Biomass Pellets Market Size Forecast to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2026
Increasing Demand for Renewable Sources of Energy Driving the Growth of Biomass Pellets Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 22, 2022 ) The Biomass Pellets Market size is forecast to reach $13.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026. Biomass pellets are generating electricity and building heat, thus increasing demand from the power industry which is estimated to grow the consumption of biomass pellet. Biomass pellets are extremely dense and can be produced with a low moisture content that allows them to be burned with very high combustion efficiency. Biomass pellets are made from agricultural residues, wood sawdust, and others. These are also used to produce wood pellets. Wood pellets can be used instead of charcoal, firewood, oil & gas in heating and power plants. Biomass pellets refer to renewable sources which have the potential to replace sources such as coal or natural gas for electric energy, which is estimated to influence the demand for biomass pellets.
The demand for biomass pellets for electricity generation is projected to create opportunities, owing to the rise in the number of power plants across the globe. But COVID-19 caused delays in power projects due to supply chain disturbances and unavailability of manpower. According to the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), the solar & wind project of 4 GW was postponed till 2022. Thus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies stopped their production as well as pellet production which affected the demand for biomass pellets.
Biomass Pellets Market Segment Analysis – By Source
Wood sawdust dominated the biomass pellets market in 2020. Wood sawdust has become more and more important for companies to find low–cost methods of recycling their waste materials. It is a raw material to manufacture solid fuel with low moisture content obtained from wood chips or wood waste. Biomass wood sawdust seems to be the most affordable and cost-effective source of renewable energy. Biomass pellets are a solution to the growing pollution problem and can become a significant energy source in the future. Thus, wood sawdust can be burned to produce steam for making electricity and provide heat to industries and homes, which is estimated to boost the market size of biomass pellets.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508118
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Biomass Pellets Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Building heating segment dominated the biomass pellets market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-206, due to growing awareness for renewable energy sources for residential heating, commercial heating, and industrial heating. Bio-pellets can replace coal or fossil fuel in co-firing heating for industrial operation and help to reduce the energy cost. Biomass heating fuels include cordwood, agriculture residues, corn kernels, cherry pits, wood chips, and wood pellets made from compressed sawdust. According to Europe Pellet Council, the total world pellet consumption increased by 14.1 million in 2018 compared to 13.3 million in 2017 for residential heating and 4.1 million in 2018 compared to 3.5 million tons in 2017 for commercial heating. Thus, increasing consumption of biomass pellet from building heating is estimated to grow the market size.
Biomass Pellets Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Europe dominated the biomass pellets market with more than 30% in 2020. Wood pellets are used for power production from combined heat & power (CHP) and dedicated power plants thus biomass pallet is highly consumed in Europe. In the region wood pellet consumption for heat in residential heating (65%), commercial heating (23%), and heat generated from CHP (12%). According to Europe Pellet Council, the total pellet production increased by 20.1 million tons in 2018 compared to 18.4 million tons in 2017. As of Report 2019, Belgium consumed 1.08 million tons of pellets for power in 2018 compared to 1 million tons in 2017. Thus, the increasing consumption of wood pellets in the region is expected to grow the market for biomass pellets.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508118
Biomass Pellets Market Drivers
Increasing Demand for Renewable Sources of Energy
Biomass pellets such as agriculture residues are renewable sources of energy, which generate thermal and electrical energy. Thus, new industries focused on energy production through the use of renewable sources. Biomass pellet is the most important source for obtaining electricity and is the main source for the production of thermal energy. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is expected to invest worth US$ 500 billion in the renewable energy sector by 2028. In addition, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global solar photovoltaics development is forecast to reach 162 GW by 2022. Hence, such factors are is estimated to grow the market size.
Surplus Availability of Biomass Feedstock
Surplus availability of biomass feedstock from agriculture residues helps to increase crop production and associated wood residue availability. According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information, the availability of biomass is estimated to grow to 281 million tons in 2030-31. The associated CO2 mitigation potential resulting from the substitution of coal is estimated at 205 million tons in 2030-31 which diverted for power generation. Thus, the surplus availability of biomass from agriculture residue is estimated to grow biomass pellets in near future.
Biomass Pellets Market Challenges
High Cost of Manufacturing
The energy density of biomass is low, acquisition of land for harvesting, and storage is difficult. Thus, Biomass pre-treatment technologies have extra costs, which scattered farmers and small-scale fuel companies may not be able to afford. Apart from this, wood pellets are a renewable energy carrier that is produced from wood sawdust or other ground woody materials. They are co-fired in coal-based power plants and mono-fired in converted coal power plants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of electricity generation. But due to high cost of raw material of biomass pellets such as wood pallet may hamper the market growth of biomass pellets.
Biomass Pellets Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the biomass pellets market. Major players in the Biomass Pellets Market are
1. Enviva Biomass
2. Viridis Energy Inc.
3. Westervelt Renewable Energy LLC
4. Energex
5. Drax Biomass
6. International WoodFuels LLC
7. Forest Energy Corporation
8. Helius Energy Ltd.
9. New England Wood Pellet., and among others.
Key Takeaways
Europe dominates the biomass pellets market owing to increasing demand from residential heating facilities, commercial heating facilities, also increasing demand for wood pellets in power plants.
Increasing demand for hammer mill is commonly used in auxiliary equipment in wood pellet production and animal feed pellet mill. It can process various biomass sources such as wood sawdust, straw material, cotton stalks, and agriculture residues.
Increasing adoption of biomass pellet as they help to reduce carbon footprint emission and pollution.
Related Reports:
A. Wood Pellets Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Wood-Pellets-Market-Research-508464
B. Biochar Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Biochar-Market-Research-503408
For more Chemicals and Materials Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
The demand for biomass pellets for electricity generation is projected to create opportunities, owing to the rise in the number of power plants across the globe. But COVID-19 caused delays in power projects due to supply chain disturbances and unavailability of manpower. According to the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), the solar & wind project of 4 GW was postponed till 2022. Thus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies stopped their production as well as pellet production which affected the demand for biomass pellets.
Biomass Pellets Market Segment Analysis – By Source
Wood sawdust dominated the biomass pellets market in 2020. Wood sawdust has become more and more important for companies to find low–cost methods of recycling their waste materials. It is a raw material to manufacture solid fuel with low moisture content obtained from wood chips or wood waste. Biomass wood sawdust seems to be the most affordable and cost-effective source of renewable energy. Biomass pellets are a solution to the growing pollution problem and can become a significant energy source in the future. Thus, wood sawdust can be burned to produce steam for making electricity and provide heat to industries and homes, which is estimated to boost the market size of biomass pellets.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508118
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Biomass Pellets Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Building heating segment dominated the biomass pellets market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-206, due to growing awareness for renewable energy sources for residential heating, commercial heating, and industrial heating. Bio-pellets can replace coal or fossil fuel in co-firing heating for industrial operation and help to reduce the energy cost. Biomass heating fuels include cordwood, agriculture residues, corn kernels, cherry pits, wood chips, and wood pellets made from compressed sawdust. According to Europe Pellet Council, the total world pellet consumption increased by 14.1 million in 2018 compared to 13.3 million in 2017 for residential heating and 4.1 million in 2018 compared to 3.5 million tons in 2017 for commercial heating. Thus, increasing consumption of biomass pellet from building heating is estimated to grow the market size.
Biomass Pellets Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Europe dominated the biomass pellets market with more than 30% in 2020. Wood pellets are used for power production from combined heat & power (CHP) and dedicated power plants thus biomass pallet is highly consumed in Europe. In the region wood pellet consumption for heat in residential heating (65%), commercial heating (23%), and heat generated from CHP (12%). According to Europe Pellet Council, the total pellet production increased by 20.1 million tons in 2018 compared to 18.4 million tons in 2017. As of Report 2019, Belgium consumed 1.08 million tons of pellets for power in 2018 compared to 1 million tons in 2017. Thus, the increasing consumption of wood pellets in the region is expected to grow the market for biomass pellets.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508118
Biomass Pellets Market Drivers
Increasing Demand for Renewable Sources of Energy
Biomass pellets such as agriculture residues are renewable sources of energy, which generate thermal and electrical energy. Thus, new industries focused on energy production through the use of renewable sources. Biomass pellet is the most important source for obtaining electricity and is the main source for the production of thermal energy. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is expected to invest worth US$ 500 billion in the renewable energy sector by 2028. In addition, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global solar photovoltaics development is forecast to reach 162 GW by 2022. Hence, such factors are is estimated to grow the market size.
Surplus Availability of Biomass Feedstock
Surplus availability of biomass feedstock from agriculture residues helps to increase crop production and associated wood residue availability. According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information, the availability of biomass is estimated to grow to 281 million tons in 2030-31. The associated CO2 mitigation potential resulting from the substitution of coal is estimated at 205 million tons in 2030-31 which diverted for power generation. Thus, the surplus availability of biomass from agriculture residue is estimated to grow biomass pellets in near future.
Biomass Pellets Market Challenges
High Cost of Manufacturing
The energy density of biomass is low, acquisition of land for harvesting, and storage is difficult. Thus, Biomass pre-treatment technologies have extra costs, which scattered farmers and small-scale fuel companies may not be able to afford. Apart from this, wood pellets are a renewable energy carrier that is produced from wood sawdust or other ground woody materials. They are co-fired in coal-based power plants and mono-fired in converted coal power plants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of electricity generation. But due to high cost of raw material of biomass pellets such as wood pallet may hamper the market growth of biomass pellets.
Biomass Pellets Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the biomass pellets market. Major players in the Biomass Pellets Market are
1. Enviva Biomass
2. Viridis Energy Inc.
3. Westervelt Renewable Energy LLC
4. Energex
5. Drax Biomass
6. International WoodFuels LLC
7. Forest Energy Corporation
8. Helius Energy Ltd.
9. New England Wood Pellet., and among others.
Key Takeaways
Europe dominates the biomass pellets market owing to increasing demand from residential heating facilities, commercial heating facilities, also increasing demand for wood pellets in power plants.
Increasing demand for hammer mill is commonly used in auxiliary equipment in wood pellet production and animal feed pellet mill. It can process various biomass sources such as wood sawdust, straw material, cotton stalks, and agriculture residues.
Increasing adoption of biomass pellet as they help to reduce carbon footprint emission and pollution.
Related Reports:
A. Wood Pellets Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Wood-Pellets-Market-Research-508464
B. Biochar Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Biochar-Market-Research-503408
For more Chemicals and Materials Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.