Rising Star Gains ‘Hold’ of Her Audience With Smooth New Single
Step and Repeat LA provides the photo-op backdrop for Brii’s new single, ‘Hold’ at private underground event!
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES, CA - The City of Angels is Mecca for countless industries. Whether it be in business and finance, real estate, the art world, or the entertainment industry, many rising stars of their field are either born into or flock to this vast metropolis in hopes of making it big! One such artist is Brii Hanafin, who on February 11th dropped her new single at an exclusive event.
Adjacent to Downtown, in what looked to be an abandoned, hole-in-the-wall fabric business, actually turned out to be the “hush-hush” location for Brii’s fabulous event. Don’t let the rundown exterior fool you - Once inside, guests were treated to an underground club experience, featuring VIP treatment, a red carpet backdrop, and of course great music!
Brii’s new single is called, ‘Hold’ and talks about the ups and downs of what sounds to be an unhealthy relationship. But like many relationships of past and present, love makes one blind, and even if something feels bad for the most part, there is just something else present that keeps one from moving on.
Fans of other artists like Dua Lipa may find that Brii’s voice has a warm quality to it that is soothing to the ear, and her vocals are laid over a smooth, easy-listening track that features all of the production value of a pop hit of ’22.
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned to provide the red carpet setup for the young star. Featuring a beautiful purple shade, the full-color photo-op backdrop was created using a matte-finished fabric, which absorbs all light in flash photography to ensure perfect photos every time.
Once the doors were open, the entire event, along with the customized backdrop, looked as stylish as the musician herself!
From award ceremonies to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
Adjacent to Downtown, in what looked to be an abandoned, hole-in-the-wall fabric business, actually turned out to be the “hush-hush” location for Brii’s fabulous event. Don’t let the rundown exterior fool you - Once inside, guests were treated to an underground club experience, featuring VIP treatment, a red carpet backdrop, and of course great music!
Brii’s new single is called, ‘Hold’ and talks about the ups and downs of what sounds to be an unhealthy relationship. But like many relationships of past and present, love makes one blind, and even if something feels bad for the most part, there is just something else present that keeps one from moving on.
Fans of other artists like Dua Lipa may find that Brii’s voice has a warm quality to it that is soothing to the ear, and her vocals are laid over a smooth, easy-listening track that features all of the production value of a pop hit of ’22.
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned to provide the red carpet setup for the young star. Featuring a beautiful purple shade, the full-color photo-op backdrop was created using a matte-finished fabric, which absorbs all light in flash photography to ensure perfect photos every time.
Once the doors were open, the entire event, along with the customized backdrop, looked as stylish as the musician herself!
From award ceremonies to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.