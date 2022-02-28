MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026
Rising Deployment Across Industrial Vertical Boosts the MEMS Pressure Sensors Market Growth
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 28, 2022 ) The Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market size is forecast to reach $2.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2026. A pressure sensor is a device that measures the applied pressure on gases or liquids and converts it into an electrical output. In all industries, a requirement for accurate measurements and continuous operation has arisen as a result of recent advancements in system integration. Therefore, the usage of safer and reliable sensors is essential. Emerging sensor-rich applications such as autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and traditional fighter jets with high-end navigation systems are accelerating the need for MEMS pressure sensors. MEMS silicon capacitive technology is the most recent advancement after silicon piezoresistive, silicon piezoelectric in the pressure sensing sector, and it offers significant benefits in terms of precision, performance, stability, and power consumption. The growing use of tiny wireless communication modules and sensors in consumer electronics, automotive, and medical devices is propelling the MEMS Pressure Sensor market. Medical pressure sensors can be used to track a patient's condition by providing definite and precise diagnostics in a number of scenarios, such as monitoring blood pressure and administering the proper amount of fluid in infusion pumps. Furthermore, significant utilization of miniaturization in products in the consumer electronics sector is garnering high investments from companies such as Intel Corp., Samsung, and others. Increasing technological developments including low-power consumption, high-performance pressure sensor, and rigorous vehicle rules are all contributing to the market's growth. Hence, these factors will drive MEMS Pressure Sensor market size in the forecast period 2021-2026.
MEMS Pressure Sensors Market Segment Analysis - By Technology Type
The Silicon Capacitive segment is anticipated to witness significant market growth with CAGR 5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. MEMS capacitive technology is best used in applications that need high levels of precision, dependability, and safety. This is owing to technical benefits gained from MEMS elements' characteristics, which are comparable to those of standard passive components (resistors, capacitors), as well as variations in design and production processes. They have greater accuracy and a narrower overall error band despite the fact that they require more complicated signal conditioning circuits and calibration methods. Furthermore, as there is no DC current passing through the sensor element due to its nature, capacitive pressure sensors consume less power. As a result, very low-power sensing devices may be devised and deployed that only require a tiny amount of bias from an external reader, making them perfect for distant or implanted medical applications. When automation equipment is subjected to excessive pressure, traditional pressure sensors can be damaged. Thus, silicon capacitive process sensors can be employed. It's important to gain an understanding about the advantages of capacitive technology and how it may be used to pressure sensors, as it can lead to increased production and lower maintenance costs. MEMS capacitive pressure sensors can improve medical applications by providing very high precision and long-term stability. Cutting-edge MEMS capacitive technology can be employed in difficult circumstances when absolute, gauge, relative, or differential pressure readings are required. They are very resistant to overpressures, making them ideal for use in situations where measurement safety is important and sensor maintenance is not an option. The confluence of all of these factors is anticipated to push the market forward.
MEMS Pressure Sensors Market Segment Analysis - By End User Type
Automotive segment is anticipated to witness significant market growth with CAGR 12% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Pressure sensors have become an integral element of the manufacturing process, since they aid automation in increasing efficiency and precision. Pressure sensors in automobiles serve a variety of purposes. Fuel-pressure sensors, for instance, increase fuel efficiency. Oil-pressure sensors aid in the safe and long-term operation of an automobile's engine. Pressure sensors for diesel particulate filters (DPFs) and evaporative emission control (EVAP) systems aid in the reduction of hazardous emissions. Harsh media, such as gasoline, oil, and fuel vapour, are a prevalent element in automotive applications. Another crucial aspect is temperature, which can range from bitterly cold to scorching hot. Thus, there is rise in need for temperature-compensated pressure sensors that are packed to resist severe media. Furthermore, the use of large Li-ion batteries in electrified vehicles has created a new application for MEMS sensors. The automobile sector is undergoing transformation. Modern automobiles are becoming more electric, networked, and automated. As this trend accelerates, it has an influence on how semiconductor devices, such as MEMS sensors, are developed and certified for automotive applications. MEMS pressure sensor vendors are evolving in response to new opportunities presented by electrified and autonomous cars as automotive semiconductor designers carefully evaluate product specification, product validation, and long-term dependability.
MEMS Pressure Sensors Market Segment Analysis - Geography
APAC region is anticipated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026 with CAGR 16%. The existence of large consumer electronics manufacturers in APAC countries including China, Korea, and others are among the leading contributing factor to regional market growth. Furthermore, the region has emerged as a worldwide hub for major investments and company development prospects in disciplines such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Moreover, the aging populations of China, Japan, and South Korea are projected to boost the demand for healthcare services throughout the forecast period, offering opportunities for MEMS pressure sensors in equipment such as ventilators, inhalers, dialysis, and blood pressure monitoring devices. Additionally, growing concept of connected cars, electric vehicles, and China’s regulations regarding automotive safety are anticipated to drive the adoption of MEMS pressure sensors, thereby driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. With the growth and development of automotive sector, the market demand for MEMS pressure sensor increases. In 2019, plug-in hybrid sales were fuelled by a growing interest in the Mitsubishi Outlander (which almost doubled sales to around 700) and the Hyundai Ioniq (123) plug-in variant. Pure hybrid sales soared, mainly powered by Toyota models like the Corolla (10,597), Camry (8,696), and RAV4 (7,411). Thus, with the growing autonomous vehicle market in this region the market for MEMS pressure sensor also develops.
MEMS Pressure Sensors Market Drivers
Technological advancements in Consumer electronics and its growing demand is forecasted to drive the market forward.
The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IOT), virtual reality (VR), big data analytics, and other technologies, together with the advent of 4 G and approaching 5 G, are fueling breakthroughs in electronic technology. Customers' demand for residential, commercial, and industrial applications rises as a result. Piezoelectric MEMS pressure sensors applications such as microphones, speakers, and camera auto-focus, along with technological advancements, are driving market expansion.
Rising deployment across industrial vertical boosts the market growth.
Factories are always looking for methods to improve their throughput and performance while minimizing their environmental effect. As a result, smart sensors have been implemented in the manufacturing industry in an attempt to efficiently regulate operations and utilize the maximum capacity of facilities. Industrial pressure sensors serve an important role since they are widely employed to monitor process flows where a fluid must be filtered and calibrated with precision. In March 2019, STMicroelectronics launched MEMS pressure sensors for industrial applications. The water-resistant MEMS pressure sensors LPS33W from STMicroelectronics combines chemical compatibility, stability, and precision for usage in a broad range of applications including fitness trackers and other wearable, vacuum cleaners, and general-purpose industrial sensing.
MEMS Pressure Sensors Market Challenges
Substitution of MEMS sensor by Nano Electromechanical Systems (NEMS) is anticipated to hinder the MEMS Pressure Sensor market growth.
NEMS structures are 0.3 microns in size, as opposed to micron-scale MEMS pressure sensor structures, resulting in higher dependability owing to lower load mass. The lower mass provides better resistance to mechanical shocks, which are prevalent in wearable gadgets, and other electronic equipment. Moreover, as NEMS have a smaller footprint, NEMS-based devices have more space within the enclosure for bigger batteries, extra sensors, and other components, enhancing the functionality of the finished product. The steady development of NEMS technology is expected to offer a significant challenge to the MEMS pressure sensor industry in the forecast period.
MEMS Pressure Sensors Market Landscape
Partnerships and acquisitions along with product launches are the key strategies adopted by the players in the MEMS Pressure Sensors market. In 2020, the market of MEMS Pressure Sensor industry outlook has been fragmented by several companies. MEMS Pressure Sensors top 10 companies include Bosch, Denso, Sensata Technologies, Freescale Semiconductors., Delphi, GE Sensing, Infineon Technologies, Schneider Electric, Texas Instruments and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In November 2020, First Sensor has introduced its new LHD ULTRA series, with all sensor types currently available as samples, the first of which has already been shipped to clients. In a single housing, high-precision 2-in-1 differential pressure sensors integrate two sensing components with distinct pressure ranges.
In May 2019, Custom Control Sensors, LLC (CCS) acquired the aerospace MEMS (MicroElectroMechanical System) pressure sensor assets and technology from Pinnacle Sensors Inc. (PSI). Such acquisitions are expected to boost growth in adoption in the sector.
Key Takeaways
The Industrial 4.0 revolution, in which machines become more intelligent and intuitive, is driving the need for MEMS sensors in industrial applications. As a result of these applications, high-sensitivity pressure sensors are in high demand.
Pressure sensors, such as piezoelectric, piezoresistive and capacitive type, have an impact on industrial automation. As a result, growing industrial automation has a favourable influence on market growth.
MEMS PRESSURE SENSOR sensors have a wide range of applications in the automobile sector, including tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), engine health management systems and engine gas recirculation (EGR) systems. As a result, these sensors serve a key role in increasing car safety features and acting as a stimulant for market growth.
Rise in implementation of wearable devices and innovative application in biomedical sector are projected to significantly affect the market growth.
APAC region is anticipated to dominate the global MEMS Pressure Sensor market in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to broad industrial and consumer base in the region. Additionally, growing digitization, rise in consumer electronics, technological developments, government regulations and others benefits the market growth.
