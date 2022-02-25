Automotive IOT Market Size Forecast to Reach $143.7 Billion by 2026
Rise in Demand for Connected Vehicles Driving the Growth of Automotive IOT Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2022 ) The global Automotive IoT Market size is forecast to reach $143.7 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR 24.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Globally, automotive companies are embracing integrated connectivity to meet the demand for autonomous vehicles for enhancing road safety by using ADAS, satellite-based radio navigation assistance, in-vehicle infotainment and so on and this is set to be the major driver for the growth of the Automotive IoT market during the forecast period. Additionally, roll out of 5G network will increase the demand for autonomous vehicles, owing to low latency and high-speed network is also set to be one of the major factors assisting the market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. Increasing adoption of Automotive IoT for fleet management is one of the major factors analyzed to drive the market forward. Such factors are set to accelerate the Automotive IoT Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The rise of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as in-vehicle infotainment systems, Adaptive Cruise Control and satellite-based radio navigation are providing impetus to market growth of the Automotive IoT industry.
Automotive IOT Market Segment Analysis- by Connectivity Form Factor
Based on Connectivity Segmentation, Integrated Connectivity held the major market share of the Automotive IOT Market around 42.2% of in 2020, owing to. The growing use of infotainment application and services which is operating through smart devices such as smart mobiles and tablets is analyzed to be one of the major factors influencing the growth of this segment. Integrated connectivity in vehicles improves readability in all weather conditions and optimizes the driving experience due to impressive display quality and intuitive user interface. In 2019, AUDI, Germany based car manufacturer, provides Audi Connect to enable digital communication between drivers, vehicles and infrastructure. It combines all structure that uses network connection with the vehicles to get real-time information as well as enjoying music streaming.
Automotive IOT Market Segment Analysis- by Application
Based on Application Segmentation, Predictive Maintenance is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 31.0% in the global Automotive IOT Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Automotive predictive maintenance is required to optimize engine performance, fuel consumption, monitor and predict ambient conditions for ideal performance. Automotive predictive maintenance relies on a huge amount of data that is collected from sensors placed in vehicles. The data collected are analyzed and processed using algorithms for the system to work. Owing to its benefits such as reduction in maintenance cost, increase in vehicle utilization, an extension of vehicle life, and improvement in vehicle safety, Predictive maintenance is huge among fleet companies to avoid downtime. Moreover, market players are frequently integrating advanced technology to increase the reliability and efficiency of vehicles. In May 2019, BMW AG, a multinational manufacturer of automobiles, incorporated IBM Watson cloud platform into its vehicles. The integration will support predictive maintenance or advanced analytics to ensure there is no unscheduled downtime in production.
Automotive IOT Market Segment Analysis- by Geography
North America held the highest Automotive IOT Market share of around 38.6% in the global Automotive IOT Market in 2020 and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the adoption of advanced technology in the automotive sector. The factors such as increasing disposable income which leads to spending heavily on new premium cars with advanced features such as in-vehicle infotainment systems, navigation & telematics solutions to meet the requirements of the expected lifestyle and strict government regulations regarding vehicle safety will fuel the Automotive IOT Market across North America region in long run. According to World Bank Data 2019, the US has the highest disposable income with 55419 per capita incomes; thereby influencing the market growth. As per IndustryARC recent study, the US is the largest provider of telemetry services, thus influences the growth of the automotive IOT market. With the rise in demand for connectivity and fleet management solutions, fleet management companies are adopting telemetric solutions to track vehicle, monitor drivers and optimize fleet movement. In November 2019, General Motors, a USA-based automotive company, announced a new fleet telemetric solution, OnStar Vehicle Insights, to offer fleet managers and drivers with real-time vehicle data like vehicle location, driver performance information, vehicle health, remote commands and so to make the daily task easy. Such telemetric solutions can influence the growth of the Automotive IOT Market in the long run.
Automotive IOT Market Drivers
Rise in demand for connected vehicles
Increasing demand for connected vehicles is one of the factors that can drive the market forward during the forecast period 2021-2026. The factors such as government initiatives for developing smart transportation systems; rise in demand for smart features in vehicles and automated driving technologies with advanced safety features will boost the demand for connected vehicles. Connected vehicles are equipped with several sensors and processors to provide accurate and real-time information of vehicles to drivers. Connected vehicle technology improves driving and ownership experience as well as adds a safety net with its advanced security features. In April 2019, Hyundai Motor India Ltd launched Hyundai Venue, the first smart connected SUV with an advanced connectivity solution - Hyundai BlueLink. The BlueLink connected technology offers safety features like vehicle theft tracking, road side assistance, vehicle navigation control and immobilization for recovery of stolen vehicles. . Such developments can influence the growth of Automotive IoT market in the long run.
Increase in adoption of Automotive IOT for fleet management
Increasing adoption of Automotive IOT for fleet management is one of the major factors analyzed to drive the market forward during the forecast period 2021-2026. The incorporation of IoT in the automotive sector has played a crucial role in the field of fleet management. Vehicles are integrated with several sensors, tracking software, and weight measurement. Fleet operators can easily analyze the data collected from sensors and manage the fleet. Owing to the benefits such as real-time monitoring of the fleet, route management, time & driver management, weight tracking of cargo and optimization of fuel consumption, Large and medium-sized fleet owners are increasingly using fleet management solutions to streamline operations. In October 2020, Mojio, a Canada-based connected mobility platform, and SaaS solutions provider announced a new connected vehicle solution designed specifically for small business fleets, Force by Mojio. By using Force by Mojio small business owners get access to real-time vehicle data and alerts. Such developments can influence the growth of the Automotive IoT market in the long run.
Automotive IOT Market Challenges
High Cost and security issues
High cost acts as a major challenge restraining the market growth of Automotive IoT. The cost of vehicle parts, software , and sensors in Automotive IoT is quite expensive. Apart from the high cost of equipment, huge sum of money is invested in the research and development of autonomous cars for continuous updating. Moreover, autonomous cars are successfully programmed but chances of unexpected technical glitches may happen due to continuous renovation. Furthermore, with the growing adoption of connected cars, security has become a prime concern. Autonomous vehicles are more prone to hacking as they are continuously monitored and tracked which leads to the possible collection of personal data. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, demand for Automotive IoT will be significantly impacted, thus hampering its market growth.
Automotive IOT Market Landscape
Partnership, Product launches, Acquisitions, Collaboration, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Automotive IOT Market. The Automotive IOT Market top 10 companies include Texas Instruments, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, AUDI AG, General Motor, NXP Semiconductors, CISCO, AT & T, Thales SA and Robert Bosch.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In August 2021, General Motors and AT&T collaborated to bring 5G cellular connectivity to millions of GM vehicles over the next decade in US. GM and AT&T are joining hands to set the standard for automotive connectivity with a fifth-generation cellular network to meet the demand of electric and autonomous cars.
In January 2021, NXP Semiconductor announced BlueBox 3.0, the latest and expanded version of Automotive High Performance Compute (AHPC) development platform. BlueBox 3.0 provides a flexible way to address user-defined vehicles, safety Level 2+ (L2+) automated driving, and the evolving vehicle architectures that will modernize connected vehicle.
Key Takeaways
Integrated Connectivity held the major market share of the Automotive IOT Market, owing to increase in demand for infotainment services.
Predicitive Maintenenace is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around X% in the global Automotive IOT Market, owing to its benefits such as reduction in maintenance cost, increase in vehicle utilization, and extension of vehicle life.
North America dominated the Automotive IOT Market in terms of value in 2020 owing to the adoption of advanced technology in the automotive industry.
