Wireless Ad hoc Network Market Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Owing to the Increasing Adoption of IOT, Growing Demand for Emergency Communication System That Is Set to Drive the Growth of Wireless Ad Hoc Networks Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 21, 2022 ) Wireless Ad hoc Network market size was valued at $4.42 billion in 2020 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2026 owing to the increasing adoption of IoT, growing demand for emergency communication system that is set to drive the growth of wireless ad hoc networks market. Unlike cellular wireless network, this technology doesn’t rely on pre-exiting infrastructure, which makes them more cost effective than any other cellular wireless networks and makes it perfectly suitable for emergency communication. In addition, wireless ad hoc network is being supported by a new Medium Access Control (MAC) Protocol, named distributed point coordination function (DPCF) – a combination of Distributed Coordination Function (DCF) and Point Coordination Function (PCF), that offers support for both of the single-hop and multi-hop communication networks. This ultimately lowers the transmission delay even when the process is executed in networks without infrastructure. Furthermore, wireless ad hoc network -a self-configuring technology, has a simple deployment process along with a few advancements in communication technology, which is set to boost the demand for wireless ad hoc network technology including mobile ad hoc network (MANET), wireless sensor network (WSN), vehicular ad hoc network (VANET), wireless mesh networks (WMN), smartphone ad hoc network (SPAN) and others; and assists in wireless ad hoc network industry’s growth. Hence, the above-mentioned factors boost the wireless ad hoc network market.
Wireless Ad hoc Network Market Segment Analysis – by Type
By type, this market is segmented into Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET), Wireless Sensor Network (WSN), Vehicular Ad Hoc network (VANET), Wireless Mesh Network (WMN), Smartphone Ad Hoc Network (SPAN) and Others. MANET is a major segment, accounting for around 18.8% wireless ad hoc market share globally in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. MANET nodes which can move freely due the frequent m change, are connected to a self configuring, self-healing wireless network which doesn’t have a pre-existing fixed infrastructure, makes this product suitable for disaster rescue missions, road safety, health, defense and others. owing to the above mentioned characteristics, MANET is very flexible and can be created anywhere, at anytime with mobile devices. Apart from that, due to its self-configuring and self healing property, this technology don’t require human intervention, thereby becoming more cost effective than other networks. Furthermore, high investments and initiatives for the development for MANET, drives the growth of this segment. For instance, in January 2019, Persistent Sytems and the partners launched of Wave Relay Ecosystem to deliver a networked battlefield to the war-fighters. These companies are working on developing the products that can seamlessly operate on Wave Relay mobile ad hoc network (MANET). This will allow the war-fighters in establishing the communication system with lesser amount of equipment's. Hence, the above mentioned factors are set to boost the market growth.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19449
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Wireless Ad hoc Network Market Segment Analysis – by End-User Industry
The wireless ad hoc network market is segmented into general manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, healthcare, millitary and defence, constructions, media and entertainment, automotive and others, based on end-user industry. Healthcare sector is estimated to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period 2021-2026. This growth is primarily driven by the rising penetration of IoT along with wireless communication in healthcare industry and increasing investment for digital transformation of this sector. In May 2020, Invest India published a report on digital healthcare investment, according to which, the digital health market will reach $504.4 billion by 2025. In addition, the wide adoption of smart monitoring systems plays a major role in the growth of this market. Apart from this, Government is also taking initiatives to promote digital healthcare services, which is a major growth fueling factor of the market. In August 2020, The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched a project, National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), in order to promote the integration of digital health infrastructure by providing necessary support in India. Furthermore, in current situation, the growing demand for smart monitoring can be attributed to the global pandemic Covid-19, wherein such systems help to monitor all the details related to the patients’ health. This technology is also perfectly suitable for communication during an emergency situation. Thus, these factors will ultimately contribute to the market growth during 2021-2026.
Wireless Ad hoc Network Market Segment Analysis – by Geography
North America dominated the Wireless Ad hoc Network market in 2020 with a share close to 30.6%, followed by Europe owing to the early adoption of this product, advancements in wireless communication technologies, increasing demand for IoT across industries. Governments initiative for enhancing public safety system, increasing collaboration between investors and the Government for several on going research projects regarding the development of the communication system plays a major role in the growth of this market. According to some recent studies, the U.S dominates the VANET (a type of ad hoc network protocol) market, as this region held the major share of automotive industry. Along with this, growing adoption of connected car, smart energy projects and home automation plays a major role in growth of this market in this region. Furthermore, APAC is estimated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising demand for smart and connected equipment's across different industries. APAC has many developing countries with tremendous growth opportunities which is encouraging investors for investing heavily in this region. Due to this, APAC has become a major industrial manufacturing hub which is also positively affecting the growth rate of this market in this region. In October 2019, Phillipene’s Department of Information & Communications Technology (DICT) c ollaborated with World Food Programme to implement Government Emergency communications system (GECS) in disaster striken areas. These types of collaboration will affect this market growth, as wireless ad hoc network is higly suitable for emergency communication system. However, the demand for the secured communication system is increasing in this region due to the growing conflicts between the coutries of this region, which is one the key influencing factor of this market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19449
Wireless Ad hoc Network Market Drivers
Suitable for Emergency Situation:
Unlike other network systems, wireless ad hoc network is perfectly suitable for emergency situation. Ad hoc networks do not require a central server or a device to offer its services, which makes them more desirable during the emergency situations than the cellular wireless networks or any other networking system. For instance, after the bombing incident in Boston, people were not able to get information about their loved ones because the cellular network system was down. In January 2020, cellular and fixed-line telecommunication networks were knocked down after the earthquake hit eastern Turkey. During these types of emergency situations, setting up a fix infrastructure for communication is difficult. But with wireless ad hoc network system, there is no need for fix setups. They are easily deployable, which makes them suitable for emergency situations such as natural disasters, military conflicts and others.
Low Ownership Cost:
Wireless Ad-hoc networking system doesn’t need any router or access point; it can connect two or more devices directly. Since the devices that are connected to ad hoc network can have direct access to each other’s resources through a basic client to client connection, there is no requirement for a central device. This in turn makes this technology a cost effective one. It can use nodes for the networking operations. The set up process of wireless ad hoc network is easier than infrastructural network system because they don’t have any requirement for central servers. This network provides a cost effective way for point to point connection.
Wireless Ad hoc Network Market Challenges
Technological Limitation and Scalability Issue:
One of the major drawbacks for wireless ad-hoc network market is that many WIFI enabled devices such as android gadgets, Google Chromecast, wireless printers and others don’t support Ad-hoc mode due to their technological limitation which only allows them to connect to network under infrastructure mode. Apart from that, Ad-hoc networking system faces scalability issues. With increasing number of connected devices, the speed of data processing decreases and it becomes harder to manage all those devices at the same time and this is one of the major challenges which hampers the market growth during the forecast period.
Wireless Ad hoc Network Market Landscape
Technology launches, Acquisitions, Collaboration, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Wireless Ad hoc Network market. Wireless Ad hoc Network top companies include Cisco Systems, Inc., NeoCortec, Soarland & Hexin Technology Limited, Creomagic LTD, Persistent Systems LLC, Arch Rock Corp. and Others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In December 2020, Creomagic launched the CreoHub-Light, a new lighter version of CreoHub MANET software defined radio. It’s ideal for creating personal radio networks for various applications such as law enforcement, search and rescue, disaster management and battlefield deployment, especially in areas with unreliable or non-existing communication infrastructure.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the market with the largest market share of 30.6% in 2020, due to the early adoption, increasing advancements in cellular wireless commmunication technologies and growing demand for IoT across industries in this region.
The market of wireless ad hoc networks is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to its low cost of ownership and its suitability for emergency communication.
The wireless ad hoc network market outlook is consolidated with top market players including Cisco Systems, Inc., NeoCortec, Soarland & Hexin Technology Limited, Creomagic LTD, Persistent Systems LLC and others.
Related Reports:
A. Wireless Mesh Networking (Wmn) Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/224/Wireless-Mesh-Networking-market-analysis-forecast-report.html
B. Wireless Network Security Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Wireless-Network-Security-Market-Research-500879
For more Information and Communications Technology Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Wireless Ad hoc Network Market Segment Analysis – by Type
By type, this market is segmented into Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET), Wireless Sensor Network (WSN), Vehicular Ad Hoc network (VANET), Wireless Mesh Network (WMN), Smartphone Ad Hoc Network (SPAN) and Others. MANET is a major segment, accounting for around 18.8% wireless ad hoc market share globally in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. MANET nodes which can move freely due the frequent m change, are connected to a self configuring, self-healing wireless network which doesn’t have a pre-existing fixed infrastructure, makes this product suitable for disaster rescue missions, road safety, health, defense and others. owing to the above mentioned characteristics, MANET is very flexible and can be created anywhere, at anytime with mobile devices. Apart from that, due to its self-configuring and self healing property, this technology don’t require human intervention, thereby becoming more cost effective than other networks. Furthermore, high investments and initiatives for the development for MANET, drives the growth of this segment. For instance, in January 2019, Persistent Sytems and the partners launched of Wave Relay Ecosystem to deliver a networked battlefield to the war-fighters. These companies are working on developing the products that can seamlessly operate on Wave Relay mobile ad hoc network (MANET). This will allow the war-fighters in establishing the communication system with lesser amount of equipment's. Hence, the above mentioned factors are set to boost the market growth.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19449
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Wireless Ad hoc Network Market Segment Analysis – by End-User Industry
The wireless ad hoc network market is segmented into general manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, healthcare, millitary and defence, constructions, media and entertainment, automotive and others, based on end-user industry. Healthcare sector is estimated to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period 2021-2026. This growth is primarily driven by the rising penetration of IoT along with wireless communication in healthcare industry and increasing investment for digital transformation of this sector. In May 2020, Invest India published a report on digital healthcare investment, according to which, the digital health market will reach $504.4 billion by 2025. In addition, the wide adoption of smart monitoring systems plays a major role in the growth of this market. Apart from this, Government is also taking initiatives to promote digital healthcare services, which is a major growth fueling factor of the market. In August 2020, The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched a project, National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), in order to promote the integration of digital health infrastructure by providing necessary support in India. Furthermore, in current situation, the growing demand for smart monitoring can be attributed to the global pandemic Covid-19, wherein such systems help to monitor all the details related to the patients’ health. This technology is also perfectly suitable for communication during an emergency situation. Thus, these factors will ultimately contribute to the market growth during 2021-2026.
Wireless Ad hoc Network Market Segment Analysis – by Geography
North America dominated the Wireless Ad hoc Network market in 2020 with a share close to 30.6%, followed by Europe owing to the early adoption of this product, advancements in wireless communication technologies, increasing demand for IoT across industries. Governments initiative for enhancing public safety system, increasing collaboration between investors and the Government for several on going research projects regarding the development of the communication system plays a major role in the growth of this market. According to some recent studies, the U.S dominates the VANET (a type of ad hoc network protocol) market, as this region held the major share of automotive industry. Along with this, growing adoption of connected car, smart energy projects and home automation plays a major role in growth of this market in this region. Furthermore, APAC is estimated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising demand for smart and connected equipment's across different industries. APAC has many developing countries with tremendous growth opportunities which is encouraging investors for investing heavily in this region. Due to this, APAC has become a major industrial manufacturing hub which is also positively affecting the growth rate of this market in this region. In October 2019, Phillipene’s Department of Information & Communications Technology (DICT) c ollaborated with World Food Programme to implement Government Emergency communications system (GECS) in disaster striken areas. These types of collaboration will affect this market growth, as wireless ad hoc network is higly suitable for emergency communication system. However, the demand for the secured communication system is increasing in this region due to the growing conflicts between the coutries of this region, which is one the key influencing factor of this market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19449
Wireless Ad hoc Network Market Drivers
Suitable for Emergency Situation:
Unlike other network systems, wireless ad hoc network is perfectly suitable for emergency situation. Ad hoc networks do not require a central server or a device to offer its services, which makes them more desirable during the emergency situations than the cellular wireless networks or any other networking system. For instance, after the bombing incident in Boston, people were not able to get information about their loved ones because the cellular network system was down. In January 2020, cellular and fixed-line telecommunication networks were knocked down after the earthquake hit eastern Turkey. During these types of emergency situations, setting up a fix infrastructure for communication is difficult. But with wireless ad hoc network system, there is no need for fix setups. They are easily deployable, which makes them suitable for emergency situations such as natural disasters, military conflicts and others.
Low Ownership Cost:
Wireless Ad-hoc networking system doesn’t need any router or access point; it can connect two or more devices directly. Since the devices that are connected to ad hoc network can have direct access to each other’s resources through a basic client to client connection, there is no requirement for a central device. This in turn makes this technology a cost effective one. It can use nodes for the networking operations. The set up process of wireless ad hoc network is easier than infrastructural network system because they don’t have any requirement for central servers. This network provides a cost effective way for point to point connection.
Wireless Ad hoc Network Market Challenges
Technological Limitation and Scalability Issue:
One of the major drawbacks for wireless ad-hoc network market is that many WIFI enabled devices such as android gadgets, Google Chromecast, wireless printers and others don’t support Ad-hoc mode due to their technological limitation which only allows them to connect to network under infrastructure mode. Apart from that, Ad-hoc networking system faces scalability issues. With increasing number of connected devices, the speed of data processing decreases and it becomes harder to manage all those devices at the same time and this is one of the major challenges which hampers the market growth during the forecast period.
Wireless Ad hoc Network Market Landscape
Technology launches, Acquisitions, Collaboration, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Wireless Ad hoc Network market. Wireless Ad hoc Network top companies include Cisco Systems, Inc., NeoCortec, Soarland & Hexin Technology Limited, Creomagic LTD, Persistent Systems LLC, Arch Rock Corp. and Others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In December 2020, Creomagic launched the CreoHub-Light, a new lighter version of CreoHub MANET software defined radio. It’s ideal for creating personal radio networks for various applications such as law enforcement, search and rescue, disaster management and battlefield deployment, especially in areas with unreliable or non-existing communication infrastructure.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the market with the largest market share of 30.6% in 2020, due to the early adoption, increasing advancements in cellular wireless commmunication technologies and growing demand for IoT across industries in this region.
The market of wireless ad hoc networks is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to its low cost of ownership and its suitability for emergency communication.
The wireless ad hoc network market outlook is consolidated with top market players including Cisco Systems, Inc., NeoCortec, Soarland & Hexin Technology Limited, Creomagic LTD, Persistent Systems LLC and others.
Related Reports:
A. Wireless Mesh Networking (Wmn) Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/224/Wireless-Mesh-Networking-market-analysis-forecast-report.html
B. Wireless Network Security Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Wireless-Network-Security-Market-Research-500879
For more Information and Communications Technology Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.