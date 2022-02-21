Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size Forecast to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2026
Growing Dependency on IOT Based Connected Devices Act as One of the Major Drivers Boosting the Market Growth of Wi-Fi 6 Devices.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 21, 2022 ) The global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market size is forecast to reach $15.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2026. Integration of functionalities like orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) and 1024 quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) help in offering high-speed modulation as well as improving channel efficiency within a dense environment, making a major factor towards Wi-Fi 6 advancements. In addition, Wi-Fi 6 devices utilize carrier-sense multiple access which helps in minimizing as well as managing channel collisions, gaining its wide popularity. Increasing demand for faster broadband connectivity, growing adoption of smart wearables and smart devices, high R&D activities towards Wi-Fi 6 compatible consumer electronic products like smartphones, laptops and others have been eventually fuelling the market growth overtime. Moreover, growing dependency on IoT based connected devices along with rising initiatives for gaining Wi-Fi 6 standards approval is further set to drive the market growth in the long run.
Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Segment Analysis- By Component
Wi-Fi 6 Routers are analyzed to witness the fastest growth with the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Since the need for more number of gadgets or appliances demanding high speed Wi-Fi connectivity, need for routers capable of providing high speed networks without compromising with the overall speeds has become essential. Deployment of Wi-Fi 6 enabled routers help in mitigating issues that occur while communicating with more number of devices simultaneously through keeping the data demands even. Compared to Wi-Fi 5 technology, opting for Wi-Fi 6 based routers provide end use customers particularly for gaming applications to take advantage of slightly faster connections. Additionally, with the surge of Covid-19 pandemic, there is significant rise in work from home or remote work activities demanding for high coverage, large bandwidth and faster Wi-Fi connectivity solutions, which is set to drive the market growth forward. In March 2021, Netgear announced about the launch of a wireless router, named Nighthawk RAX20 in India, with Wi-Fi 6 certification compatibility. This development was done to improve capacity and efficiency through dual band support and ensuring speeds upto 1.8 Gbps. Such factors are further set to fuel the market growth of Wi-Fi 6 routers in the long run.
Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Segment Analysis- By End Users
Consumer Electronics sector is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.1% in the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market during 2021-2026. With technological advances and growing adoption of IoT, AI based technologies within consumer electronic products, need for high-speed connectivity and low latency networks have emerged as a major factor attributing to the market growth. Increasing penetration of smart devices like Alexa, Siri, and many others have gained wide popularity in the consumer markets, leading to rise in smart control through Wi-Fi functions. In addition, high investments on product innovations or R&D activities from major key market vendors towards laptops, smartphones, and others with Wi-Fi 6 compatibility will also aid the market growth overtime. In January 2021, Samsung announced the launch of its first Wi-Fi 6E smartphone, named Galaxy S21 Ultra. This development was a part of company’s work on intense Wi-Fi industry towards opening up to 6 GHz band, including over 2 Gbps of peak speed as well as few milliseconds of latency along with features like OFDMA, MU-MIMO as well as 160 MHz channels. Such developments towards consumer electronic products with Wi-Fi 6 compatibility is set to boost the market growth in the coming time.
Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
APAC region had dominated the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market with the largest share of 36% in 2020, and is also anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. Growing investments in smart city projects, rising penetration of IoT and connected devices across industries, and so on have attributed towards the market growth. In addition, the growing need for faster internet connectivity, rise in work from home activities, along with increasing focus of telecom industry to maximize broadband connections is also set to fuel the market demand for Wi-Fi 6 devices in the long run. Increasing investments on consumer electronic products with Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, technological advances, as well as growing adoption of smart wearables for fitness and health concerns will also drive the market forward in the coming time. In March 2020, one of the leading Chinese company for ICT products, Huawei announced the launch of two routers, named Huawei AX3 and AX3 Pro, as a part of its expanding Wi-Fi 6+ routers product line. This development was meant to support dual mode 5G connectivity alongside offering high speed gains and better coverage capacity. Such factors are further set to boost the market growth of Wi-Fi 6 devices in the long run.
Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Drivers
Growing dependency on IoT based connected devices to positively impact the demand for Wi-Fi 6 Devices
Growing dependency on IoT based connected devices act as one of the major drivers boosting the market growth of Wi-Fi 6 devices. Compared to Wi-Fi 5 and 4G technologies, deployment of Wi-Fi 6 enabled devices can help in offering thrice the speed capabilities, ensuring high speed data transfer for IoT applications. With faster speeds, IoT devices are capable of transferring data at much faster pace, significantly reducing latency as well as response times. With growing adoption of IoT devices across different end use industries like retail, hospitality, education and so on, opting for Wi-Fi 6 capabilities will help in significantly improving network connectivity, network performance under faster speeds. According to Cisco, about 500 billion devices is anticipated to be connected to the Internet by 2030. These includes smart and connected devices capable of serving IoT application areas, and such rise can further impact the growth towards Wi-Fi 6 technology. As per a 2020 report of Qualcomm, Wi-Fi 6 will help in uplifting the network performance standards upto a level ensuring new applications in virtual segment alongside enabling more client devices and many more IoT devices, operate unimpeded on the network. This will help in extending support for more audio, video and real time data IoT applications in the long run, thus driving the need for Wi-Fi 6 Devices.
Increasing initiatives towards supporting Wi-Fi 6 approval drives the market forward
Increasing initiatives towards supporting Wi-Fi 6 approval can also be considered as a major factor driving the market growth of Wi-Fi Sun Devices. Various government bodies have been already working on to support improved network infrastructures with 5G emergence, as a part of encouraging faster communication as well as large bandwidth support retirements across varied industries. Licensing of Wi-Fi 6 technology is being supported to drive the development towards Wi-Fi connectivity. In January 2020, Wi-Fi Alliance had revealed about distinguishing forthcoming Wi-Fi 6 devices, capable of 6 GHz operation, which will be made available by the regulators globally in the coming time. Owing to benefits like high performance, low latency, faster data rates and others, Wi-Fi 6E devices is expected to become available following 6 GHz regulatory approvals, while utilizing its additional spectrum capacity in order to deliver continuous Wi-Fi innovation as well as valuable contributions for its consumers, business and many others.
Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Challenges
High costs to hinder the Wi-fi 6 Adoption rate
High costs related to its installation and integration act as a major factor impeding the market growth of Wi-Fi 6 devices. Wi-Fi 6 devices are capable of providing features including high-speed connectivity to a large number of devices at a time with updated security protocols, raising it installation and integration costs with different products. Integration of Wi-Fi 6 technology within smartphones, laptops and many other products eventually raises its product price, making it comparatively expensive than older Wi-Fi 5 support models. Price range for Wi-Fi 6 compatible routers can vary from $70 to more than $200. In September 2019, Apple Inc. had introduced its iPhone 11 series, namely iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, with support for Wi-Fi 6 standard, priced at $699 and above, making it a high end costly device. Such factors are eventually hampering its market growth overtime.
Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Landscape
Product launches, partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market. The Wi-Fi 6 Devices top 10 companies include:
Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Netgear Inc.
ADTRAN Inc.
Aruba Networks
Ruckus Networks
D-Link Corporation
Dell Inc.
AT & T Inc.
Intel Corporation.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In January 2021, D-Link announced the launch of a Wi-Fi 6 USB adapter, capable of offering speeds upto 574 Mbps as well as 1200 Mbps for 2.4GHz band and 5GHz bands respectively. This development was done to deliver a faster and easier way of connecting Internet under an affordable price for users, to be used in desktops or notebook computers.
In May 2020, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. announced the launch of two Wi-Fi 6E products, namely FastConnect 6900 and FastConnect 6700 mobile connectivity systems. This development was meant to offer fastest available speeds upto 3.6 Gbps on a mobile Wi-Fi offering, VR-class low latency as well as bluetooth advancements for immersive audio experiences.
Key Takeaways
Wi-Fi 6 enabled routers is anticipated to witness fastest market growth during 2021-2026, owing to factors like overcoming issues of communication with multiple devices simultaneously, growing need for faster connectivity and so on.
APAC Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market held the largest share in 2020, due to rising penetration of IoT and connected devices across various industries and others.
Increasing initiatives towards supporting Wi-Fi 6 approval as well as growing dependency on IoT based connected devices is analyzed to significantly drive the global Wi-Fi 6 devices market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
