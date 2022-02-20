In-Store Health Clinics Market Size Projected to Reach $9,700 Million by 2026
Growing Incidence of Communicable Disease Rising the Need for Medical Facilities That Are Providing the Services Quickly Which in Turn Driving the Demand for in-store Health Clinics.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 20, 2022 ) In-Store Health Clinics Market size is projected to reach $9,700 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over 2021-2026. In-Store Health Clinics is a place that offers medical services to patients in a convenient manner. Supermarkets, retail stores, department stores, pharmacies, etc are some places where retail clinics are available that help patients to visit walk-in healthcare clinics. Retail clinics are valuable for many patients as sometimes people are sick but able to walk to get medicine and during these conditions these in-store health clinics are very useful. In-store health clinics have a shorter time in waiting than any healthcare facility so, patients are not needed to waste their time and can easily get in and out. Recently, nurse practitioners in retail clinics are increasing owing to the growing number of stores that are adopting health clinics in stores. In-store health clinics are treated with many illnesses and injuries such as cold and flu, sinus infections, allergies, and many more. Recently, retail clinics are using electronic health records that provide timely transfer of medical records to the patient’s primary care physician, with the help of this retail clinics are able to provide immunization records of patients. The increasing demand for convenient services in healthcare is rising the adoption of in-store health clinics among people and the growing incidence of communicable disease is also rising the need for medicine in a convenient manner, which is the major factor driving the growth of the In-Store Health Clinics Market. Furthermore, a growing population increases the need for fast medical facilities thereby expanding the in-store health clinics which are set to further enhance the overall market demand for In-Store Health Clinics Market for the period 2021-2026.
In-Store Health Clinics Segment Analysis – By Service
The In-Store Health Clinics Market based on Service can be further distributed into Illness Treatment, Immunization, Diagnostic Services, Lab Tests, Physical Examination, Physiotherapy, and Others. The Illness Treatment segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. Many people are suffering from a mild illness that needs only the normal facilities or medicines that is rising the preference of in-store clinics owing to its quick facilities so that consumers need not wait for a long time just for mild illness. Moreover, in-store clinics are very near to the consumer’s home and also provide services in an affordable manner which is growing the adoption of in-store health clinics. The Immunization segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% for the period 2021-2026. In-store health clinics play a vital role in vaccination delivery. During a pandemic, many healthcare facilities are not able to provide vaccines owing to the rising crowd of people, and during that that many retail clinics are started to provide vaccines in a smooth manner that rising the immunization record in retail clinics which further propelling the growth of In-Store Health Clinics Market.
In-Store Health Clinics Segment Analysis – By Location
The In-Store Health Clinics Market based on Location can be further segmented into Retail Stores, Pharmacies, and Supermarkets. The Retail Stores segment registers for the highest In-Store Health Clinics Market share in 2020. Retail stores are adopting more healthcare clinics in order to provide less expensive clinic visits to patients. Moreover, retail clinics are staffed with nurse practitioners that help to provide more facilities to patients. The Pharmacies segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over 2021-2026. Retail pharmacies are providing various facilities and also become walk-in clinics for many patients that growing the adoption of retail pharmacies. In 2019, about 48% of consumers are using at least one health and wellness service provided by their pharmacy in 2019 which in turn propelling the growth of the In-Store Health Clinics Market.
In-Store Health Clinics Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the In-Store Health Clinics Market with a major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to the rising adoption of retail services as the lifestyle becomes hectic among people that need treatment and facilities in a faster and smooth manner. Moreover, the rising need for treatment for low acuity conditions growing the adoption of retail health centers which in turn enhancing the market growth. In the U.S., consumers are regularly shopping at a retail store and are more willing to receive the healthcare services at that retail site. This helps them to reduce the time waste of searching clinics and thus rising the adoption of In-Store Health Clinics.
However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the growing market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to growing cases of mild diseases increases the need for treatment at an affordable rate. This rising the adoption of In-Store Health Clinics in various Asian countries such as China, India, etc.
In-Store Health Clinics Market Drivers
Increasing demandfor convenient services in healthcare rising the adoption of in-store health clinics among people
Increasing demand for healthcare services in a convenient way rises the need for in-store health clinics as it provides various facilities at an affordable rate which is rising the adoption of retail clinics among consumers. In the U.S., acute respiratory infections such as bronchitis and rhinosinusitis are common among people that are rising the visit of the retail clinics by 60% and thus propelling the growth of the market over the period 2021-2026.
Growing incidence of communicable disease rising the need for medical facilities that are providing the services quickly which in turn driving the demand for In-Store health clinics.
The rising incidence of communicable diseases increases the preference for medical facilities among patients who needs medical services at an affordable rate that increases the growth of the In-Store Health Clinics Market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 15 million people are visit clinics for infectious diseases such as cough and flu in 2020. During a pandemic, many people are suffering from infectious diseases such as cold and flu that need medicine quickly. So, people are using their walk-in clinics to get the medicines which in turn boosting the growth of the In-Store Health Clinics Market over the period 2021-2026.
Covid-19 Impact:
COVID-19 pandemic had greatly impacted the growth of the In-Store Health Clinics Services Market. During a pandemic, the medicines increase owing to rising infectious diseases. So, people mostly prefer nearby in-store health clinics for getting the services quickly and affordably which are positively impacted the growth of the In-Store Health Clinics Market.
In-Store Health Clinics Market Challenges
The Services of in-store health clinics are limited
The factors that are set to impede the growth of the In-Store Health Clinics Market are the limited availability of services. In-Store health clinics are not able to provide services for severe diseases such as cancer, stroke that reducing the adoption of healthcare clinics in supermarkets, retail store, and many more. Most of the patients who are suffering from minor health issues are preferring retail stores but the rate of minor health issues declined by 12% in 2019 that reduces the visits to in-store health clinics which is further set to challenging the market of In-Store Health Clinics.
In-Store Health Clinics Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, collaboration, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the In-Store Health Clinics Market. In-Store Health Clinics top 10 companies are
AFC Doctors Express
Concentra Inc.
Jack Nathan Medical Corporation
FastMed Urgent care
MinuteClinic (CVS)
NEXtCARE
Physicians Urgent Care
Target Brands Inc.
The Little Clinic
HealthWorks Inc.
In-Store Health Clinics Market Development
In 2021, Jack Nathan Medical Corporation acquired four medical clinics in order to locate the clinics inside stores.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, North America dominated the In-Store Health Clinics Market owing to the rising adoption of retail services as the lifestyle becomes hectic among people that need the treatment and facilities in a faster and smooth manner. Moreover, the rising need for treatment for low acuity conditions growing the adoption of retail health centers which in turn enhancing the market growth.
Increasing demand for convenient services in healthcare rising the adoption of in-store health clinics among people and the growing incidence of communicable diseases rising the need for medicine in a convenient manner are improving the growth of the In-Store Health Clinics Market.
The prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided detailed analysis of Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities in the In-Store Health Clinics Market report.
The services of in-store health clinics are limited which is set to create hurdles for the In-Store Health Clinics Market.
