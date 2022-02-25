Black Female Athletes Celebrated At Brunch Sponsored by Essence and Coca-Cola!
Step and Repeat LA Provides Photo-op Backdrop and Artificial Hedge Walls for ‘Black Women in Sports’!
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2022 ) INGLEWOOD, CA - Super Bowl LVI Weekend was in full-swing as countless parties and events brought folks together from all walks of life to celebrate the annual game. One such event, sponsored by Coca-Cola, was a beautiful brunch hosted by Essence Magazine on February 13th, which aimed to celebrate black women in sports!
The exclusive brunch celebrated not just black women of sports at the professional level, but also of collegiate, high school, and even those involved in E-sports, which are professional video game competitions.
For this very special inaugural event, Step and Repeat LA was called in to provide the photo-op backdrop, which was printed in a delicious rose pink hue, featuring the Coca-Cola and Essence Black Women in Sports logos, and accented with a sleek black carpet in place of the traditional red. The setup was finished off with gold stanchions and plush black velvet ropes, along with studio-quality lighting, to complete the look.
Step and Repeat LA also brought along 12 of its Signature Hedge Walls, which were lined side-by-side along the outside windows of the Miracle Theatre of Inglewood, the location of the event, giving this celebration an ultra-private, VIP feel.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, providing Media Walls and large-format printing for nearly 15 years! Step and Repeat LA’s services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check…not to mention an impressive 24 hour turnaround capability!
