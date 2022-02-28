Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market Size Estimated to Reach $7,851 Million by 2026
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 28, 2022 ) Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market size is estimated to reach $7,851 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over 2021-2026. Primary health care is described as accessible and affordable, first contact, continuous and comprehensive and coordinated to meet the health needs of the individual and the family being served. Pediatric primary health care includes health supervision and guidance, monitoring physical and psychosocial growth and development, age-appropriate screening, diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic disorders such as antidepressants, antidiarrheal, antifungal, anti-histamines, etc.; management of serious and life-threatening illness and, when appropriate, referral to more complex conditions, and provision of first-contact care as well as coordination of care. Furthermore, advances in genetic technology, selective breeding, and increased government measures to assist the aquaculture industry are all helping to drive the Pediatric Health Care Products and Services market forward. The expanding need for processed seafood, as well as increased demand from sportsmen and bodybuilders, is propelling the industry forward. Moreover, increasing awareness of the benefits of eating nutritious foods, as well as the challenges of a fast-paced lifestyle, are expected to boost overall market demand for Pediatric Health Care Products and Services over the projected period 2021-2026.
Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market Segment Analysis – By Disease Type
The Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market based on the disease can be further segmented into Allergy & Respiratory, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Gastrointestinal, Hormonal Imbalance, Infections, and Others. The cancer of disease segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. Pediatric cancer refers to cancer that develops between the ages of one and fifteen. Pediatric cancer is uncommon, and its growth patterns may differ from those of adult malignancies. There are several cancer therapies accessible right now. Treatment is determined by the type of cancer and its stage. The exact origin of juvenile cancer is unknown; however, experts believe that a hereditary mutation is responsible for 5% of all malignancies in children. The Children's Oncology Group (COG) is the world's biggest organization dedicated to improving the care and treatment of children with cancer via clinical research. Furthermore, this segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.34% for the period 2021-2026 as it develops when cells divide uncontrolled and spread throughout the body. Changes in DNA are the cause of cancer. The majority of cancer-causing DNA alterations take place in regions of DNA known as genes. These modifications are also known as genetic modifications. Cancer may begin nearly anywhere in the billions of cells that make up the human body. Human cells normally divide and expand to produce new cells when the body requires them. Cells die as they get old or injured, and new cells replace them. Many malignancies become solid tumors, which are tissue lumps. The majority of blood cancers, such as leukemia, do not become solid tumors.
Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market Segment Analysis – By Drug Type
The Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market based on drug type can be further segmented into Antibiotics, Analgesics, Anti-asthmatics, Antidiarrheal, Antifungal, Antihistamine, Antimetabolites, Antipsychotics, Antidepressants and Others. The antibiotics segment registers for the highest Pediatric Heath Care Products and Services market share in 2020. In 2020, a higher incidence of bacterial infections among children, number of government initiatives promoting better health care facilities for children in developing countries and increased geographic expansion by major manufacturers are all factors driving the global pediatric antibiotic market. However, issues such as side effects caused by severe reactions to particular antibiotics and rigorous regulations for the use of antibiotics in children are expected to constrain the pediatric antibiotics market in the future years.
On the other hand, the antidiarrheal segment is to hold the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is mostly attributed to the symptoms suggestive of diarrheal illness, the market for anti-diarrheal drugs is anticipated to rise. The worldwide antidiarrheal medicines market is being driven by a number of reasons, including increased government activities to enhance healthcare facilities increased knowledge of antidiarrheal medications, and an increase in the prevalence of diarrhea episodes.
Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market with a major share of 45.2% in 2020 as more people became aware of pediatric home-based medical care in the countries such as U.S. and Canada. According to a survey of children in the U.S. with complicated medical problems, almost 500,000 babies and adolescents with unique medical requirements require different medical and therapy assistance in their homes. Furthermore, longer hospital stays can considerably raise medical costs, whereas pediatric home-based treatments are less expensive and enhance patient care efficiency. As a result, several service providers in the U.S. are offering a variety of services to fulfill this rising need.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the fact that Asian countries such as Japan, China, and India are showing an increase in the number of children with diseases and disorders. Apart from this, increase in awareness regarding the diseases among parents and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure coupled with government efforts to raise awareness regarding pediatric disorders and treatments are also increasing the growth of the Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market in this region.
Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market Drivers
Surge in the prevalence of diseases and illnesses among children is set to drive the Pediatric Healthcare Products and Services
The Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Industry is projected to grow as the incidence of diseases and illnesses such as allergies, asthma, and mental problems among children rises. Asthma is a major no communicable illness that has serious public health implications for both children and adults, including substantial morbidity and, in severe cases, death. While children have a greater incidence and prevalence of asthma, adults have a higher rate of morbidity and death. Asthma can affect airway development and lower maximum achieved lung function in children, and these lung function impairments can last throughout adulthood without further progressive loss. According to estimates provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in November 2018, over 3 million children die each year as a result of pediatric pneumonia, necessitating early diagnosis and effective treatment, which drives the global market. Apart from this, pediatrics is a field of medicine that focuses on the health and medical treatment of children and babies. It helps relieve the issues of children and adolescents with chronic illnesses by lowering newborn and child mortality rates, controlling the spread of infectious disease, promoting healthy lifestyles for a long and disease-free life, and promoting healthy lifestyles for long and disease-free life. Pediatricians are concerned not only with the immediate care of the sick kid, but also with the long-term consequences on quality of life, impairment, and survival. Pediatricians work in the areas of issue prevention, early identification, and management. As a result, the Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market will increase.
Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market Challenges
High Research Costs And Its Subsequent Expenditures, Which Might Result In A Loss
High cost and high research expenditure are poised to stymie the expansion of the Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market. Also, limiting the global antidiarrheal medicines market are several adverse effects linked with the absorption of antidiarrheal drugs, such as constipation, fullness, and bloating. Furthermore, traditional and home medicines continue to be popular in developing nations. This monopolized the anti-diarrheal drug market. According to research released by Genworth Cost of Care Survey in June 2021, skilled nursing services for private homes cost on average $290 per day, whereas semi-private costs on average $255 per day. Pediatric home care providers are having a difficult time training their nursing staff to deliver high-quality care for children with special needs.
Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Pediatric Health Care Products and Services market. In 2020, Pediatric Health Care Products and Services market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The Pediatric Health Care Products and Services market top 10 companies are:
BAYADA Home Health Care
Tendercare Home Health
BrightStar Care
Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health
New England Home Care, Inc.
Pediatric Home Healthcare
Enviva Paediatric Care
Interim Healthcare Inc.
MGA Homecare
ParaMed
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In September 2019, GlaxoSmithKline acquired Sitari Pharmaceuticals which is a biotechnology company, engaged in developing treatments for multiple disease indications.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, North America dominated the Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market.
Pharmaceutical firms are launching more new medicines and the patient pool is growing, and this is anticipated to help in the global expansion of the Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market report.
However, one of the key challenges limiting the growth of the Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market is the high research costs and its subsequent expenditures might result in the production losses.
