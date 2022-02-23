Managed Mobility Service Market Size Estimated to Reach $64.5 Billion by 2026
The Increasing Adoption of BYOD and Remote Work Culture by the Enterprises Are Augmenting the Global Managed Mobility Services Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 23, 2022 ) Managed Mobility Service market size is estimated to reach $64.5 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 20.85% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Growing internet penetration, ios, and android fragmentation along with dependency on digital platforms, wireless connectivity has significantly triggered the demand for Managed Mobility Services. In addition, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) coupled with an increasing amount of IT investment plays a major role in the growing demand for unified endpoint management (UEM) services along with mobile device management services, which in-fact affects the growth of managed mobility service industry positively. Apart from that, usage of wireless connectivity along with availability of different mobile apps that enables the mobility services among the organizations has increased the usage of smart-phones across the corporate sectors, which is one of the major growth drivers accelerating the growth of managed mobility service market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Managed Mobility Service Market Segment Analysis- By Function
By function, MMS market is segmented into sourcing and logistics management, mobile service management, mobile device management and system management, application and collaboration management, security and content management, program and financial management and others. Mobile device management and system management segment is analysed to be the highest growing segment with a CAGR of 21.01%, during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the BYOD and remote work culture. In order to enhance the productivity of its employees, organizations are promoting remote work and BYOD culture, due to which employees of the organizations, can access the official data including confidential and sensitive data of the company in their own personal devices from anywhere, at any-time. According to a report of FTI Technology published on May 2020, 58% or more American knowledge workers were working remotely which is 30% higher than pre-COVID-19 period. With growing adoption of BYOD culture, data security has become a major concern for the organizations which is forcing the companies to monitor, manage and securing all the mobile devices such as smart-phones, tablets, laptops and others, which are being used by its workforce, resulting in growing demand for mobile device management services. The above mentioned factor is set to boost the growth of this market during 2021-2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15437
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Managed Mobility Service Market Segment Analysis– By End-User Industry
Based on end-user industry, managed mobility service market is segmented into general manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, government, BFSI, education, transportation & logistics, retail & e-commerce, power and utilities, healthcare and others. According to Managed Mobility Service market report of IndustryARC, IT & telecommunication held the major market share and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.99% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the BYOD and remote work trend. These trends have significantly increased the risk of data threats among the sectors, especially in IT & Telecommunication sector, which is the main reason behind this growth. Apart from that, education sector is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during 2021-2026. This growth is mainly attributed to the rapid digitalization of education sector. Nowadays students are becoming more comfortable to use smart devices such as smart-phones, tablets, laptops, desktops and others, resulting in tremendous growth opportunities for mobile learning, ultimately affecting the demand for managed mobility services positively. According to a report of University of Lowa, by the age of 2, kids become moderately capables of handling tabltes or smartphones. However, in the given situation of Covid-19, educational institutes are opting for digital platforms,in order to continue the learning process, which is set to boost the growth rate during forecast period. In April 2020, in England the disadvantaged students were offered laptops by the local authorities or by the schools for their online classes. According to VidyaSarthi’s report,India Lockdown Learning, 79% of Indian students uses smart-phones, 17% uses laptops while only 4% students opt for tablets for e-learning. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will drive the growth in the forecast period.
Managed Mobility Service Market Segment Analysis -By Geography
North America dominated the market with a managed mobility service market share of more than 30.85% in 2020, early adoption of new advanced technologies and the increasing number of internal data breaches are the key factors contributing to the market growth. According to a recent report published by FBI, the number of complaints for cyber-attacks lodged to their cyber security department was 4000 per day approximately during the pandemic period. According to some recent studies, 90% of the cyber-attacks took place due to some human error. Apart from that, increasing investment on advanced technology is a key factor contributing towards the market growth. The presence of major market players also plays a major role in the growth during 2021-2026 .
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15437
Managed Mobility Service Market Drivers
Remote Work and BYOD Policy:
Organizations are promoting remote work and bring your own device (BYOD) culture to increase the efficiency and productivity of the employees, due to which employees can work from anywhere from their own devices. In July 2020, Bit glass published a report on BYOD culture and according to the report 69% of the employees were allowed to use their own device to perform their work. Owing to BYOD culture, smart-phones have become an integral part of the work environment, which creates the requirement for mobile device management services. With rising adoption of BYOD culture, the organizations are facing significant amount of hurdles in terms of enhancing employee productivity while maintaining the security of its infrastructure, which hasbecome a major concern for the companies, resulting in growing demand for unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Managed mobility service offers the freedom of accessing corporate data from their mobile devices to employees and gives greater control of the entire mobile environment to the enterprises.In addition, in current situation the work from home culture is on rise due to the global pandemic which is also fuelling the market growth. In December 2020, Google announced about the extension of work from home policy till September 2021. The increasing adoption of BYOD and remote work culture by the enterprises are augmenting the global Managed Mobility Services market.Hence these factors are set to drive the market in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Rapid Digitalization:
With increasing adoption of digital technologies such as cloud-based, IoT services and connected devices coupled with increasing IT investments, the amount of IT asset is growing exponentially along with the pressure on IT department, forcing them to opt for outsourcing. In February 2020, Microsoft announced their $1.1 billion investment plan to drive the digital transformation in Mexico over next five years. The pressure on the staff of IT department can be reduced by adopting Managed Mobility services, so that the employees can invest their time on other opportunities, which increases the productivity and act asan advantageous factornot just for the IT sector but for the whole organization. IT department of every organization handles security services, repair issues, operational problems, process upgradation and many other things tasks and removing mobility related tasks offers them plenty of time to work on other things which brings benefits to the organizations. In addition to this, Managed Mobility Service providers are always there to help with any problem related to mobility services. Such factorsare analyzed to increase the demand for Managed Mobility Services during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Managed Mobility Service Market Challenges
Privacy and Data Security Concern:
Although this market is growing at a rapid phase, but there are some issues such as privacy and data security concern, this market is facing which are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.Increasing adoption of Managed mobility services from third party company, can affect the privacy of the organizations negatively. Apart from that, implementation of these services along with increasing security breaches, false data injections and data leakages bring security threats to the organizations by compromising its confidentiality. Hence the above mentioned factors are analyzed to hamper market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Managed Mobility Service Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Managed Mobility Service Market. In 2020, the market of Managed Mobility Service industry outlook has been fragmented by several companies. Managed Mobility Service Market top companies include AT&T Inc., Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Orange S.A., Vodafone Group Plc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Inc., Deutsche TelekomAG, Accenture Plc., Telefónica SA and others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In December 2019, Vodafone Idea collaborated with IBM to launch Vodafone Secure Device Manager (VSDM), powered by IBM security MaaS360 and unified end-point management.It is designed to enhance the productivity of the organizations by offering mobility and flexibility to the employees without thinking about the data safety threats. It offers security tothe devices containing corporate information, company data, emails and apps under the BYOD environment.
In October 2020, IBM announced that, in order to drive the digital transformations for the clients, it will accelerate its hybrid cloud growth strategy. In addition, it will also separate its managed infrastructure services unit of its Global Technology Services Division into a new public company. This separation is estimated to be completed by the end of year 2021.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the market by a market share of more than 31.66% in 2020, early adoption for new technologies and increasing number of internal data breaches are the key factors contributing towards the market growth.
The demand for managed mobility service is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to growing popularity of BYOD and remote work culture.
The Managed Mobility Service top 10 companies include AT&T Inc., Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Orange S.A., Vodafone Group Plc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Accenture Plc., and Telefónica SA among others.
Related Reports:
A. Managed Security Services Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16318/managed-security-services-market.html
B. Enterprise Mobility Management Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Enterprise-Mobility-Management-Market-Research-501017
For more Information and Communications Technology Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Managed Mobility Service Market Segment Analysis- By Function
By function, MMS market is segmented into sourcing and logistics management, mobile service management, mobile device management and system management, application and collaboration management, security and content management, program and financial management and others. Mobile device management and system management segment is analysed to be the highest growing segment with a CAGR of 21.01%, during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the BYOD and remote work culture. In order to enhance the productivity of its employees, organizations are promoting remote work and BYOD culture, due to which employees of the organizations, can access the official data including confidential and sensitive data of the company in their own personal devices from anywhere, at any-time. According to a report of FTI Technology published on May 2020, 58% or more American knowledge workers were working remotely which is 30% higher than pre-COVID-19 period. With growing adoption of BYOD culture, data security has become a major concern for the organizations which is forcing the companies to monitor, manage and securing all the mobile devices such as smart-phones, tablets, laptops and others, which are being used by its workforce, resulting in growing demand for mobile device management services. The above mentioned factor is set to boost the growth of this market during 2021-2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15437
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Managed Mobility Service Market Segment Analysis– By End-User Industry
Based on end-user industry, managed mobility service market is segmented into general manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, government, BFSI, education, transportation & logistics, retail & e-commerce, power and utilities, healthcare and others. According to Managed Mobility Service market report of IndustryARC, IT & telecommunication held the major market share and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.99% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the BYOD and remote work trend. These trends have significantly increased the risk of data threats among the sectors, especially in IT & Telecommunication sector, which is the main reason behind this growth. Apart from that, education sector is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during 2021-2026. This growth is mainly attributed to the rapid digitalization of education sector. Nowadays students are becoming more comfortable to use smart devices such as smart-phones, tablets, laptops, desktops and others, resulting in tremendous growth opportunities for mobile learning, ultimately affecting the demand for managed mobility services positively. According to a report of University of Lowa, by the age of 2, kids become moderately capables of handling tabltes or smartphones. However, in the given situation of Covid-19, educational institutes are opting for digital platforms,in order to continue the learning process, which is set to boost the growth rate during forecast period. In April 2020, in England the disadvantaged students were offered laptops by the local authorities or by the schools for their online classes. According to VidyaSarthi’s report,India Lockdown Learning, 79% of Indian students uses smart-phones, 17% uses laptops while only 4% students opt for tablets for e-learning. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will drive the growth in the forecast period.
Managed Mobility Service Market Segment Analysis -By Geography
North America dominated the market with a managed mobility service market share of more than 30.85% in 2020, early adoption of new advanced technologies and the increasing number of internal data breaches are the key factors contributing to the market growth. According to a recent report published by FBI, the number of complaints for cyber-attacks lodged to their cyber security department was 4000 per day approximately during the pandemic period. According to some recent studies, 90% of the cyber-attacks took place due to some human error. Apart from that, increasing investment on advanced technology is a key factor contributing towards the market growth. The presence of major market players also plays a major role in the growth during 2021-2026 .
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15437
Managed Mobility Service Market Drivers
Remote Work and BYOD Policy:
Organizations are promoting remote work and bring your own device (BYOD) culture to increase the efficiency and productivity of the employees, due to which employees can work from anywhere from their own devices. In July 2020, Bit glass published a report on BYOD culture and according to the report 69% of the employees were allowed to use their own device to perform their work. Owing to BYOD culture, smart-phones have become an integral part of the work environment, which creates the requirement for mobile device management services. With rising adoption of BYOD culture, the organizations are facing significant amount of hurdles in terms of enhancing employee productivity while maintaining the security of its infrastructure, which hasbecome a major concern for the companies, resulting in growing demand for unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Managed mobility service offers the freedom of accessing corporate data from their mobile devices to employees and gives greater control of the entire mobile environment to the enterprises.In addition, in current situation the work from home culture is on rise due to the global pandemic which is also fuelling the market growth. In December 2020, Google announced about the extension of work from home policy till September 2021. The increasing adoption of BYOD and remote work culture by the enterprises are augmenting the global Managed Mobility Services market.Hence these factors are set to drive the market in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Rapid Digitalization:
With increasing adoption of digital technologies such as cloud-based, IoT services and connected devices coupled with increasing IT investments, the amount of IT asset is growing exponentially along with the pressure on IT department, forcing them to opt for outsourcing. In February 2020, Microsoft announced their $1.1 billion investment plan to drive the digital transformation in Mexico over next five years. The pressure on the staff of IT department can be reduced by adopting Managed Mobility services, so that the employees can invest their time on other opportunities, which increases the productivity and act asan advantageous factornot just for the IT sector but for the whole organization. IT department of every organization handles security services, repair issues, operational problems, process upgradation and many other things tasks and removing mobility related tasks offers them plenty of time to work on other things which brings benefits to the organizations. In addition to this, Managed Mobility Service providers are always there to help with any problem related to mobility services. Such factorsare analyzed to increase the demand for Managed Mobility Services during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Managed Mobility Service Market Challenges
Privacy and Data Security Concern:
Although this market is growing at a rapid phase, but there are some issues such as privacy and data security concern, this market is facing which are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.Increasing adoption of Managed mobility services from third party company, can affect the privacy of the organizations negatively. Apart from that, implementation of these services along with increasing security breaches, false data injections and data leakages bring security threats to the organizations by compromising its confidentiality. Hence the above mentioned factors are analyzed to hamper market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Managed Mobility Service Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Managed Mobility Service Market. In 2020, the market of Managed Mobility Service industry outlook has been fragmented by several companies. Managed Mobility Service Market top companies include AT&T Inc., Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Orange S.A., Vodafone Group Plc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Inc., Deutsche TelekomAG, Accenture Plc., Telefónica SA and others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In December 2019, Vodafone Idea collaborated with IBM to launch Vodafone Secure Device Manager (VSDM), powered by IBM security MaaS360 and unified end-point management.It is designed to enhance the productivity of the organizations by offering mobility and flexibility to the employees without thinking about the data safety threats. It offers security tothe devices containing corporate information, company data, emails and apps under the BYOD environment.
In October 2020, IBM announced that, in order to drive the digital transformations for the clients, it will accelerate its hybrid cloud growth strategy. In addition, it will also separate its managed infrastructure services unit of its Global Technology Services Division into a new public company. This separation is estimated to be completed by the end of year 2021.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the market by a market share of more than 31.66% in 2020, early adoption for new technologies and increasing number of internal data breaches are the key factors contributing towards the market growth.
The demand for managed mobility service is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to growing popularity of BYOD and remote work culture.
The Managed Mobility Service top 10 companies include AT&T Inc., Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Orange S.A., Vodafone Group Plc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Accenture Plc., and Telefónica SA among others.
Related Reports:
A. Managed Security Services Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16318/managed-security-services-market.html
B. Enterprise Mobility Management Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Enterprise-Mobility-Management-Market-Research-501017
For more Information and Communications Technology Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.