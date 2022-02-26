Vanilla Bean Market Size Forecast to Reach $637.8 Million by 2026
Increasing Inclination of the Consumers Towards the Food That Does Not Contain Artificial & Chemical Ingredients Is Increasing the Growth of the Vanilla Bean Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2022 ) Vanilla Bean Market size is forecast to reach $637.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Vanilla is used as a spice and a flavoring agent in several food and beverages products. The commercial production of vanilla is extremely labor-intensive that consists of the hand pollination and are dried under the sun to commence the enzymatic reaction. It converts ferulic acid into vanilla and is responsible for providing the flavor of the vanilla. Vanilla bean is anti-carcinogenic as well as anti-oxidant. Increasing preference for organic & chemical free vanilla pod food products, increasing demand of vanilla-flavored food such as a creme Frappuccino syrup, and shifting preference among consumers towards the natural flavor is the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing benefits of the non GMO food ingredients, increasing demand of vanilla bean as a vanilla flavored food from various industries, and increasing consumption of baked goods is set to further enhance the overall market developments for the period 2021-2026.
Vanilla Bean Market Analysis – By Type
Raw held the largest share in the Vanilla Bean Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Vanilla is a spice that is derived from the orchids of the genus vanilla. It is obtained from pods of the Mexican spices. A stronger aroma is attained if the vanilla bean pods is splits into two. Natural vanilla gives a yellow color to the preparations and it depends on the concentration. Vanilla bean has a strong aromatic flavor and is much more expensive. Raw vanilla comes for the ripe fruit that grows in bunches and bloom. It grows in a particular kind of orchids that require special growing conditions. Raw is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Vanilla Bean Market Analysis – By End Users
Food & Beverages held the largest share in the Vanilla Bean Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing usage of vanilla in food industry and in beverages. The type of vanilla completely depends on the ingredients in the base formulation and the flavor profile. Low fat bases generally prefer pure vanilla extract and it doesn’t work well in no fat systems. Vanilla is an important flavour in soft drinks such as colas and in alcoholic beverages such as whiskeys, cocktails, and cordials. It is one of the chemicals that is extracted from the oak barrels in which the whiskey age. Food & Beverages are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Vanilla Bean Market Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Vanilla Bean Market with a major share of 33.7% in 2020. This is owing to the increasing consumption of western food products and increasing shift among consumers towards the chemical free food products. Increasing utilization of the vanilla in food products and increasing consumption of baked goods is also increasing the growth of the market during the region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the consumer inclination towards the food that does not contain the artificial ingredients as well as chemical ingredients. Increasing consumption of the food & beverages with vanilla undertones is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Vanilla Bean Market Drivers
Increasing Utilization of Vanilla in Food Products as an Enhancer
Increasing utilization of vanilla in food products is increasing the growth of the Vanilla Bean Market. Vanilla is used as a sweet flavor in ice cream, confectionary, baking, beverages, and other dairy products. It is also used as a flavor enhancer and the addition of vanilla to hot & spicy food, smoothes & balances the overall flavor. Vanilla is also used as a versatile flavor in dishes such as sweet potato, yam, butternut squash, and other dishes. It is a good substitute to several fruit flavored iced creams, baked goods, and beverages. Increasing trend for natural and health awareness among consumers is also increasing the growth of the market. Thus, increasing the growth of the Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Inclination of the Consumers towards the Food that Does Not Contain Artificial & Chemical Ingredients
Increasing Inclination of the Consumers towards the Food that Does Not Contain Artificial & Chemical Ingredients is increasing the growth of the Vanilla Bean Market. This is owing to the fact that vanilla possess anti-oxidant and anti-carcinogenic properties and is used widely in the pharmaceutical industries. Vanilla flavor improves the texture and aroma of the food that has increased the sale of vanilla flavoured food products in the market. Vanilla also removes the nausea feeling but the price of the natural vanillin is extremely expensive. It is almost 300 times higher than the price of the synthetic vanilla. Thus, increasing the growth of the Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Vanilla Bean Market Challenges
Presence of High Sugar Content and Availability of Substitute Products
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Vanilla Bean Market are the presence of high sugar content and the increasing availability of substitute products. High sugar content is used as an artificial sweetener. The demand of natural vanilla beans is decreasing owing to the challenging growing conditions, deforestation in Madagascar, and labor exploitation. Increasing variation in the prices, inadequate supply of the products, increasing concerns over the quality of the products and the increasing probability of the unbalanced supply chain is also set to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Vanilla Bean Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Vanilla Bean Market. In 2020, the Vanilla Bean Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Vanilla Bean Market, top 10 companies are –
Tharakan & Company
Vanilla Food Company
Amadeus Vanilla Bean
Boston Vanilla Bean Company
Nielsen Massey Vanillas
Agro Products Agencies
Frontier Natural Products
Touton SA
Madagascar Vanilla Company
Symrise AG
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In March 2019, Amadeus Vanilla Bean launched Bourbon vanilla beans (vanilla planifolia) as the most popular variety of the vanilla beans.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Vanilla Bean Market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for convenience food and increasing awareness regarding health benefits of vanilla beans. The Vanilla Bean Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing demand for food additives and increasing consumer inclination towards healthy diets are likely to aid the market growth of the Vanilla Bean Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Vanilla Bean Market report.
Presence of high sugar content and availability of substitute products is poised to create the hurdles for the Vanilla Bean Market.
