Levi's Gives Hip-Hop Star The Keys To The Haus…And We Brought The Props!
Step and Repeat LA Creates Customized Standees For Buddy’s Super Bowl Celebration!
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2022 ) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - Every year millions of people gather ‘round their television sets to enjoy what can only be described as one of the most iconic annual events to grace the tiny screen: The Super Bowl! Whether it be the game itself, the halftime show, or the awesome and super-creative commercials that air during those coveted time slots, there’s a little something for everyone. Oh, and don’t forget the parties!
One such party was hosted by rap superstar, Buddy, where event sponsor Levi’s gave him The Keys to the Haus so that he and his VIP guests could celebrate the big game!
That’s when Step and Repeat LA was called in to produce a series of life-sized, self-standing artwork to display at Buddy’s exclusive event. Created using 1/2” gator board and layered with full-color vinyl prints, the props added just the right amount of pop to an already ‘poppin’ event!
Step and Repeat LA also provided one of its Signature Artificial Hedge Walls to serve as the primary photo-op backdrop. Made of 8’ tall by 4’ wide by 16” deep boxed wood panels, and wrapped in lifelike artificial hedge bush material, the total wall measured 12’ in length and provided a stunning and refreshing look to the traditional step and repeat backdrop.
About Buddy
Simmie Sims III, or better known professionally as Buddy, is an all around entertainer, growing up performing at Amazing Grace Conservatory in various productions including ‘The Whiz’, ‘Oliver with a Twist’, and ‘Dreamgirls’. Today he is prominently known as a rapper who proudly brings “ghetto” vibes back to the genre.
About Step and Repeat LA
From award ceremonies to anniversary parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s impressive 24 hour turnaround capability!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
