges
Rising deployment of Digital sensing inspection techniques
The NDT market is suffering from a lack of development of quicker, inexpensive, and more reliable testing technologies. Traditional NDT testing techniques are still in use, but they are obsolete and need to be updated to keep up with technological advancements. Physical inspection methods are being replaced by digital sensing inspection employing integrated sensors and predictive analysis. These also aid in the integration of precise and accurate outcomes without causing any product harm. This development has the potential to disrupt the market for ultrasonic NDT testing equipment.
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market Landscape
Partnerships and acquisitions along with product launches are the key strategies adopted by the players in the Ultrasonic Ndt Testing Equipment market. In 2020, the market of Ultrasonic Ndt Testing Equipment industry outlook has been fragmented by several companies. Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment top 10 companies include Danatronics Corporation, Eddyfi NDT Inc., GE Inspection Technologies GmbH, James Instruments Inc., Ndt Systems Inc., Olympus America, Inc., PaR Systems LLC, Qualitest International Inc., Sonatest Ltd, Trinity NDT and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In October 2020, Testia (an Airbus firm) and Joramco partnered to release SmartUE1, a new version of the inspection tool. It is a hybrid of UT and eddy current testing. There are also six more modules for detecting delaminations, disbondings, fatigue fractures, and absence of cladding, as well as measuring thickness, coatings, and conductivity. It can also provide a remote assistance connection, allowing the operator in the field to collaborate with a remote expert.
In August 2020, SONOTEC launched a contactless UT system, the SONOAIR R&D system. It can detect the most frequent discontinuities in test items in situations where traditional liquid-coupled UT systems can't. Delaminations, air inclusions, kissing bonds, and impact damages can all be found in multilayer glass and carbon-fiber composites with foam or honeycomb cores. Plastics, ceramics, concrete, wood, and other constructions can all be subjected to air-coupled UT.
Key Takeaways
Deployment of ultrasonic NDT testing solutions across oil and gas industry to simplify complex inspections, improve productivity and make refineries safer. Thus, rising utilisation across the oil and gas vertical enhance the market growth.
With the advent of Industry 4.0, trends such as Industrial IoT (IIoT), smart manufacturing, smart factory, predictive manufacturing, industrial robots, there is a rise in demand for NDT fault detection solutions which in turn enhance the market growth.
North America held the highest market share in 2020. The market growth is attributed to increased construction activities, infrastructure development and others. Moreover, the presence of key market players in this region also benefits the market growth.
Related Reports:
A. GCC Non destructive Testing Equipment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/GCC-Non-destructive-Testing-Equipment-Market-Research-505791
B. Test and Measurement Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15458/test-and-measurement-market.html
For more Electronics Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment market Segment Analysis - By Type
Flaw detector segment is anticipated to witness significant market growth with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ultrasonic NDT flaw detection is used to identify intrinsic flaws in metals, polymers, ceramics, and composite materials such as fractures, inclusions, or other discontinuities. NDT fault detection is becoming more common in railway infrastructure for detecting rail defects such as transverse fractures, head checks, squats, and other internal flaws. In March 2020, BhilaiSteel Plant (BSP) in India increased its manufacturing capacity to fulfill the Indian Railways' needs for high-speed trains, metro trains, doubling and gauge conversion of railway tracks, track renewals, and the installation of new lines. During the fiscal year 2019-2020, the factory produced 11.65 lakh metric tons of rails. For inspection and testing of the manufactured rails, the facility is outfitted with online NDT (non-destructive testing) equipment, ultrasonic, and eddy-current testing, among other technologies. Moreover, rising deployment of flaw detection method across aerospace and defence, infrastructure, Oil and gas, others boosts up the market growth.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509467
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment market Segment Analysis - By End User Type
The aerospace and Defence segment held the highest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant market growth with a CAGR 9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ultrasonic NDT testing is a popular subsurface inspection method used in the aerospace and defence industries to identify voids, fractures, and laminations, as well as examine welds and measure thickness. Carbon fibre-reinforced plastic has become indispensable in the aerospace industry as a growing number of military and commercial aircraft designs rely on the lightweight and high-strength properties of contemporary composites. As these materials are prone to cracking, ultrasonic testing is performed to guarantee the materials' quality and structural integrity. Ultrasonic NDT testing is used in turbine maintenance to detect kinds of damage caused by surface erosion on the blade. The rise of commercial aircraft has been fuelled by increased air travel rates, notably in emerging economies such as North America and Latin America, as well as rising disposable incomes across the world. Manufacturers are concentrating on ways to address the requirement for weight reduction and improved fuel economy. Aluminium alloys, steel alloys, titanium alloys, and composite materials are among the materials used in commercial aircraft. With high passenger travel demand in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, total demand for commercial aircraft is projected to expand over the next few years. According to Airbus, Airbus received 300 net commercial aircraft orders in the first three quarters of 2020, compared to 127 net orders in the same period in 2019. Airbus delivered 566 commercial aircraft in 2020 and has orders for 383 more. Consequently, with the rise of market for Aerospace and Defence, the market for Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment also develops.
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America region held the highest market share in 2020 of around 36%. The United States dominates the non-destructive testing equipment market in North America, owing to the widespread use of NDT testing equipment across numerous industries. Furthermore, the region's market expansion is aided by the availability of NDT testing equipment training institutions and the high rate of growth in the building and industrial sectors. As per the United States Census Bureau, the total construction spending including both private and public infrastructures increased to $ 1,364,565 million in July 2020 as compared to $1,362,823 million in June 2020. With such rising investments, the country is anticipated to expand the construction of private residential buildings, public infrastructures including roads and highways, bridges as well as commercial buildings in the near future. The Canadian government announced investing $115 million for building a 27 storey residential building in Ottawa as an initiative towards making housing affordable during 2020. This project was developed by Claridge Homes, a part of CMHC’s Rental Construction Financing Initiative towards creating rental housing options in the expensive housing market. Such projects are anticipated to fuel the market demands. Aside from that, several market players have developed new ultrasonic non-destructive testing devices with upgraded and expanded features in order to boost their market share. For instance, in 2019, the NDT Sweeper Scanner, developed by Zetec Inc., is a highly flexible manual 2D encoded scanner for ultrasonic examinations in oil and gas, aerospace, and other industries. Many vendors in the industry are extending their product portfolios and working with other companies to produce more sophisticated instruments, either through acquisitions or new product development. For instance, in June 2020, Suspendem, a major provider of wind turbine maintenance and inspection services in North America, has been acquired by Acuren Inspection Inc. Suspendem's specialist knowledge in wind turbine services is combined with Acuren's extensive experience and capability in rope access, NDT, and engineering to give a holistic solution to the wind sector. Such acquisitions and product launches further is set to propel the market growth.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509467
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market Drivers
Increase in use of advanced NDT equipment
In the NDT equipment market, technological advancements present an opportunity as they provide more trustworthy and precise inspection data. Phased array ultrasonic is one of the modern technologies in this equipment, which provides improved ways of displaying data and generating inspection reports of high value to consumers. Phased array ultrasonic, for instance, generates a picture that can decipher a color-coded c-scan. A color-coded eddy-current array c-scan is also utilized to evaluate the material's precise properties. As a result, sophisticated NDT equipment is anticipated to be at the forefront of future trends and developments.
Rising penetration of machine learning
Machine learning techniques and methodologies are currently being used in quality control and predictive maintenance. The objective is to build algorithms using training data that produce accurate and exact predictions and patterns that are completely suitable for non-destructive testing. This trend in turn benefits the Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment industry.
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market Challenges
Rising deployment of Digital sensing inspection techniques
The NDT market is suffering from a lack of development of quicker, inexpensive, and more reliable testing technologies. Traditional NDT testing techniques are still in use, but they are obsolete and need to be updated to keep up with technological advancements. Physical inspection methods are being replaced by digital sensing inspection employing integrated sensors and predictive analysis. These also aid in the integration of precise and accurate outcomes without causing any product harm. This development has the potential to disrupt the market for ultrasonic NDT testing equipment.
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market Landscape
Partnerships and acquisitions along with product launches are the key strategies adopted by the players in the Ultrasonic Ndt Testing Equipment market. In 2020, the market of Ultrasonic Ndt Testing Equipment industry outlook has been fragmented by several companies. Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment top 10 companies include Danatronics Corporation, Eddyfi NDT Inc., GE Inspection Technologies GmbH, James Instruments Inc., Ndt Systems Inc., Olympus America, Inc., PaR Systems LLC, Qualitest International Inc., Sonatest Ltd, Trinity NDT and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In October 2020, Testia (an Airbus firm) and Joramco partnered to release SmartUE1, a new version of the inspection tool. It is a hybrid of UT and eddy current testing. There are also six more modules for detecting delaminations, disbondings, fatigue fractures, and absence of cladding, as well as measuring thickness, coatings, and conductivity. It can also provide a remote assistance connection, allowing the operator in the field to collaborate with a remote expert.
In August 2020, SONOTEC launched a contactless UT system, the SONOAIR R&D system. It can detect the most frequent discontinuities in test items in situations where traditional liquid-coupled UT systems can't. Delaminations, air inclusions, kissing bonds, and impact damages can all be found in multilayer glass and carbon-fiber composites with foam or honeycomb cores. Plastics, ceramics, concrete, wood, and other constructions can all be subjected to air-coupled UT.
Key Takeaways
Deployment of ultrasonic NDT testing solutions across oil and gas industry to simplify complex inspections, improve productivity and make refineries safer. Thus, rising utilisation across the oil and gas vertical enhance the market growth.
With the advent of Industry 4.0, trends such as Industrial IoT (IIoT), smart manufacturing, smart factory, predictive manufacturing, industrial robots, there is a rise in demand for NDT fault detection solutions which in turn enhance the market growth.
North America held the highest market share in 2020. The market growth is attributed to increased construction activities, infrastructure development and others. Moreover, the presence of key market players in this region also benefits the market growth.
Related Reports:
A. GCC Non destructive Testing Equipment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/GCC-Non-destructive-Testing-Equipment-Market-Research-505791
B. Test and Measurement Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15458/test-and-measurement-market.html
For more Electronics Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.