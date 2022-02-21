Oncology Clinical Trials Market Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Global Prevalence of Cancer Is Expected to Propel the Demand for Oncology Clinical Trials Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 21, 2022 ) The Oncology Clinical Trials Market size is estimated at $11.5 million in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Oncology Clinical Trials are clinical trials for tumors that are explorative investigations that examine in contrast the most potent established medication or cure for a particular kind or stage of the tumor with a fresh way. This may include a novel drug or blend of drugs or a diverse technique of utilizing traditional therapeutics. The rising count of cancer cases, the requirement for personalized medications, and the excellent R&D expenditure of the pharmaceutical industry are fueling the Oncology Clinical Trials market. Astrocytoma is a kind of cancer that can happen in the brain or spinal cord. Astrocytoma commences in cells termed astrocytes which back nerve cells. A few astrocytomas develop very gradually, and the rest can be threatening cancers that evolve rapidly. Advanced malignancies are cancers that are not probably healed or regulated by medical care. Advanced malignancies may have developed from where they initially began to neighboring tissue, lymph nodes, or far-off body parts. Medical care may be administered to support the diminishing of cancer, delay the development of cancer cells or allay signs of illness. Chemotherapy is a medication healing that utilizes strong chemicals to destroy rapidly developing cells in the human body. Chemotherapy is used most frequently to heal cancer, as cancer cells grow and reproduce far more quickly than almost all cells in the body. There is an abundant count of accessible chemotherapy medications. Chordoma is lethal and possibly life-alarming cancer. The present-day average survival for Chordoma in the U.S is around 7 years. The global survival rates for Chordoma are 68% at 5 years and 40% at 10 years. The growing novelty in the sphere of oncology and favorable government actions are propelling the Oncology Clinical Trials market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Oncology Clinical Trials Market Segment Analysis – By Phase:
Based on Phase II, Oncology Clinical Trials Market accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to an extensive and surging count of studies in phase II. Furthermore, the rising success rate of studies in phase II is fuelling the growth of this segment. Apart from Clinical trials, surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy are some treatment techniques for Astrocytoma. The Phase II segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the development of the drug pipeline for oncology and the growing count of targeted therapeutics.
Oncology Clinical Trials Market Segment Analysis – By Cancer Type :
Based on Cancer Type, the Leukemia segment dominates the Oncology Clinical Trials Market in 2020 owing to the increasing count of cases for blood cancer or leukemia globally coupled with novel cases of blood cancer reported in the U.S. Chemotherapy can be used to treat leukemia, which is a typical kind of childhood cancer. The Lung Cancer segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the rise in cigarette smoking worldwide.
Oncology Clinical Trials Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
Based on Geography, North America Oncology Clinical Trials Market accounted for the dominant revenue share of 38% in 2020. This is attributed to the surging demand for novel medications for advanced malignancies and the boost in R&D investments in this region. The expanding predominance of cancer and the upsurge in the choice of novel technologies in clinical examinations are driving the growth of the Oncology Clinical Trials market in the North American region. The presence of major key players like Pfizer Inc. and Merck and Co. Inc., in the North American region, is another determinant driving the growth of the Oncology Clinical Trials market in this region. As per the Canadian Cancer Society, prostate cancer accounts for one-fifth (20%) of novel cases in men, while lung cancer accounts for 14% of all novel cases of cancer. These determinants are further fuelling the progress of the Oncology Clinical Trials market in the North-American region. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021- 2026, owing to the huge patient pool available for recruitment effortlessly and the growing inclination of biotechnology companies working in oncology towards the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the rising backing of the government is driving the growth of the Oncology Clinical Trials market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Oncology Clinical Trials Market Drivers
Global Prevalence Of Cancer is Expected to Propel the Demand for Oncology Clinical Trials:
As per World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a chief agent of death globally, responsible for almost 10 million deaths in 2020. Concerning novel cancer cases, some of the most frequent in 2020 were breast with 2.26 million cases and lung with 2.21 million cases. Furthermore, some of the most typical agents of cancer death in 2020 were lung with 1.80 million deaths and colon and rectum with 935,000 deaths. The increasing prevalence of different kinds of cancer, as indicated by the statistical figures maintained by World Health Organization (WHO), is fuelling the demand for techniques like chemotherapy in the Oncology Clinical Trials market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Oncology Clinical Trials Market Challenges
Recruitment Challenges For Studies may Restrain Industry Growth:
The primary challenge for studies is recruitment, which serves as the sole biggest cost-driver for oncology clinical trials and is responsible for 30% of breakdowns in phase III studies. The meager attendance rates in oncology trials (2% - 8% of cancer patients), despite the supportive public attitude, come from a supply-demand disparity to a great extent. Trials are usually unavailable at tumor medical care amenities apart from academic medical centers in cities, and patients are often not qualified for studies. Analysts can now take advantage of digital technologies to plan and conduct recruitment by utilizing virtual clinical trials. This issue is challenging the growth of the Oncology Clinical Trials market. The issue of recruitment in studies is challenging the development of the Oncology Clinical Trials market.
Oncology Clinical Trials Market Landscape:
The Oncology Clinical Trials Market's main strategies include rapid adoption of state-of-the-art technology for enhanced healthcare, mergers and acquisitions, novel product launches, and collaborations. Oncology Clinical Trials Market top 10 companies are listed below:
Novartis AG
Merck & Co Inc.
FHoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Pfizer Inc.
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
PAREXEL International Corporation
PRA Health Sciences
Syneos Health
Medpace
Novotech
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
As per the Pfizer Pipeline Snapshot and as of July 2021, there are 29 Discovery Projects in Phase 1, 40 in Phase 2, 23 in Phase 3, and 8 in Registration, cumulatively adding up to a total of 100 projects. Some of the current approvals include XTANDITM (enzalutamide) for mature grown-up men infected with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC, termed as metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer or mCSPC) (E.U.) and MYFEMBREE® (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), for handling substantial menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women (U.S.)
In June 2021, Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis AG earned a “breakthrough therapy designation” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for exploratory medical care for advanced emasculation-resistant prostate cancer.
Key Takeaways
Oncology Clinical Trials Market growth is being driven by the hike in healthcare spend for cancer treatment like chemotherapy treatment and the rising investment in drug pipelines for advanced malignancies by pharmaceutical companies.
Geographically, North America Oncology Clinical Trials Market dominated the Oncology Clinical Trials market share in 2020 owing to a boost in R&D and growing acceptance of novel technologies in clinical examinations in the North American region. Furthermore, the growing count of cases of tumor and the ascent of cigarette smoking and obesity are fuelling the Oncology Clinical Trials market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Oncology Clinical Trials support physicians in establishing if novel treatments are secure, harmless, and perform in a more superior manner than existing treatments. Oncology clinical trials back the discovery of novel techniques to avert and identify cancer. Furthermore, they assist in enhancing the quality of life for patients during and after medical care, which may include chemotherapy. These advantages of oncology clinical trials are propelling the Oncology Clinical Trials market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
The growing count of partnerships and collaborations for novel drug development amidst key players and an increase in R&D efforts to enhance the quality of medications to combat cancers is driving the Oncology Clinical Trials market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
