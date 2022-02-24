Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump and Maternity Glow at Fenty Beauty Party
Step and Repeat LA creates another Media Wall for Rihanna and her “Savage” Empire
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES, CA - It was a little over two weeks ago when Rihanna announced her pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky, and on February 11, the glamorous couple made an appearance on the red carpet at Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Party in Los Angeles.
Decked out from head-to-toe in a daring shredded maternity look, Rihanna was all smiles and positively glowing with life, proudly displaying her growing belly!
Fenty Beauty is a cosmetics line that was founded by Rihanna herself in 2017, and has since gone on to become one of the hottest and most charitable beauty lines on the market. Savage X Fenty, a line of lingerie also created by Rihanna for both men and women, has various items available online, with proceeds directly benefitting Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation.
February 11th’s event marks the 3rd time Step and Repeat LA has had the opportunity to collaborate with the mega star herself, providing customized Media Walls for Rihanna’s Diamond Ball (benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation) in both 2014 and 2015, before the event itself was moved to New York City.
Step and Repeat LA was called in once again to create the Media Wall for her Fenty Beauty Party. Measuring at 8’ tall and a staggering 40’ in length, the wall was created using a series of free-standing wood panels, which were brought together and covered with a seamless fabric print to complete the look.
From award ceremonies to anniversary parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s super-quick 24 hour turnaround capability!
