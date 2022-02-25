REEF Continues Efforts Towards Cleaner Oceans Through Citizen Science, Education and Research!
Step and Repeat LA creates photo-op backdrop for International Marine Conservation Organization!
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2022 ) KEY LARGO, FL. - REEF, which stands for Reef Environmental Education Foundation, is an internationally-recognized marine conservation organization, whose mission is to protect all ocean life and biodiversity. The organization, located in Key Largo, Florida, with remote staff in California, Illinois and Washington, aims to accomplish this by engaging and inspiring the public through citizen science, education, and partnerships throughout the scientific community.
One way REEF engages the public is through its Nature Days program, which benefits abused, abandoned and neglected children. The Nature Days program, partnered with Florida Keys Children’s Shelter, along with Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services, enables children aged 11-17 to participate in outdoor activities like kayaking and snorkeling, all while becoming educated about marine life. In fact, in 2019, REEF received a $3.9K grant from the Ocean Reef Community Foundation in order to continue this powerful and effective program.
Recently, Step and Repeat LA had the privilege of designing and creating a customized photo-op backdrop for REEF that will be used at all of their upcoming fundraisers. Using a matte-finished fabric to ensure no glare will be present in flash photography, the backdrop measures at an impressive 8’ tall by 8’ wide. Step and Repeat LA also provided a high quality and durable telescoping stand in order to display the backdrop.
Photo-op backdrops (or “step and repeat” backdrops) play an essential role in raising funds for non-profit organizations. Originally inspired by the infamous red carpet backdrops seen throughout the 20th century at glitzy Hollywood film premieres and award shows, step and repeat backdrops have become increasingly popular and in high-demand at a variety of other events, such as grand openings for businesses, charity events, birthday parties, and more!
Why Step and Repeat Backdrops are So Important
Featuring organization or event sponsor logos, step and repeat backdrops are a draw for attendees of such events to have their photos taken in front of the backdrop. When those photos are published in a newspaper or posted online, readers and scrollers alike will see and recognize various logos that are on display in the background. Studies and key performance indicators show that this increases the likelihood of people visiting the websites of the organization, and more importantly, becoming involved to help make a difference!
About REEF
REEF was founded in 1990 out of the worldwide growing concern over the health of our oceans and the marine life that lives below the surface. Since then, REEF has successfully partnered with the SCUBA diving community by providing divers a way to aid REEF’s mission in hopes of gaining a better understanding of marine life.
About Step and Repeat LA
From award ceremonies to anniversary parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s impressive 24 hour turnaround capability!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
