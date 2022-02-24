World Internet Advertising Market Size Forecast to Reach $988.5 Billion by 2026
The Growing Prominence of Digital Media Driving the Growth of World Internet Advertising Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2022 ) The World Internet Advertising Market size is forecast to reach $988.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% in the period 2021-2026. Internet Advertising is a kind of marketing method to convey promotional marketing messages to consumers worldwide. The World Internet Advertising industry offers profitable ways for various businesses to grow through harnessing the power of the internet to reach their target audience more effectively. The market is largely driven by the exponential surge of internet users combined with the role of digital media that not only shaped online advertising but also designed various digital and classified advertising. Moreover, advertising investment is shifting to mobile due to the rising penetration of smartphones, growing Paid Search applications, and rising dominance from the e-commerce sector, globally. Therefore, digital ad spending, like Content marketing, Display advertising solution, Banner marketing, and others continues to grow and propelled the growth of the World Internet Advertising Industry.
World Internet Advertising Market - By Advertising Format
By Advertising Format type, the World Internet Advertising Market is segmented into Search Engine Marketing/ Paid Per Click, Search Engine Optimization, Display Advertising, Video Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Email Marketing, Mobile Advertising, and Others. Digital Advertising is estimated to hold the largest World Internet Advertising Market share of 55.2% in 2020, owing to the internet-savvy generation, the growing popularity of social media and the advent of on-demand video streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Xumo, Starz and more. In February 2021, BookMyShow launched a pay-per-view video streaming service with 600 titles. The TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service offers its customers over 2,000 movies over the course of the next 9-12 months. The rising demand for classified advertising and growth of audience across these platforms has been encouraging the advertising vendors to optimize engagement and conversion through Banner marketing, Programmatic Marketing and Content marketing by investing towards designing video ads to acquire new customers, and expand their market reach, thus accelerating the World Internet Advertising market. These are the significant factors that are influencing the World Internet Advertising market size, positively.
World Internet Advertising Market - By Industry Vertical
By vertical type, the World Internet Advertising Market is segmented into Automotive, Consumer Packaged Goods, Education, Healthcare, Industrial, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Telecommunication & Information Technology-Enabled Services, Transport & Tourism, Others. The Telecommunication & Information Technology-Enabled Services sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 30% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026 owing to the rapid adoption of mobile platforms, and incorporation of analytics solutions by diversified industry verticals, including large and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In December 2019, Adtech leaders David Breckling collaborated with marketing strategist Kendra EJ Woodruff to launch FlowerShop Media Inc. This new digital advertising platform, FlowerShop Media is a global, mobile-first, Demand Side Platform (DSP) that offers the unique needs of various cannabis brands and the agencies representing them. The innovative marketing and advertising tools serve the cannabis industry with premium inventory across mainstream publications, television, digital out-of-home and more, while adhering to the respective market compliance. Hence, such launches for integrating digital advertising for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) are contributing to the growth of the World Internet Advertising Industry.
World Internet Advertising Market - By Geography
North America dominated the World Internet Advertising Market in 2020 with a share of 36% , owing to the popular OTT Platforms in the U.S.A., the significant presence of leading advertising companies such as Facebook, Google, and others, coupled up with the ubiquitous existence of gadgets and the Internet of Things (IoT). In October 2019, Accenture Interactive acquired the U.K. Digital Ventures Consultancy Bow & Arrow to strengthen the media and technology by reinventing digital products and services that offer unmet customer needs. Moreover, the rapid growths of media, digital creative credentials, and interactive advertising in the U.S.A and Canada have driven the World Internet Advertising market share, expeditiously. In August 2020, Comcast-owned NBCUniversal’s launched a new Peacock streaming service that offers interactive advertising via voice-enabled remote controls, including 20,000 hours of content, such as NBC shows such as “30 Rock,” “Cheers” and “Saturday Night Live.” The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2021-2026 majorly attributed to the proliferation of smartphones, apps, and progressive social media market for Classified advertising, Search and Display Advertising, Content Marketing, and others. In July 2020, TikTok launched a Self-Serve Ad Platform for SMBs, and usher in more investment in ad budgets. Hence, these launches and acquisitions influence the growth of the World Internet Advertising Market across the globe.
World Internet Advertising Market Drivers
The growing prominence of Digital Media
Digital media continues to be the most significant driver to encourage the growth of the World Internet Advertising Market. Nowadays, the sophisticated and more pervasive types of advertising used by the internet marketers are Mobile programmatic ads, In-app mobile ads, Content marketing. Over the years, the digital video market has become dramatically more competitive, and thus, in December 2020, the premium bed and bath product brands, Spaces launched an interactive ad on mobile promoting their exclusive festive bed linen collection, known as Rangana, which is exclusively developed by mCanvas, along with Madison, the small screen experiential storytelling ad platform. The growing demand of video content, owing to the sizable digital investment by various enterprises adds more growth to the market. In November 2019, StackAdapt, a programmatic advertising technology company, partnered with SpotX, the leading global video advertising, and monetization platform, to develop a Connected TV (CTV) inventory and audiences, which offers advertisers across Canada to reach a potential audience of over-the-top (OTT) content at scale. Thus, the creation of such impeccable mobile ads, and other video advertising platforms for communicating customized brand messages to the customers are driving the growth of the World Internet Advertising market share.
Cost Effective Service packages for an impressive campaign
The benefits of using internet advertising are enormous, starting from more customers, better visibility, to the enhanced local presence of the product or services at affordable rates. Internet marketing is a valuable way for every business to grow and brand to get noticed. Furthermore, these online advertising solutions enable small-medium sized enterprises with unique and cost-effective ways to propagate brand in ways like product awareness, information about the organization, quality of products and products, and place of availability. Thus, more businesses are implying online advertising to become more competitive. In July 2019, Private equity firm Blackstone acquired mobile advertising company Vungle to strengthen the Blackstone’s mobile app an ecosystem that further helps in aiming for potential growth of the World Internet Advertising market.
World Internet Advertising Market Challenges
The eminence of Internet fraudulence
The unethical practices over online platforms are very popular, and often impact negatively to customers, vendors, and advertisers. In spite of several benefits of Internet Advertising, marketing over the internet can bring negative feedback and other fraud stories to defame the brand, which eventually turns the business down drastically. The impact of Hyperbot, which is still considered as the greatest ad fraudulent activity witnessed by the businesses play a significant role to hinder the World Internet Advertising Market. in 2017, HyphBot was disastrous and forced industries to adopt strategies to mitigate such risks. This is one of the pertinent factors that hinder the growth of World Internet Advertising industry outlook.
World Internet Advertising Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the World Internet Advertising. The World Internet Advertising Market top 10 companies include Amazon.com, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Vungle, Baidu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, DoubleClick Inc., Eniro AB, Conversant Inc., Google Inc., Opera Softwares, DoubleClick Inc., Facebook Inc. and many more.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In September 2019, Facebook launched interactive ads to encourage immersion and engaging experiences between people and brands. The Interactive Ads, include Poll ads, Augmented Reality (AR) ads, Instagram poll stickers for Stories ads, and Brand Playables, which enables instant two-way communication and enables advertisers to engage with their consumers.
In May 2019, one of the world’s major browser developers, and leader on AI-driven digital content Opera Software launched Opera Ads, a powerful, content-based native advertising platform which serves the needs of digital marketers to reach and engage worldwide.
Key Takeaways
Digital media continues to be the most significant driver to encourage the growth of the World Internet Advertising Market.
Digital Advertising is estimated to hold the largest World Internet Advertising Market share of 55.2% % in 2020, owing to the internet-savvy generation, the growing popularity of social media and the advent of on-demand video streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Xumo, Starz and more.
North America dominated the World Internet Advertising Market in 2020 with a share of 36% , owing to the popular OTT Platforms in the U.S.A., the significant presence of leading advertising companies such as Facebook, Google, and others, coupled up with the ubiquitous existence of gadgets and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507680
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507680
