Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market Size Forecast to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026
Increasing Consumption of Meat and Increasing Investments by the Key Players Are Likely to Aid the Market Growth of the Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2022 ) Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market size is forecast to reach $2.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Collagen casings are used in the production of a variety of processed meat products. It is used in numerous applications such as fresh sausages, cooked sausages, dry cured sausages, and meat based snacks among others owing to the high mechanical strength and the fibrous protein of the products. Day by day sausages are becoming mainstream food. It is fabricated from the collagen that is derived from the corium layer of the animal intestines. Increasing meat production, increasing demand for dry-cured sausages, and increasing development in the accessibility of meat products is the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for sausages and private label companies is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market for the period 2021-2026.
Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market Analysis – By Type
Edible Casings held the largest share in the Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the increasing number of vegan consumers. Increasing inclination of the consumer towards the protein based diets from starch based diet along with the increasing improvement in the availability of the processed meat products and sausages is increasing the growth of the market. Edible collagen casings are thin coverings that is used for packaging as well as processing of the sausage products. It is actually made up of the intestinal membranes of hogs of plant materials and inedible cellulose. Increasing urbanization and increasing demand for the processed meat products is increasing the growth of the segment. Edible are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market Analysis – By Applications
Meat Based Snacks held the largest share in the Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Collagen casings are used while manufacturing varieties of sausages as it helps the foodservice providers in reducing the cost and automating the production. It is also well matched with present day traceability requirements and food hygiene. There is a huge increase in demand of meat based snacks from developing countries. Almost 60% of the meat production is from these developing countries. Meat based snacks are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market Analysis – By Geography
Europe dominated the Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market with a major share of 36.7% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing food preferences among consumers, and increasing capacity of the food processing. Increasing meat production, increasing technological advancements, increasing consumer preference towards the meat-based snacks, and increasing awareness regarding the collagen casings utilization scenario is increasing the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing demand for healthy and nutritional products among consumers.
Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market Drivers
Increasing Demand for Chicken and Fish Based Organic Sausages
Increasing demand for chicken and fish based organic sausages is increasing the growth of the Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market. This is owing to the fact that consumers have become more conscious and worried about the ingredients used in the food products. Red meat have high health risks especially beef and pork and this has inclined the consumers towards the healthier sausages that are made from fish and chicken. Fish and chicken sausages are a rich sources of carbohydrates and also, these fish are cost-effective, simpler to produce, and are healthier. Thus, increasing the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Awareness Regarding the Collagen Casings
Increasing awareness regarding the collagen casings is increasing the growth of the Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market. This is owing to the fact that collagen casings are consistent in shape, quality, and caliber as compared to the other traditional gut casings. These qualities of collagen casings facilitate it to be cheaper and more efficient production process. Collagen casings are popular in countries where quality of food plays an important role. It is highly effective when sausages are filled mechanically with conventional stuffing machines, doubling their production volume as compared to other conventional gut casings. Thus, increasing the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market Challenges
Increasing Veganism with Easy Availability of Plastic Casing and Cellulose Casing
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market are increasing veganism with easy availability of plastic casing and cellulose casing. At presently, veganism is being adopted at a great speed and many big food chains are introducing vegan ranges for mainly environmental concerns, personal health, and animal concerns. Manufacturers are also providing meat alternatives and meat substitutes that are set to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market. In 2020, the Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market, top 10 companies are-
Viskoteepak
Devro PLC
Viscofan
Fabios S.A.
Edible Casing S.L.
Ascona Foods Group
Shenguan Holdings Limited
Nitta Casings Inc.
Fibran S.A.
Nassau Foods Inc.
Key Takeaways
Europe dominated the Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market in 2020 owing to the increasing technological advancements and technical developments in collagen. The Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing consumption of meat and increasing investments by the key players are likely to aid the market growth of the Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market report.
Availability of plastic casing and cellulose casings is poised to create the hurdles for the Collagen Casings Utilization Scenario Market.
