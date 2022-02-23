Telepathology Service Market Size Estimated to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
Increase in the Adoption of Communication Systems for Telepathology Services Is Expected to Fuel the Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 23, 2022 ) Telepathology Service Market size is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Telepathology Services are services that transmit quality pathological data by telecommunication technologies from a distance. Telepathology services are increasingly being adopted across the world owing to their ability to transfer quality pathological data for research and education at different locations. The rise in the demand for high-quality healthcare services in medical diagnosis, increase in the adoption of server-based communication systems to handle tools for an expert consultation, the rise in the utilization of real-time systems in diagnostic centers, and the growing investment by the key players to develop advanced telepathology services are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Telepathology Service Market for the period 2021-2026.
Telepathology Service Market Segment Analysis-By Application
The Telepathology Service Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Diagnosis, Education, Research, and Others. The Diagnosis segment held the largest share owing to the factors such as the growing demand for telepathology services in medical diagnosis and the rise in the demand for high-quality healthcare services in diagnosis. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 24% of the population used telepathology services in a diagnostic situation. The growing demand for real-time systems in diagnosis in developed nations is driving the growth of the Telepathology Service Market. The Research segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.6% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing investment levels in the healthcare industry and the increase in the research and development activities by the key players to develop advanced services.
Telepathology Service Market Segment Analysis-By End User
The Telepathology Service Market based on the End User can be further segmented into Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, and Others. The Hospitals segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the easy availability of well-equipped infrastructure in hospitals and the rise in the demand for telepathology communication systems in hospitals. The growing demand for telepathology services in countries, such as China is driving the growth of the Telepathology Service Market. According to statistics from the National Ministry of Health, 70% of telepathology services in China were available in tertiary hospitals located in large cities and there is an increasing demand for telepathology services in rural and remote areas. The Diagnostic Centers segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.8% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for telepathology services in medical diagnosis and the rise in the utilization of real-time systems in diagnostic centers.
Telepathology Service Market Segment Analysis-By Geography
The Telepathology Service Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share with 33% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the growing utilization of real-time systems in diagnostic centers in developed nations and the increase in the demand for high-quality healthcare services in medical diagnosis. The rise in the adoption of server-based communication systems to handle tools for expert consultation is driving the growth of the Telepathology Service Market. Asia-Pacific segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the period 2021-2026. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the increase in the importance of telepathology services in hospitals in emerging countries and the growing investment by the key players to develop advanced telepathology services.
Telepathology Service Market Drivers
Increase in the Adoption of Communication Systems for Telepathology Services is Expected to Fuel the Market Growth
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), server-based communication systems are being adopted to handle tools for expert consultation. Medical diagnoses are increasingly being incorporating visual communication systems for international information exchanges and diagnosis confirmation, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Telepathology Service Market.
Rise in the Demand for Telepathology Services in Medical Diagnosis will Provide New Growth Avenues to the Industry Growth
Telepathology services have been growing rapidly owing to the increasing advances in information and technology. Telepathology services have various applications in medical diagnosis across the world, such as specialist referrals and secondary opinions. According to the Journal of Medical Internet Research, the accuracy rate of telepathology services was 98.05% in diagnostic centers. Moreover, the growing availability of skilled and experienced staff has resulted in the successful implementation of telepathology services in medical diagnosis, which is further propelling the growth of the Telepathology Service Market.
Telepathology Service Market Challenges
High Setup Cost of Telepathology Services in Sampling Data may Pose Hindrance to Market Growth
The key players in the market are increasing their investment to carry out various research and development activities for developing real-time systems in medical diagnosis. However, the high setup cost of telepathology services in sampling data is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Telepathology Service Market. According to the International Online Medical Council (IOMC), small and medium labs are unable to adopt telepathology services owing to the high cost of telepathology services.
Telepathology Service Market Competitive Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Telepathology Service Market. Key companies of this market are -
SRL Diagnostics
University Health Network
Canada Health Infoway
AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc
Apollo Telehealth
Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
Universal Service Administrative Company
GE Healthcare
TeleConsult Europe (TCE)
Telemedicine Clinic
Key Takeaways
Geographically, the North America Telepathology Service Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the utilization of real-time systems in diagnostic centers in developed nations.
The increase in the demand for telepathology communication systems in hospitals is driving the Hospitals segment. However, the high setup cost of telepathology services in sampling data is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Telepathology Service Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Telepathology Service Market report.
