African-American Figurative Artist Debuts Final Chapter In Series Featuring Crypto-Native Character
Step and Repeat LA creates unique Media Wall for Michah Johnson and ‘Aku’
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES, CA - According to ArtAngels.net, a website which features the works of artists in both Los Angeles and Miami, Micah Johnson is a “self-taught figurative artist who uses strong gestural lines combined with loose brush strokes to create dramatic portraits primarily featuring African-American children.” After hearing his nephew ask his mother, “Can astronauts be black?”, Micah embarked on a creative mission to bring to life a series of artworks featuring the character Aku, a young African-American boy sporting an astronaut helmet…and the results are iconic!
On February 16th, Nifty Gateway, an online auction platform that deals in NFTs, hosted an exclusive event for Johnson featuring the 10th and final chapter of the Aku series, a crypto-native character.
For those unfamiliar with NFTs, in short they are “non-fungible tokens” that are used to purchase the digital rights to digital artwork. In the same way a collector would be proud to own and display an original Rembrandt, NFTs allow collectors to purchase memes, online videos, digital art, and other rare, exclusive forms of digital art…all for the sake of bragging rights!
What makes crypto-native purchases unique, however is the fact that the artwork itself evolves each time the artwork is re-sold. Don’t ask us how it works, exactly…but it sounds awesome!
Step and Repeat LA created one of their Signature Media Walls for the launch of this final chapter. Using a series of wooden set flats, and a light-absorbing matte fabric material, the stunning, free-standing Media Wall measured 8’ tall by 12’ wide and was placed centerstage to the red carpet setup…which all took place on the rooftop and under the stars of the event venue.
After lining up to have their photos taken, guests were treated to a VIP rooftop dinner before taking in the artists collection.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, whose services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check…not to mention a 24 hour turnaround capability!
