Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Picture Archiving and Communication Systems Along With Cloud Computing Integration to Aid the Growth of 3d-4d Visualization Systems Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 27, 2022 ) The Advanced 3D 4D visualization systems held a market size of $2.3 billion in the year 2020 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Visualization refers to the use of AI and other ancillaries to present data in terms of images, diagrams, animations, or any other preferred way to communicate a message or state in the best possible manner. By embedding 3D- 4D technologies in the visualization sphere, the efficiencies of the system in use can be substantiated. Magnetic Resonance Imaging is one of the popular imaging techniques used by the healthcare domain to project patient’s internal structures. Ultrasound is yet another popular imaging technique primarily used in imaging the internal organs, tissues, or any other structures of the body. The distinctive property of ultrasound is that it relies on sound waves than other forms of radiation. Computed Tomography or CT scans are yet another imaging technique used by healthcare to get detailed images of a patient. Radiographers use the following results in diagnostic use. The imaging technique has gained prominence owing to its non-invasive nature. With the emergence of PACS- Picture Archiving and Communication System- the imaging technology has unlocked its full potential. This is owing to the security and higher transmissibility of the patients’ data across the domains.
Owing to the following factors, the future of Advanced 3D/4D visualization systems look promising.
Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market Segment Analysis- By Application
The market is segmented into subcategories such as Radiology, Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopaedics, Neurology, and others. The subsegment of oncology held the largest share in the year 2020. It is owing to the fields and diseases an oncologist covers. The rising cases of cancer have substantially increased the demand for advanced 3D-4D visualization systems. One in six deaths are owing to cancer, and approximately 10 million people fell prey to the disease in the year 2020. Amongst the various forms of cancer, most notably the death were aligned with, Lung- 1.80 Million; Colon and Rectum- 0.935 Million; Liver- 0.835 Million; Stomach-0.769 Million; Breast- 0.685 Million. The following puts substantial pressure and increased demand for 3D-4D visualization needs by oncology.
Although, during the forecast period of 2021-2026- Radiology shows prospects for a lucrative CAGR of 4.6%, which is the fastest amongst all the subcategories. Interventional Radiology shows opportunities, as it can be used to treat various conditions such as angioplasty, stenting, thrombolysis, embolization, and biopsies.
The overall cost for such treatments is less expensive than traditional methodologies, cause less pain to the patient, and are often more effective than former ways.
Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market Segment Analysis- By End User
The market is segmented into healthcare systems, imaging centers, academic and research centers. Healthcare systems dominated in the year 2020. It is owing to the improving medical infrastructure and the rising budgets for procuring high-end visualization tools. For example, India saw a 137% jump in the budget allocation from 94,452 crores in 2019, to 2,23,846 Crores in 2020. The annual increase in healthcare costs is 1.1% faster than the real growth in GDP for the USA. As per the growing trend, the USA will spend $6.2Trillion by 2028- which will be 20% of the GDP. The following statistics show how with improved medical infrastructure the advanced 3D-4D visualization needs will be aided.
The subsegment will continue to foster a progressive CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. It is owing to the rising geriatric population worldwide. And the associated ailments which tag along with growing age. By image visualization techniques such as MRI, CT scans and radiotherapy various such ailments can be targeted at the beginning and can be rectified with non-invasive techniques. PCAC- Picture Archiving and Communication Systems will further aid the development of 3D-4D Visualization systems. With the development of PCAS, the digital results of a patient history can be shared across the country’s healthcare systems which will further aid the geriatric population and will not tie them to one hospital or doctor.
Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
North America held the largest share of 37.1%in the year 2020. It is owing to better medical infrastructure facilities and the budgetary allocation made by the governments concerned. Owing to robust medical infrastructure facilities and the associated increase in cancer and other pulmonary diseases, North America dominated.
Although the Asia Pacific shows positive signs for 3D-4D Visualization systems, the market in the forecast period of 2021-2026 can be owed to the trend adopted by various governments in the region to provide better medical infrastructure facilities. A growing trend of budget allocation for healthcare has been seen in economies such as India, China, and Malaysia. The following will substantially aid the demand for the visualization systems market.
Advanced 3D-4D Visualization Systems Market Drivers
PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication Systems) along with Cloud Computing Integration to aid the growth of 3D-4D Visualization systems
PACS is reliant on four major components- imaging modalities such as CT scans and MRI Scans; secured network to accompany transmission of data of patients; stations to review the said images; archival storage for future help. With the emergence of cloud computing in PACS, data transferability and security has increased by up to 50%- which in turn makes the visualization system efficient.
Mounting Medical Infrastructure budget to aid the growth for Advanced 3D-4D visualization systems
Healthcare spending has soared in recent years owing to the pandemic and due to increased cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. The following diseases, along with cancer account for 22 million deaths annually. India provided an increase of 137% in its medical infrastructure budget than 2019. To reduce the mortality of such diseases, better and reliable visualization systems catering to both 3D-4D needs have been actively used. It can enable better patient diagnosis support. The following will aid the market growth.
Advanced 3D-4D Visualization System Market Challenges
The emergence of 5-D in sphere of visualization system is set to hamper the Advanced 3-D and 4-D models
With the emergence of 5D in the sphere of visualization systems, the images obtained will have improved depth and picture clarity than 3D or 4D. While comparing 5D with the 3D and 4D models the contrast, approach, excellent spatial and spectral resolution, great depth accuracy and high frame rates in a single compact system. The wavelengths can capture X, Y and Z coordinates by the function of time without the presence of an object. The advent of 5D can help in providing a realistic appearance for the scanned object. 3D images offer a static image of the matters, 4D adds time in the variable and one can see the image in terms of video. While 5D makes the appearance more closer to the human form in a video format by providing more depth to the picture.
Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market Landscape
The advanced 3D and 4D Visualization systems heavily rely on the likes of mergers and acquisitions and product launches. The following are the 10 companies operating in the advanced 3D-4D Visualization System-
Carestream Health Inc,
Fujifilm,
Siemens,
GE Healthcare,
Philips Healthcare,
CONMED Corporation,
Toshiba Medical Systems,
Qi Imaging,
Vital Images,
TeraRecon
Acquisition
In August 2019-Philips acquired Carestream Health’s Healthcare Information Systems. The acquisition of the following was done to improve the overall service of visualization across the Philips products and services. Philips is reinforcing their commitment to providing industry-leading medical imaging and healthcare IT solutions by acquiring the Carestream Information System’s business.
Key Takeaways
North America held the largest share in the given industry. It is owing to the presence of a better medical infrastructure perspective across the population.
Asia-Pacific is seeing a surge in investment to notch up the medical facilities, which will aid to the growth of Advanced 3D-4D visualization systems.
The development and emergence of PACS- Picture Archiving and Communication system will drive the markets across the globe.
Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats- will be provided in the premium report.
