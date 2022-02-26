Smoke Evacuation System Market Size Projected to Reach $1,500 Million by 2026
Rising Electrosurgery in Various Healthcare Centers Are Growing the Adoption of Smoke Evacuation System in Order to Control the Smoke That Is Caused During Surgery.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2022 ) Smoke Evacuation System Market size is projected to reach $1,500 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over 2021-2026. Smoke evacuation system is a procedure that is mainly used to absorb smoke during the procedure of electrical surgery including, lasers, minimally invasive, laproscopic surgery etc. In electrosurgical units, smoke evacuation is needed in order to create a more comfortable table environment as it helps to capture the smoke that forms during the surgery that reduces the health risks. The smoke evacuation system contains charcoal filters that rises the use in various electrosurgery units. Many commercial building requires the need of elevator smoke control that rises the use of smoke evacuation system as it helps to prevent the loss of life. Rising electro surgical procedure in various healthcare centers is rising the use of smoke evacuation system in order to control the smoke that is caused during surgery and technological advancement in smoke evacuation helping in providing healthcare facilities with convenient and effective methods for removal smoke during the surgical process that is growing the adoption of smoke evacuation system which is the major factor driving the growth of Smoke Evacuation System Market. Furthermore, rising cosmetic surgeries and growing adoption of smoke in various end-users such as commercial building, physician offices and many more which is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Smoke Evacuation Market for the period 2021-2026.
Smoke Evacuation System Segment Analysis – By Product Type
The Smoke Evacuation Market based on Product Type can be further distributed into Smoke Evacuation Pencils, Smoke Evacuation Filters, Smoke Evacuation Tubing, and Others. The Smoke Evacuation Filters segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. Smoke evacuation filters contains charcoal filters that helps to capture the large particles and toxic compounds present in smoke which is rising the adoption of smoke evacuation filters in hospitals. Moreover, smoke evacuation filters are mostly available during laproscopic surgery as it forms vapors in large quantity that need the more absorption which is rising the use of smoke evacuation filters. The Smoke Evacuation Pencils segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% for the period 2021-2026. Rising open surgeries such as minimally invasive surgeries increasing the use of smoke evacuation pencil as this procedure are used in small areas where smoke formation is less which needs the system that absorb the smoke quickly which further propelling the growth of Smoke Evacuation System Market.
Smoke Evacuation System Segment Analysis – By End-User
The Smoke Evacuation System Market based on End-User can be further segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Surgical Centers, and Others. The Hospitals segment registers for the highest Smoke Evacuation System Market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to the fact that various types of electrosurgical procedure are performed in hospitals that need the smoke evacuation system in every department of surgeries. Moreover, advanced technologies are used during surgeries in hospitals for providing comfort to healthcare staff by using smoke evacuation system. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over 2021-2026. Rising number of minimally invasive surgeries and laproscopic surgeries in ambulatory surgical centers growing the adoption of variety of smoke evacuation system such as smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuation pencil and many more which in turn are propelling the growth of Smoke Evacuation System Market.
Smoke Evacuation System Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Smoke Evacuation System Market with a major share of 40% in 2020. This is mainly owing to growing advancement in healthcare sector and rising adoption of variety of advanced technologies for reducing smoke in order to provide comfort. Moreover, the rising adoption of electric surgical procedure such as lasers, surgeries etc. are growing the need of smoke evacuation system which in turn is enhancing the market growth. In U.S., cosmetic surgeries procedure increases and about 18 million people have performed minimally invasive cosmetic surgery according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) in 2019 that is further rising the growth in Smoke Evacuation System Market.
However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the growing market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing population of elder people increasing the cases of orthopedic surgeries as it causes smoke during surgery, rising the need of smoke evacuation system for protecting the respiratory tract. In Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan, people are adopting laser therapy for skin treatment that is rising the adoption of smoke evacuation system in dermatology clinics which is further developing the adoption of Smoke Evacuation System Market.
Smoke Evacuation System Market Drivers
Rising electro surgical procedure in various healthcare centers rising the use of smoke evacuation system in order to control the smoke that are caused during surgery
Rising electrosurgery in various healthcare centers are growing the adoption of smoke evacuation system in order to control the smoke that is caused during surgery. Globally, 15 million laproscopic surgeries are performed every year in various end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and many more and are increased by 1.3%. This factor needs the adoption of smoke evacuation system during surgical procedure, smoke releases increases that needs to be absorbed owing to its harmful toxic compound which in turn propelling the growth of Market over the period 2021-2026.
Technological advancement in smoke evacuation helps in providing
healthcare facilities with convenient and effective methods for removal of smoke during the surgical process
Technological advancement in smoke evacuation helps in providing healthcare facilities with convenient and effective methods for removing smoke. Recently, smoke evacuators are integrated into a surgical equipment arm, along with other surgical devices such as electrosurgical units, providing the options to eliminate OR cart and cable clutter, and place surgical equipment conveniently for surgical staff use which boost the growth of Smoke Evacuation System Market over the period 2021-2026.
Covid-19 Impact:
COVID-19 pandemic had greatly impacted the growth of Smoke Evacuation System Market. During pandemic, surgical procedure in hospitals reduces owing to lockdowns and need of bed for covid patients. This factors tends to decrease the surgical process which are negatively impacted the growth of Smoke Evacuation Market.
Smoke Evacuation System Market Challenges
Rising technical issues in smoke evacuation system
The factors that are set to impede the growth of the Smoke Evacuation System Market are the rising technical issue in smoke evacuation system. Owing to this, hospitals are reducing the adoption of elective surgeries that reduces the adoption of smoke evacuation system and during pandemic 30% of elective surgeries are cancelled which is set to challenging the market of Smoke Evacuation System.
Smoke Evacuation System Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, collaboration, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Smoke Evacuation System Market. Smoke Evacuation System top 10 companies are
1. Medtronic
2. Zimmer Biomet
3. CONMED Corporation
4. Stryker
5. Ethicon Inc.
6. Symmetry Surgical Inc.
7. Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
8. Pall Corporation
9. Olympus Corporation
10. KLS Martin Group
Development
In 2019, CONMED acquired Buffalo Filter Inc. in order to enhance the product portfolio of smoke evacuation system.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, North America dominated the Smoke Evacuation Market owing to growing advancement in the healthcare sector and rising adoption of variety of advanced technologies for reducing smoke in order to provide comfort. Moreover, the rising adoption of electric surgical procedure such as lasers, surgeries etc. are growing the need of smoke evacuation system which in turn enhancing the market growth.
Rising electro surgical procedure in various healthcare centers is rising the use of smoke evacuation system in order to control the smoke that is caused during surgery and technological advancement in smoke evacuation helps in providing healthcare facilities with convenient and effective methods for removal smoke during the surgical process that is growing the adoption of smoke evacuation system which are improving the growth of the Smoke Evacuation Market.
The prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided detailed analysis of Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities in the Smoke Evacuation System Market report.
Rising technical issues in smoke evacuation system which is set to create hurdles for the Smoke Evacuation System Market.
