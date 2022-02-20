Healthcare Asset Management Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 28.9% During 2021-2026
Increase in Prevalence of Fake Drugs Is Projected to Drive Healthcare Asset Management Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 20, 2022 ) The Healthcare Asset Management market size is estimated to reach $24.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Healthcare Asset Management involves the management and maintenance of various crucial healthcare assets such as machinery, equipment, employees, medicines, and patients of the facility. They ensure that the healthcare facility can function efficiently by preventing delays, equipment shortages, and personnel shortages while also reducing expenses. Some of the key tools used for healthcare asset management include real time location systems (RTLS) and radio frequency identification devices (RFID). The increase in demand for improving efficiency and the rising integration of cloud computing, electronic health records, and other digital systems in hospitals is driving the market. However, low awareness and innovation in this sector in low and middle-income countries act as a major challenge for the Healthcare Asset Management Industry.
Healthcare Asset Management Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type
Based on Product Type, the Healthcare Asset Management Market is segmented into Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID), Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), Ultrasound Tags, and Others. The RFID segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. RFIDs make use of last-seen technology to accurately record the movement of medical assets within the healthcare facility and provides an approximate location of the equipment. For an asset to be tracked, they have to be equipped with an inexpensive and battery-less RFID tag. The RTLS segment is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 31.5% owing to their higher tracking accuracy. RTLS provides the reliable and exact location of assets in real-time whereas, RFID can only determine if an object passed through certain fixed points within the facility.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16844
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Healthcare Asset Management Market Segment Analysis-By Application
The Healthcare Asset Management Market based on Application can be further segmented into Hospital Asset Management and Pharmaceuticals Asset Management. The Hospital Asset Management segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2021-2026 at a CAGR of 30.7%. The growing need to reduce costs, improve efficiency and prevent stockouts of essential medication are the chief factors contributing to the growth of this segment. Moreover, the rise in the influx of patients into hospitals owing to the Covid-19 pandemic further strengthened the need for Hospital Asset Management systems to prevent equipment shortages or treatment delays. The Pharmaceuticals Asset Management segment is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the global surge in counterfeit drugs flowing into the market.
Healthcare Asset Management Market Segment Analysis-By Geography
The Healthcare Asset Management Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The North American segment is projected to dominate the Healthcare Asset Management market during the forecast period 2021-2026 with a market share of 34% owing to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing private and public R&D investments, high healthcare expenditure, and surge in hospitalization rates in the region. Moreover, the presence of key industry players such as IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Tyco International, and Infor in the region ensures lower costs and more options for customers. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to register the fastest growth owing to the growth in public healthcare funding in major emerging economies like China and India. Moreover, the large population and increase in cases of communicable and non-communicable diseases are further contributing to the growth of this segment.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16844
Healthcare Asset Management Market Drivers
Increase in Prevalence of Fake Drugs is Projected to Drive Market Growth.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 250,000 children die annually worldwide owing to the consumption of fake malaria and pneumonia medication. It is estimated that the annual global fake drug sales generate between $200 billion and $431 billion in revenue. This is causing the US Biopharmaceuticals industry to lose between $37.6 billion and $162.1 billion in revenues annually. Healthcare Asset Management systems such as RFIDs help ensure that the drugs entering pharmacies and hospitals are legitimate. RFID tags could easily be hidden inside drug labels, which enable tracking the drug’s progress throughout the supply chain.
The Covid-19 Pandemic is Anticipated to Boost Product Demand.
The rapid surge in the Covid-19 cases and the emergence of new variants are increasing the inflow of patients into hospitals. This is increasing the stress experienced by the healthcare sector as they are facing shortages of personnel, medications, and other essential assets such as beds, ventilators, and oxygen. For instance, the average Covid-19 hospitalization in the US reached 100,000 in August 2021 whereas, around 682 patients died in India owing to Oxygen shortage in hospitals. The implementation of Healthcare asset management systems ensure efficient usage of scares resource and prevent wastages. This allows hospitals to service more patients with limited resources. For instance, RTLS makes it possible to know the exact locations of critical medical equipment used for treating Covid-19 in hospitals.
Healthcare Asset Management Market Challenges
The High Cost of Healthcare Asset Management System is Anticipated to Hamper Market Growth.
The implementation of a Healthcare Asset Management system throughout a healthcare facility is highly expensive. This is worsened owing to the pandemic which has led to hospitals diverting funds from other departments for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The low priority currently given to this sector may lead to postponement or cancellation of planned orders for RFID or RTLS systems. According to the American Hospitals Association (AHA), the pandemic resulted in a loss of $202.6 billion between March and June 2020 alone. The average cost of treating a single Covid-19 patient with ventilator support can exceed $88,000. This makes Healthcare Asset Management Systems highly unaffordable as they may cost at least $2 million for implementation in a large hospital.
Limitations of Asset Management Systems are Projected to Limit Growth Opportunities.
The various limitations of the asset management systems are predicted to challenge demand generation. For instance, the failure rate of RTLS can be up to 40% owing to factors such as connectivity issues and Wi-Fi disruption. Active RFID systems are often unable to accurately identify if the equipment is on one side of a wall or another owing to the fact that RF signals can penetrate walls and floors. Moreover, Infra-Red (IR) technology only functions if there is a clear line of sight between the tag and the sensor. This means that the signal can be blocked by furniture, clothing, and other common items. Furthermore, Wi-Fi RTLS systems have a highly limited range as they can only accurately determine the position of assets up to around 30 feet.
Healthcare Asset Management Market Industry Outlook:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Healthcare Asset Management Market. The top 10 companies of the industry include:
Tyco International Ltd
IBM Corporation
Zebra technologies corporation
Infor
Motorola Solutions Inc
GE healthcare
CenTrak
Siemens healthcare
Elpas
AiRISTA Flow
Partnerships/Product Launches:
In October 2020, Sandoz Inc announced the launch of its first three injectable medicines with RFID tags in the US through its collaboration with Kit Check, Inc. The product aims to increase efficiency, reduce instances of drug expiry, lower risks, and provide real-time inventory reports.
In July 2020, Advantech announced the launch of its RTLS system for the healthcare sector. It is a complete hardware and software solution that consists of an edge server, location sensors, tags, dashboards, medical-grade tablets, and RTLS management software. The Bluetooth tags of the system provide an accuracy of up to 1.5 meters.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, the North American Healthcare Asset Management market accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high public and private R&D expenditure.
An increase in awareness and implementation of healthcare asset management technology in major emerging economies such as China and India is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, high product costs and implementation expenses of the system are key challenges for the market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Healthcare Asset Management Market Report.
Relevant Links:
A. RFID Sensor Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/RFID-Sensor-Market-Research-505735
B. Hospital Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Systems Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Hospital-Asset-Tracking-And-Inventory-Management-Systems-Market-Research-508551
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Healthcare Asset Management Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type
Based on Product Type, the Healthcare Asset Management Market is segmented into Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID), Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), Ultrasound Tags, and Others. The RFID segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. RFIDs make use of last-seen technology to accurately record the movement of medical assets within the healthcare facility and provides an approximate location of the equipment. For an asset to be tracked, they have to be equipped with an inexpensive and battery-less RFID tag. The RTLS segment is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 31.5% owing to their higher tracking accuracy. RTLS provides the reliable and exact location of assets in real-time whereas, RFID can only determine if an object passed through certain fixed points within the facility.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16844
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Healthcare Asset Management Market Segment Analysis-By Application
The Healthcare Asset Management Market based on Application can be further segmented into Hospital Asset Management and Pharmaceuticals Asset Management. The Hospital Asset Management segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2021-2026 at a CAGR of 30.7%. The growing need to reduce costs, improve efficiency and prevent stockouts of essential medication are the chief factors contributing to the growth of this segment. Moreover, the rise in the influx of patients into hospitals owing to the Covid-19 pandemic further strengthened the need for Hospital Asset Management systems to prevent equipment shortages or treatment delays. The Pharmaceuticals Asset Management segment is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the global surge in counterfeit drugs flowing into the market.
Healthcare Asset Management Market Segment Analysis-By Geography
The Healthcare Asset Management Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The North American segment is projected to dominate the Healthcare Asset Management market during the forecast period 2021-2026 with a market share of 34% owing to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing private and public R&D investments, high healthcare expenditure, and surge in hospitalization rates in the region. Moreover, the presence of key industry players such as IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Tyco International, and Infor in the region ensures lower costs and more options for customers. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to register the fastest growth owing to the growth in public healthcare funding in major emerging economies like China and India. Moreover, the large population and increase in cases of communicable and non-communicable diseases are further contributing to the growth of this segment.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16844
Healthcare Asset Management Market Drivers
Increase in Prevalence of Fake Drugs is Projected to Drive Market Growth.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 250,000 children die annually worldwide owing to the consumption of fake malaria and pneumonia medication. It is estimated that the annual global fake drug sales generate between $200 billion and $431 billion in revenue. This is causing the US Biopharmaceuticals industry to lose between $37.6 billion and $162.1 billion in revenues annually. Healthcare Asset Management systems such as RFIDs help ensure that the drugs entering pharmacies and hospitals are legitimate. RFID tags could easily be hidden inside drug labels, which enable tracking the drug’s progress throughout the supply chain.
The Covid-19 Pandemic is Anticipated to Boost Product Demand.
The rapid surge in the Covid-19 cases and the emergence of new variants are increasing the inflow of patients into hospitals. This is increasing the stress experienced by the healthcare sector as they are facing shortages of personnel, medications, and other essential assets such as beds, ventilators, and oxygen. For instance, the average Covid-19 hospitalization in the US reached 100,000 in August 2021 whereas, around 682 patients died in India owing to Oxygen shortage in hospitals. The implementation of Healthcare asset management systems ensure efficient usage of scares resource and prevent wastages. This allows hospitals to service more patients with limited resources. For instance, RTLS makes it possible to know the exact locations of critical medical equipment used for treating Covid-19 in hospitals.
Healthcare Asset Management Market Challenges
The High Cost of Healthcare Asset Management System is Anticipated to Hamper Market Growth.
The implementation of a Healthcare Asset Management system throughout a healthcare facility is highly expensive. This is worsened owing to the pandemic which has led to hospitals diverting funds from other departments for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The low priority currently given to this sector may lead to postponement or cancellation of planned orders for RFID or RTLS systems. According to the American Hospitals Association (AHA), the pandemic resulted in a loss of $202.6 billion between March and June 2020 alone. The average cost of treating a single Covid-19 patient with ventilator support can exceed $88,000. This makes Healthcare Asset Management Systems highly unaffordable as they may cost at least $2 million for implementation in a large hospital.
Limitations of Asset Management Systems are Projected to Limit Growth Opportunities.
The various limitations of the asset management systems are predicted to challenge demand generation. For instance, the failure rate of RTLS can be up to 40% owing to factors such as connectivity issues and Wi-Fi disruption. Active RFID systems are often unable to accurately identify if the equipment is on one side of a wall or another owing to the fact that RF signals can penetrate walls and floors. Moreover, Infra-Red (IR) technology only functions if there is a clear line of sight between the tag and the sensor. This means that the signal can be blocked by furniture, clothing, and other common items. Furthermore, Wi-Fi RTLS systems have a highly limited range as they can only accurately determine the position of assets up to around 30 feet.
Healthcare Asset Management Market Industry Outlook:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Healthcare Asset Management Market. The top 10 companies of the industry include:
Tyco International Ltd
IBM Corporation
Zebra technologies corporation
Infor
Motorola Solutions Inc
GE healthcare
CenTrak
Siemens healthcare
Elpas
AiRISTA Flow
Partnerships/Product Launches:
In October 2020, Sandoz Inc announced the launch of its first three injectable medicines with RFID tags in the US through its collaboration with Kit Check, Inc. The product aims to increase efficiency, reduce instances of drug expiry, lower risks, and provide real-time inventory reports.
In July 2020, Advantech announced the launch of its RTLS system for the healthcare sector. It is a complete hardware and software solution that consists of an edge server, location sensors, tags, dashboards, medical-grade tablets, and RTLS management software. The Bluetooth tags of the system provide an accuracy of up to 1.5 meters.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, the North American Healthcare Asset Management market accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high public and private R&D expenditure.
An increase in awareness and implementation of healthcare asset management technology in major emerging economies such as China and India is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, high product costs and implementation expenses of the system are key challenges for the market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Healthcare Asset Management Market Report.
Relevant Links:
A. RFID Sensor Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/RFID-Sensor-Market-Research-505735
B. Hospital Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Systems Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Hospital-Asset-Tracking-And-Inventory-Management-Systems-Market-Research-508551
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.