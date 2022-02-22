Trusted Platform Module Market Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.28% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Threats of Cyber-attack Driving the Growth of Trusted Platform Module Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 22, 2022 ) Trusted Platform Module market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.28% during 2021-2026. TPM is a completely dedicated microcontroller, specifically designed to secure cryptographic hardware via integrated cryptographic keys. For successfully defending the digital platforms against the privacy security threats via secure crypto processor and digital rights management, the adoption rate of private as well as public key cryptography in various sectors is rising. This in turn, triggers the growth of TPM industry. Furthermore, the advancements of digital technologies, increasing demand for smart gadgets such as smart phones, laptops, tablets and others, as well as the growing adoption of IoT and digital rights management technology assist the TPM market growth due to its ability to provide secured network connectivity. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will boost the demand for this computer chip market during the forecast period.
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market Segment Analysis - By Type
By type, TPM market is segmented into Discrete, Integrated and others. Integrated TPM is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, around CAGR of 15.01%, during the forecast period 2021-2026. Owing to the increasing safety threats, the demand for the integrated TPM is rising. To avoid the safety threats, most of the device providers integrate TPM in those products at the manufacturing level. In March 2019, Infineon Technologies launched OPTIGA™ TPM SLM 9670, the first TPM specifically designed for industrial application. It protects the integrity and identity of industrial PCs, controllers, servers and others and controls access to the sensitive data in a connected, automated factory. This type of advanced product launches will enhance the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market Segment Analysis - By End-User Industry
Based on end-user industry, this market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, retail, government, BFSI, general manufacturing, defense, aerospace, healthcare and other sectors. Consumer electronics sector is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 16.22% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing penetration of IoT, increasing demand for laptops, personal computers smart phones and other gadgets. Advancements in digital technologies, economic growth and affordability of these devices trigger the demand for the devices as well as for TPM. Apart from that, in current situation, the increasing demand for PCs and laptops for e-learning and work from home, attributed to the global pandemic is also a major factor the growth of TPM market. In December 2020, Dynabook launched two new affordable satellite Pro Laptop C40 and C50 equipped with Firmware based Trusted Platform Module 2.0 to remove the security threat and these new products are perfectly suitable for work as well as for studies.
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America dominated the Trusted Platform Module market in 2020 with major trusted platform module market share close to 31.8% and is estimated to maintain the lead during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the advancements in digital technologies, increasing number of security threats, adoption of digital rights management technology and cybercrimes and increasing demand for privacy and secured systems. For instance, in August 2020, there was a series of cyber-attacks on various sectors of Canadian Government which disabled many governmental services. Such attacks affect the demand for TPM positively. Furthermore, the presence of large number of players in this region is catering to the growing demand of Trusted Platform Module. Moreover, APAC is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026. Rapid digitalization, economic growth, increasing E-Commerce penetration and growing adoption of IoT are the main driving forces for this region. In July 2020, according to a report of Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the national e-commerce transaction reached $4.9 trillion in 2019. Apart from that increasing cyber-crimes and Governments measures to ensure the security to digital platforms fuelling the adoption of TPM. According to Internet Crime Report 2019 by USA’s Internet Crime Complaint Centre of Federal Bureau of Investigation, India had third highest number of internet crime victims. In August 2020, The Indian Prime Minister announced that India will soon launch its new robust National Cyber security Policy in order to deal with the increasing internet crimes.
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market Drivers
Increasing Threats of Cyber-Attack :
With rising adoption of IoT, the demand for smart and secured devices is rising along with threats of cyber-attacks. In December 2019, the New Orleans Government announced an emergency due to a cyber-attack. TPM is a microcontroller that can provide secured network connectivity to IoT and it also ensures reliability. In December 2020, many U.S. Government agencies and Microsoft were under a massive cyber-attack. By installing TPM, at the manufacturing level of those cryptographic hardware devices, the device providers can deny any opening to the threat actor which they can use for cyber-attacks. Hence, the growing adoption of IoT is acting as a growth driver for TPM market.
Growing E-Commerce Investments:
With the rising investment in e-commerce, the demand for advanced and secured computer chips is rising, which works as a major growth driver for TPM market. In April 2020, Facebook invested $6 billion in Indian e-Commerce Giant, Reliance Industry. In July 2020, Walmart announced about their investment of $1.2 billion in Indian Flipkart, an e-commerce giant. With growing e-commerce business, e-commerce crime rate is also rising and to prevent it as well as to secure the digital rights, the implementation of this computer chip into various systems and devices is also increasing over time.
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market Challenges
Lacking Global Acceptance and Other Issues:
Trusted platform module (TPM) is not accepted globally due to some regional regulations. Some countries such as China and Russia have restricted the use of TPM. Instead of TPM, China uses the alternative TCM, regulated by Chinese Government, which has a negative impact on the growth of TPM market. In Russia, there is no equivalent to TCM and encryption products have to be reviewed and approved and by the authorities. Lack of global acceptance is one of the major challenges, which is set to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Apart from that a public key cryptography or asymmetric cryptosystem, Rivest-Shamir-Adleman’s (RSA) encryption keys were disclosed which affected the TPM market negatively and this negative affect will be there during the forecast period as well.
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market Landscape
Technology launches, Acquisitions, Collaboration, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Trusted Platform Module market. Trusted Platform Module top 10 companies include Infineon Technologies AG, Nuvoton Technology Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Atmel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, National Semiconductor, Samsung Group, Qualcomm semiconductor and others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In April 2021, Asus launched its new product, a business laptop ExpertBook B9 in India. This product offers an optional trusted platform module (TPM) computer chip, for storing passwords and encryption keys to enhance the security.
In June 2019, Trusted Computing Group (TCG) launched a new project to create the Tiniest Trusted Platform Module to ensure portability. Now TCG wants to focus on small devices where inclusion TPM chips are not possible because of space or cost issues.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the market by a market share of more than 31.8% in 2020, advancements in digital technologies, increasing number of data threats are the key factors contributing towards the market growth.
The demand for TPM is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the rising security threats and globally increasing e-commerce investments.
The Trusted Platform Module Market outlook is consolidated with top market players including Infineon Technologies AG, Nuvoton Technology Corporation, IBM Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Atmel Corporation and others.
