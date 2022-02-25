Celebrities Line Up for a Smooch at Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun's Valentine’s Day Party!
Step and Repeat LA provides custom-made Old Fashioned Kissing Booth for VIP Event!
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES, CA - Michael Braun and British TV personality, Vas J. Morgan got together once again and hosted another epic, star-studded event…this time in celebration of Valentine’s Day! The party took place at Limitless Sunset in Los Angeles on Saturday February 12th, and was supported in part by designer Abyss by Abby.
Kate Beckinsale and Vas J. Morgan at the Kissing Booth
Kissing Booth available for party and event rents from Step and Repeat LA
Countless VIP guests were in attendance, including Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, Kristen Stewart and Ryan Phillippe. The private event also featured a one-of-a-kind Old Fashioned Kissing Booth, provided by Step and Repeat LA.
The booth, which is currently available to rent, is constructed of wood and features hand-painted lettering and sleek black-and-white lines by artist George Collins, owner of Collins Visual Media, which happens to be the sister company of Step and Repeat LA.
Mr. Collins has been creating hand-painted signage since he was a boy growing up in Kansas, where he was the proud owner of his first-ever business called George’s Sign Shop. From there, the ambitious youngster took his vision to Los Angeles, where he eventually started Collins Visual Media, or better known to his clients simply as “CVM”.
CVM has been creating customized signage, hero props, and impressive large-format seamless prints for the film and television industry for over 40 years, with state-of-the-art equipment capable of printing up to 16’ in height and 150’ in length!
In 2010, Collins’ daughter, understanding the growing demand of step and repeat backdrops, embarked on her own journey to create the company known today as Step and Repeat LA.
About Step and Repeat LA
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company that has been providing Media Walls, backdrops and everything VIP for some of the biggest events in Los Angeles. Services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check…not to mention a 24 hour turnaround capability!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
