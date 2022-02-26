Deicing Fluid Market Size Forecast to Reach $ 2.3 Billion by 2026
Increasing Demand in Industrial Sector Driving the Growth of Deicing Fluid Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2022 ) Deicing Fluid market size is forecast to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Deicing fluid is the procedure of removing ice, snow from a surface and lower the freezing point of water. Ethylene Glycol and Propylene Glycol are major compounds used for ant freezing substances and is commonly used as an aircraft deicer and as an automotive antifreeze solution. The cold climatic region has a higher demand for deicing fluid. It is widely used in aviation, transportation, and other facility management in cold region across the globe. The rate of increase in accidents and associated problems due to the accumulation of snow on aircraft are driving the market for deicing fluid in the forecasted period. According to ICAO, there was a 16% increase in the total accident in 2018-2019 in the United States and 12% globally. The fluctuation in climatic changes is also increasing the snowfall in cold countries which is further driving the demand for the deicing fluid market. The growing tourism activities in cold regions is one of the major factors driving the market for deicing fluid.
Deicing Fluid Market COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting different industries; one of the few industries that were largely hit to some extent was the aviation industry. The global lockdown and social distancing policy has impacted world scheduled passenger traffic. According to ICAO, there was a 50% of seat reduction, 2,699 million passenger’s reduction (60%), and has loss of US$ 371 billion of gross passenger operating revenues of the airline as compared to 2019. Also, due to supply chain disruptions such as raw material delays or non-arrival, disrupted financial flows, and rising absenteeism among production line staff resulting in lower demand and consumption deicing fluids market in 2020.
Deicing Fluid Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
The propylene glycol segment held the largest share of 37% in the deicing fluid market in 2020. It acts as a base fluid for aircraft deicing composition and a coolant in the food industry. Propylene Glycol is better than ethylene glycol due to its lower toxicity. It is a widely used segment for deicing the product which has been freeze due to cold climatic conditions. Special combinations of low foaming surfactant and dye package, excellent surface wetting and spray characteristics, bio-degradable, triazole free, compatible with any application equipment are driving the propylene glycol segment. Propylene Glycol is used in aerospace, and commercial applications for the deicing runway, equipment, pilot tube, static pressure ports, and others to increase the performance of aircraft engines.
Deicing Fluid Market Segment Analysis – By Fluid Type
The Type I segment accounted for approximately 33% of the market share in 2020 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. They provide weather protection solutions to the aviation, rail, and facility management industries and contain corrosion inhibition package. The fluid clears the way for Runway & Aircraft, Track & platform to work faster and provides long-lasting facility driving the market during the forecast period. According to ASCE, 140,000 miles of rail network operated by freight class in North America region of which Amtrak operates over a 21,400-mile network and 70% is owned by other railroads. Amtrak got US$ 2 billion funding from the federal government for the development of rail.
Deicing Fluid Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The aerospace segment held the largest share in the deicing fluid market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2021-2026. Deicing Fluids are used because of their beneficial properties for components that are subjected to low temperature in the aerospace and defense sector. Deicing Fluids are used in aircraft components to provide durability and protect the aircraft against freezing due to its film-forming properties. Commercial airports and military airbases require the premium quality of storm water run-off and high-performance deicing products to manage facilities in airports. In the forecast period, the worldwide aerospace and defense sector is expected to show strong growth. For instance, According to Boeing, the global aerospace and defense market will be at US$8.7 trillion over the next decade, up from US$8.1 trillion in 2019. As a result, the growing focus across cold climatic regions on the aerospace and defense industries is projected to fuel the growth of the global deicing fluid market over the forecast market.
Deicing Fluid Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America region accounted for approximately 43% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing population and per capita income are boosting the aerospace industry in the region. According to Boeing's 2020 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), North America commercial airplanes, economic growth is 1.9%, airline traffic growth is 2.7% and airline fleet growth is 1.7%. Thus, with the flourishing aerospace industry, there will be an upsurge in the demand for aircraft maintenance, which is anticipated to drive the Deicing Fluid market in the North American region. Moreover, the ecological imbalances lead to winter precipitation and extremely cold climatic conditions are growing demand for deicing products for the removal of snow and ice.
Deicing Fluid Market Drivers
Increasing demand in Industrial Sector
Deicing fluid is a material used widely to prevent ice formation by decreasing the freezing point of water and helps in cleansing. The deicing products consist of road salts which are widely used in industries for deicing design & equipment, barge, oil sands, toiling, dock, and others. According to the oil sand community Alliance, there was 73% of total procurement expenditure by oil sand companies with a direct business value of US$ 1.7 billion in 2019 at Wood Buffalo, Canada region and 22% higher than 2018 (US$ 1.4 billion), 45% higher than 2017. Increased indigenous participation in the oil sand supply chain continues to create economic opportunity and jobs fueling the market during the forecast period.
Flourishing Aviation Sector
Deicing fluids are widely used in the Aviation segment owing to increased demand for Propylene Glycol in aircraft, clearing runway to decrease accident rate. The increased cargo carriage through airways, deicing product awareness, and expansion of the aviation industry are raising demand for deicing fluid in the forecasted period. According to Aerospace Industry Association, in 2019, total aviation industry sales revenue is US$ 909 billion in the US. According to Boeing commercial outlook 2020, Commercial aviation services market revenue demand by region is North America US$ 1,925 billion, South America US$ 480 billion, Europe US$ 1,840 billion, Asia Pacific US$ 3,635 billion, Russia & Central Asia US$ 220 billion, Middle East US$ 725 billion and Africa US$ 215 billion. Therefore, the growing demand for deicing fluids due to problems that comes from bad weather is rising demand during the forecast period.
Deicing Fluid Market Challenges
Growing Environment concern due to Deicing Fluid
Environmental concern has always been a major challenge in the deicing fluid market. The increasing demand for eco-friendly products is restraining the growth deicing fluid market. Ethylene or propylene glycol are highly bio-degradable but the degradation process requires large amounts of oxygen that affect the aquatic organisms. Furthermore, several deicing fluids that cause rusting and surface degradation are taken as major restrain for the growth of the market. The availability of other substitutes as mechanical methods of scrapping, heating has also restrained deicing fluid market growth.
Deicing Fluid Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Deicing Fluid market. Deicing Fluid market top companies are:
1. Clariant International Ltd.
2. The Dow Chemical Company
3. Kilfrost
4. Proviron Holding NV
5. Cryotech Deicing Technology
6. LNT Solutions
7. LyondellBasell Industries NV
8. Integrated Deicing Services, LLC.
9. Henan Allrich Chemical Co., Ltd.
10. Abax Industries SAS
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In December 2020, Aero Mag, a Canadian company specializing in integrated aircraft de-icing operations, recovery and reuse of deicing product launched the world’s first electrically-powered truck intended for plane de-icing procedures. The new facility will help to reduce greenhouse gases which severely harm the environment.
Key Takeaways
North America dominates the deicing fluid market, owing to the increasing demand for the Aerospace industry in the region. According to Aerospace Industrial Association, in 2019, the Aerospace & Defense industry contributed local tax revenues to US$ 17.6 billion in US state and US$ 46 billion in federal tax revenue.
Ethylene Glycol and Propylene Glycol-based Deicing Fluid are increasingly being replaced to mechanical methods of scrapping, heating because of higher specific strength and corrosion Inhibitors.
There has been an increase in accidents and snow deposition in most of the cold climate region such as delay in flight operations and facing difficulty in taking offs are consecutively driving the market growth.
The major opportunity for this market is high research spending and growing awareness in society. Furthermore, it is also an opportunity for this market to develop advanced tools for the development of the deicing product.
