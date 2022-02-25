Food Encapsulation Market – Analysis, Trends and Forecasts
The global food encapsulation market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2022 ) The global food encapsulation market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The food encapsulation market is driven by factors such as the growing demand and awareness for value-added products in various areas such as nutrition, food, and healthcare and the growing consumption of packaged food. Encapsulation helps increase the shelf life of packaged foods. Due to the benefits provided by the encapsulation technology in increasing the shelf life and bioavailability of products, the market for food encapsulation is experiencing high growth.
Key players in this market include Cargill, Incorporated (US), BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (US), Kerry (Ireland), and DSM (Netherlands)
Cargill, Incorporated is involved in the production of various specialty ingredients and other industrial products for various applications. The company operates through four business segments: animal nutrition & protein, food ingredients & applications, origination & processing, and industrial & financial services. Cargill, Incorporated not only provides encapsulated products such as flavors, powders, and starches but also offers technologies for the encapsulation and emulsion of food & beverages. Various types of food ingredients offered by the company include probiotics and protein ingredients, which find applications in the beverage, bakery, dairy, and meat sectors. It offers various ingredients to enhance the appearance, taste, and stability of fresh meat and specialty meat products. In November 2020, Cargill Incorporated is investing USD 100 million in its Indonesian sweetener plant to build a corn wet mill with a starch dryer to increase the production of starches & sweeteners.
BASF SE is the largest chemical producer company in the world. The company is segmented into four major categories: chemicals, functional materials & solutions, performance products, and agricultural solutions. The BASF SE Group consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in more than 90 countries and operates under 355 other production sites in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa, and the Middle East. BASF SE provides a wide range of encapsulated vitamin products and has a strong base in R&D. The global research divisions of the company are operated from three major regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. This enables the company to strengthen its product portfolio. In April 2021, BASF SE agreed with Sandoz GmbH, a subsidiary of Novartis, to invest at the Kundl/Schaftenau Campus in Austria. This agreement enables BASF SE to further develop its production footprint for enzymes and biotechnology products.
Dupont is an American company formed by the merger of Dow chemical and E.I. du Pont de Nemours and company in 2017. It is one of the leading players in the chemical industry. The company occupies different industries, including synthetic fibers, high-performance materials, specialty chemicals, electronics, biotechnology, and agriculture. The company caters to a wide range of products in numerous end-use industries, such as beverages, bars, bakery, culinary, confectionery, dairy, fruit applications, frozen desserts, meat, poultry & seafood, meat alternatives, oil & fats, and pet food. Encapsulation technology is used by the company to maintain the taste, texture, and flavor of products. DuPont provides a wide range of encapsulated food enzymes for improving freshness, texture; ensuring quality and consistency, as well as reducing costs and optimizing the production of products. These enzymes are provided for various applications, including bakery, brewing, fish processing, meat & culinary processing, and dairy. In December 2019, DuPont merged with IFF; this merger would help DuPont to become a global leader in high-value ingredients and solutions for global food & beverages, home & personal care, and health & wellness markets.
