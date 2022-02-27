Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market Size Forecast to Reach $8.56 Billion by 2026
Growing Population and Urbanization Globally Driving the Growth of Dust Control Systems & Suppression Chemicals Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 27, 2022 ) Dust Control Systems and Suppression chemicals Market size is forecast to reach US$8.56 billion by 2026, and is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026. Dust suppression is the application of liquid to restrict the airborne dissemination of fine particles. Chemicals have been used for decades as fugitive dust control measures applying a range of processes and materials. The chemicals wet the dust-prone material to induce the adherence and agglomeration of the dust to the bulk of the material. This significantly reduces the dust that can become airborne (emissions). Lignin Sulfonate, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Asphalt Emulsions, Oil Emulsions, Polymeric Emulsions,Wet Suppression are the various types of dust suppressants. Lignin Sulfonate is a naturally occurring glue-like polymer that is processed into an excellent dust control product based on ammonium or sodium. Dust control is a vital element in meeting safety, health and environmental requirements. Dust control systems not only help reduce site emissions but also help protect employees. Hence due to industrialization, increasing constructions globally, dust control systems& suppression chemicals market is going to grow in the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals Market was highly impacted. Most of the manufacturing plants were shut down, which declined the production of Dust Suppressant. Also, due to supply chain disruptions such as raw material delays or non-arrival, disrupted financial flows, and rising absenteeism among production line staff, OEMs have been forced to function at zero or partial capacity, resulting in lower demand and consumption for Dust suppressants. However, manufacturers have gradually started operating with minimum workforce and abiding by necessary covid-19 norms. Due to the necessity of using dust suppressant in various core industries for employee’s safety regulation and better efficacy of work, the Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market is recovering with small economic disruption.
Dust Control Systems & Suppression Chemicals Market Segment Analysis – By Chemical Type:
Calcium Chloride segment held the largest share of 35% in the Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market, in 2020. Calcium Chloride is a naturally occurring hygroscopic material that attracts moisture from the air, forming a solution that keeps the road damp and dust-free, even under dry and hot conditions. This moisture binds fine aggregate particles together, creating a compact, hard surface that improves stability over time with regular, seasonal applications. After an initial application, dust is immediately suppressed, and every subsequent application builds on the previous treatment for a cumulative effect. The result is consistent stability, improved road quality, and reduced application rates. In addition, since CaCl2 lowers the point at which moisture freezes, applications can even reduce frost damage to the roads, further reducing maintenance requirements. Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) has proven to be an affordable and effective dust suppressant. Hence with growing usage of Calcium Chloride, Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market, is projected to grow in the forecast period.
Dust Control Systems & Suppression Chemicals Market Segment Analysis – By System Type
Wet Suppression segment held the largest share of 40% in the Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market, in 2020. Wet dust-suppression techniques use water sprays to wet the fugitive material so that it generates less dust. Airborne-capture systems also use water sprays but in this case, the airborne dust particles are sprayed with atomized water. When the dust particles collide with the water droplets they agglomerate and rapidly settle out due to their increased size. Chemical surfactants may be added to the water to reduce surface tension, thereby reducing droplet size. These additives also improve the ability of water to wet and to agglomerate finer particles. One way to optimize the performance of a dust-control and suppression system is to operate it in conjunction with a continuous dust monitor. In its simplest form, this could report back to operators when high dust concentrations occur so that manual remedial action can be taken. This will minimize the use of water and chemicals, thereby reducing costs and keeping the site drier. Hence due to the better efficacy of wet suppression system, Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market is projected to grow.
Dust Control Systems & Suppression Chemicals Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Roads and Highways segment held the largest share of 37% in the Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market, in 2020. Road infrastructure is a very important public asset. It is a crucial element in the development of a community on a localized level and a country's economic growth nationally and globally. According to U.S. Department of Transportation, US$621 billion transportation and resilience investment proposed in FY 2022 President's budget. There are over 4 million miles of public roadways in the United States carrying people and goods to their destinations every day according to Infrastructure Report card. India with a total road network of 6.4 million km comprises of national & state highways and urban & rural roads. According to highways England, in 2019, 12 mile bypass opened which was part of the £1.5 (US$1.67 billion) A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon project. The delivered project is the largest till date. According to Invest India, NHAI has accomplished the construction of 3,951 km of national highways in the financial Year 2020-21. According to PRS Legislative Research, the total expenditure on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 2021-22 is estimated at US$15,957.8 million (Rs 1,18,101 crore). This is an annual increase of23% over the actual expenditure for 2019-20. In 2021-22, capital expenditure is estimated at US$14,624 million(Rs 1,08,230 crore) while revenue expenditure is estimated at US$133.7 million (Rs 9,871 crore). The Government of India is planning to expand the national highway network to over 200,000 km. The Government of India launched infrastructure project, which aims to build 66,100 km of economic corridors, border and coastal roads, and expressways to boost the highway network. Hence with huge investment in the Roads and Highway construction, the Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market is estimated to grow in the forecast period.
Dust Control Systems & Suppression Chemicals Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use-Industry
Building and Construction segment held the largest share in the Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026. Many construction tasks create dust. High dust levels are caused by using high-energy tools, such as cut-off saws, grinders, wall chasers and grit blasters. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the total Construction spending during April 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of US$1,524.2 billion. Generally, the U.S. construction industry is linked to the economic wellbeing of the country. According to the U.S. Census Bureau the Non-residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of US$451.4 billion in April 2021.Spending for energy efficient buildings has shown an increase in 2019, with investment in building energy efficiency across global markets increasing to USD $152 billion in 2019, an increase of 3% from 2018. However, this remains a small proportion of the USD $5.8 trillion spent in the building and construction sector. Hence due to huge investments in the Building and Construction sector, globally the Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market is estimated to grow in the forecast period.
Dust Control Systems & Suppression Chemicals Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market in 2020 up to 43%, owing to the increasing Construction activities in the region. The Indian construction industry is the engine of the Indian economy. The Indian construction sector is responsible for propelling the country’s overall development as good infrastructure is the basis for all other projects, and it enjoys prime attention from the government. According to Invest India, The Construction Industry is expected to reach US$1.4 trillion by 2025. Under NIP, India has an investment budget of US$1.4 trillion on infrastructure of which 24% on renewable energy, 19% on roads & highways, 16% on urban infrastructure, and 13% on railways. The Real Estate Industry in India is expected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030 and contributes to 13% of GDP in 2020. According to International Trade Administration, from 2019 to 2021, construction industry revenue value in China is expected to increase from US$968 billion to US$1.1 trillion. China’s urbanization rate is among the highest in the world. Benefiting from the continuous growth of China’s construction market capacity, the demand for Dust Control Systems& Suppression Chemicals has increased rapidly. Hence the market is projected to grow in the forecast period.
Dust Control Systems & Suppression Chemicals Market Drivers
Growing Population and Urbanization globally:
The world is undergoing the largest wave of urban growth in history. More than half of the world's population now lives in towns and cities, and by 2030 this number will swell to about 5 billion according to UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund). Much of this urbanization will unfold in Africa and Asia, bringing huge social, economic and transformations. According to the National Mission for Urban Housing, The Indian government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ is also a major game-changer for the Building and construction sector. The Mission also prescribes certain mandatory reforms for easing up the urban land market for housing, to make adequate urban land available for affordable housing. Central assistance at the rate of US$2,300(Rs.1.5lakh) per house for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category will be provided under the Affordable Housing in Partnership and Beneficiary-led individual house construction or enhancement. Hence these factors are going to push the construction sector and hence, it will drive the Dust Control Systems & Suppression chemicals market.
Growing investment in the Mining sector globally :
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), Russia ranked among the world-leading producers of commodities including bauxite, coal, copper, diamond, gold, iron ore, lead, nickel, PGM, potash, silver, uranium and others. With 157 billion tons of coal deposits, Russia holds the second-largest recoverable coal reserves in the world. The Russian state will spend an estimated US$123 billion. India holds a fair advantage in production and conversion costs in steel and alumina. Its strategic location enables export opportunities to develop as well as fast-developing Asian markets. According to Indian Brand Equity Foundation, as of FY21, the number of reporting mines in India were estimated at 1,229, of which reporting mines for metallic minerals were estimated at 545 and non-metallic minerals at 684.In March 2021, Coal India Ltd. (CIL) approved 32 new coal mining projects, of which 24 are expansion of the existing projects and the remaining are Greenfield. Estimated cost of the project is INR 47,000 crore (US$ 6.47 billion).Among them, the fixed assets investment in the coal mining and washing, oil and gas extraction, non-metals mining and processing, ferrous metals mining and processing, non-ferrous metals mining and processing increased by 29.6%, 25.7%, 30.9%, 2.5% and 6.8%, respectively. Thus due to global investment in Mining sector, it will drive the Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market.
Dust Control Systems & Suppression Chemicals Market Challenges
Dust Suppressants, harmful for Health and Environment:
Most suppressants cause harm to humans, pets, plants and aquatic life. Calcium chloride-based suppressant can burn human skin when contacted. If inhaled, dust particles can cause severe irritation. If ingested, they can cause severe irritation and bouts of vomiting and diarrhea. Magnesium chloride-based products are considered better for the environment, but they cannot be considered child and pet friendly. All three chloride-based products are hygroscopic. They absorb moisture from the air, and they pull moisture from hands, skin and vegetation. Finally, if chloride-based products leach into waterways, they reduce the water’s available oxygen levels, leading to the death of aquatic life. Beyond health and environmental concerns, chlorides also are corrosive to metals and, in varying degrees, to concrete, asphalt and stone walkways, and they will reduce the functional life of structures, such as railings and doors.
Dust Control Systems & Suppression Chemicals Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the the Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market. The Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market top companies are:
Cargill
Ecolab
SUEZ
Camfil
Donaldson Company, Inc.
BossTek
Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC)
CW MACHINE WORX
Donaldson Company Inc.
DSH Systems Ltd and others
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
On May 2019, Dust control, a Swedish Company launched a new process extraction and general cleaning range for the food industry. Suction brushes from Good For Food provide a unique set of functions. They are colour coded to fit customer specifications, are made of antistatic (ESD) materials, are hygienically cleanable (autoclavable), and have the option of automatic detection.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominates the Dust Control Systems& Suppression chemicals market, owing to the increasing construction activities in the region.
China continues to progress along a positive economic trajectory, with private consumption driving a higher share of growth than government spending and investment. The growing end-user industries of the dust control systems and suppression chemicals in the country are likely to boost the growth of the studied market in the region.
The Indian construction industry is the engine of the Indian economy. The Indian construction sector is responsible for propelling the country’s overall development as good infrastructure is the basis for all other projects, and it enjoys prime attention from the government.
The HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) estimated that many construction workers are dying from exposure to silica dust every year worldwide, so the control of hazardous dust emissions is becoming more regulated which creates a significant demand for dust control systems and suppression chemicals over the last few years.
Compared to conventional processes, dust suppression solutions offer a set of distinct advantages and lucrative benefits, Hence the Dust Control Systems & Suppression chemicals market is going to grow in the forecast period.
