Industrial Microbiology Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Expansion of Pharmaceutical Sector Is Accelerating the Industrial Microbiology Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2022 ) Industrial Microbiology Market size was estimated at $12.3 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Owing to the increased inclination for automation, Industrial applications, the industrial microbiology industry is vast and growing. Genetically modified organisms produce helpful compounds such as enzymes to help animals retain energy from their diets and insecticidal poisons to control agricultural pests and disease vectors. Agriculture, cosmetics, food & drinks, and pharmaceuticals all use industrial microbiology. Molasses and starch hydrolysate are currently employed as raw ingredients in the industrial synthesis of Monosodium glutamate. Nitrogen sources include ammonium salts and urea, which are used for both microbial growth and product manufacturing. As the global population grows, so does the need for consumer products, which necessitates increased product quality and safety testing. Various public concerns and government restrictions about product safety are projected to continue to provide growth opportunities for the industry. Microorganisms are screened, improved, and managed in industrial microbiology for the manufacture of a variety of end-use goods. Pathogen testing that is quick and accurate helps safeguard brand image, lower industry costs, and expedite epidemic investigation and response. The global industrial microbiology market is being driven by rising product recalls and rising customer concerns. Beer, wine, and cheese fermentation all require industrial microbes, which drives the market. Saccharomyces cerevisiae, or baker's yeast, has played an important role in winemaking, baking, and brewing. Brewer's yeast is the residual result from the brewing process.
Industrial Microbiology Market Segment Analysis – By Product
Based on products, the Industrial Microbiology Market is divided into Equipment and Systems, Reaction Consumables, and Laboratory Supplies. In 2020, the market for Reaction consumables was dominated. The increasing use of reagents in drug delivery research and development would boost the segment's as well as the market's growth. In addition, the use of automated equipment and microbial detection systems in the biotechnology industry has enhanced uptake. Growing industry safety concerns and rising demand for starter cultures in the pharmaceutical and food industries are affecting global microbial media market growth. Bacillus thuringiensis bacteria produce insecticidal proteins called Cry, Vip, and Cyt, which kill a variety of insect orders and nematodes. These proteins have been widely used in agricultural pest control strategies as sprays or expressed in genetically modified plants. Over the projected period, the market for Equipment and Systems is anticipated to increase at a healthy rate of 6.8%. Filtration pumps and systems, as well as air monitoring systems, are becoming more widely used in the pharmaceutical business, resulting in increased segment growth.
Industrial Microbiology Market Segment Analysis – By Testing Type
Based on Testing Type, the Industrial Microbiology Market is divided into sterility testing, microbial limiting testing, bio burden testing, and other testing types. As sterility testing is the initial stage in determining whether or not there is any microbial contamination, it has the biggest market share in this industry. It's commonly employed in the fields of food, pharmaceuticals, water, and cosmetics. Owing to the widespread use of sterility tests in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries, the market is likely to grow rapidly throughout the forecast period. To improve the palatability of bitter medications, Monosodium glutamate is occasionally used with conventional sugar. Bio-burden testing is the next fast-rising sector and is estimated to account for the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026 as regulatory authorities are making it an obligatory test for investigational new drug (IND) submissions and medical device submissions. Genetically modified organisms are used as vaccinations to protect animals, including humans, against infectious diseases. In the pharmaceutical industry, bioburden, environmental, and water tests are carried out on a massive scale. Industrial microbiology applications, such as bio-burden assays, are used to assess aerobic and anaerobic organisms, which is driving segment expansion. With the growth of the biopharmaceutical business, sterility and bio-burden tests have become more common.
Industrial Microbiology Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Based on Geography, in 2020, North America Industrial Microbiology Market accounted for 40% of the global revenue market share. The increasing rise in various industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, agricultural, environmental, and cosmetics is likely to boost the industrial microbiology market in this region. According to the Canadian Society of Microbiologists, researchers in applied and environmental microbiology are involved in a variety of microbiological activities in Canada. The market is expected to rise owing to the vast variety of applications supported by various companies' investments, infrastructure development, and growing support from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and Canada Health. When monosodium glutamate is added to food, the FDA requires that it be labeled as "monosodium glutamate." Other glutamic acid salts, such as monopotassium glutamate and monoammonium glutamate, must also be listed on labels and cannot be grouped together under the terms "spices," "natural flavoring," or other broad terms. The demand for industrial microbiology has increased as a result of strict regulatory frameworks linked with antimicrobial food additives and favorable policies favoring the implementation of sterility testing, particularly in the food and beverage industry. For example, the USFDA mandated the use of sterility and bio-burden test to determine a drug's or additive's toxicity level in a 2020 report on pharmaceutical microbiology. Asia-Pacific is estimated to increase at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026. As the biopharmaceutical business has evolved, so has the demand for industrial microbiology, and sterility testing has become more widespread in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. As the pharmaceutical industry's research and development activities have risen across the region, the market need for industrial microbiology has improved. As the population rises and demand for consumer commodities such as food additives and medication discoveries grows, sterility testing is becoming more common in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. The development and production of hyaluronic acid-rich products for dermatology applications have enhanced revenue growth.
Industrial Microbiology Market Drivers
Expansion of Pharmaceutical Sector is Accelerating the Market Growth:
The use of sterility testing in the pharmaceutical business is being boosted by the expansion of the pharmaceutical sector and the growing demand for automation. Over the projected period, the market is expected to rise due to an increase in the adoption of testing processes in the food and beverage industry. The use of sterility testing for product quality and safety testing is increasing as a result of rising consumer demand and population growth around the world. In the next years, a focus on industrial safety and food and hygiene is projected to boost demand. The home market is predicted to rise thrice in the next decade, according to the Indian Economic Survey 2021. In 2021, India's domestic pharmaceutical market is expected to be worth US$ 42 billion, rising to US$ 65 billion by 2024 and US$ 120-130 billion by 2030.
Biopharmaceuticals, bioservices, bioagriculture, bioindustry, and bioinformatics are all part of India's biotechnology industry. In 2019, the Indian biotechnology sector was worth US$ 64 billion, and by 2025, it is predicted to be worth US$ 150 billion. Despite the concern of increased antimicrobial drug resistance, notably in India and China, the use of prescription antibiotics continue to drive generic medicine companies to adopt industrial microbiology. Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) is a Gram-positive bacteria that produces insecticidal proteins that can kill a variety of insects and nematodes. Over the projected period, the worldwide industrial microbiology market is likely to benefit from increased development and marketing of antibiotics, vitamins, and vaccines. For example, Nabriva Therapeutics got FDA approval to market Xenleta, an antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, in August 2019. (CABP). Furthermore, the discovery of novel enzymes is projected to help the market grow. For instance, CARBIOS, a bio-industrial solutions provider, teamed with Novozymes, a biological solutions supplier, in January 2020 to develop Carbios' unique PET-degrading enzymes at both a demonstration and an industrial scale.
Industrial Microbiology Market Challenges
The Market is being hampered by a Lack of Skilled Professionals and High-Cost Production
Adoption of modern technology in industrial microbiology is resulting in a shortage of professional workers trained to employ the new techniques. Lack of computing skills, as well as primary responses from the industrial microbiology market, are also constraining expansion. As everyone moves to newer methodologies, these resources are essential in industrial microbiology. Industrial microbiology advancements will offer more efficient storage and analysis capabilities through computers. Along with a scarcity of experienced workers, the high expense of sterility and bio-burden testing, particularly in emerging countries like Brazil, India, and China, limit market demand.
Industrial Microbiology Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Industrial Microbiology Market. In 2020, the Industrial Microbiology Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market Industrial Microbiology Market top 10 companies are:
Dickinson and Company
3M Company
BioMérieux SA
Becton
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
HiMedia Laboratories
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Eppendorf AG
Hy Laboratories Ltd
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In March 2020, Danaher Corporation, based in the United States, successfully bought the biopharma business from General Electronics' Life Sciences Division. Following the acquisition, the newly acquired firm was rebranded as Cytiva and is intended to operate as a separate entity inside Danaher Corporation's Life Sciences segment. Danaher's reach in the Life Sciences sector is expected to expand as a result of this acquisition.
Key Takeaways
Investment in research and development operations aimed at improving industrial microbiology products has resulted in a rise in healthcare spending, according to the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).
According to the ABPI, pharmaceutical sector investment exceeded US$ 156.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to rise in the next years, indicating that the market has a lot of room to grow.
Strict limits on the use of antimicrobial food additives, as well as favorable policies, contribute in the implementation of sterility tests. As a result, there is a growing demand for industrial microbiology.
