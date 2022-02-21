A Story For Children That Honors the Earth-Human Connection
Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Juvenile Fiction: The Seamless Universe: A Discovery Guide Through Our Great Heritage by Donna Gibbs CSJ January 17, 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 21, 2022 ) The Seamless Universe presents the story of Earth and the Universe in ways that facilitate childhood understanding and appeal to the child in all of us. Beautifully illustrated with vivid paintings, this book creates a bond between children and the natural world—from Earth to the stars!
“As an origin narrative, the Universe Story has the power to shape our culture,” the author explains. “Ours is a transitional generation, and as parents and educators, we have a great responsibility to midwife a new wisdom in our children—since they now have inherited the ability to influence everything that happens to living Earth. The Universe Story reveals a ‘planetary wisdom’ to guide us into our future—Earth’s future.”
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/TheSeamlessUniverse.
At 76 pages, The Seamless Universe is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-4787-6745-9 Format: 8.5 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $19.95
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION
About the Author: Donna Gibbs CSJ writes and illustrates children’s books with ecological themes. She has taught for 30 years in the elementary classroom. With a degree in child development and Earth literacy and a master’s in art therapy, Donna gives workshops and lectures that focus on deepening our connection with the universe.
Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control.
