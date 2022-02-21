Step and Repeat LA Team Member Honored as Shadow Hill's 2022 Local Business Person Of The Year
Today, Alignable’s network has chosen Debbie Collins of Step and Repeat LA as Shadow Hill’s 2022 Business Person Of The Year!
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 21, 2022 ) BOSTON, MA: February 16, 2022 -- The largest online referral network for small businesses, Alignable.com is announcing the results of its national search for leaders who’ve gone above and beyond guiding peers and supporting entire communities as they strive to recover.
Today, Alignable’s network has chosen Debbie Collins of Step and Repeat LA as Shadow Hill’s 2022 Business Person Of The Year!
The 2022 contest is the most popular competition Alignable has ever hosted, marking a 64% increase in participation over last year. In all, 2,400+ small business owners were elected by their peers to be their Local Business People Of The Year across the U.S. and Canada.
During the contest, which ran from Jan. 10 to Feb. 11, 2022, 160,000+ votes and 32,000+ testimonials were posted praising thousands of local leaders for helping their peers and communities through a turbulent year with many challenges: skyrocketing inflation, labor shortages, supply chain problems, and COVID variants.
Because of these issues, 70% of small businesses have yet to recover and recovery rates have declined 13% since December, according to Alignable’s latest poll of 6,305 small business owners. This recovery reversal highlights how important it is for the contest winners to continue their work helping even more businesses bounce back from pandemic-era hurdles.
Giving Is The Glue Holding Us Together
“In our community, you almost always get back what you give,” said Collins. “And the challenges we’ve all encountered have compelled many of us to offer counsel and other support to peers struggling to keep their businesses afloat. While I’m thrilled to receive this award, it’s really a testament to our entire community. And it reinforces my resolve to push toward a full recovery for everyone here in Shadow Hills by the end of 2022, if not earlier.”
Collins received a special badge on her Alignable profile, recognizing this big win. In past years, the awareness generated through similar contests has spurred expanded connections, as well as new business for many winners.
Driving Recognition Is Key
“This has been a fun and rewarding contest to watch unfold,” said Alignable’s President & Co-Founder Venkat Krishnamurthy. “Local business owners are the heart and soul of their communities and they ought to get way more recognition for all they do. Friendly competition aside, this contest generated some incredible peer testimonials (to the tune of 32,000+), showing exactly why small business owners are stronger together.”
To arrange interviews with Debbie Collins and/or an Alignable representative, please contact Chuck Casto at chuck@alignable.com. He also can offer JPEGs and other visuals, as well as local winner testimonials.
About Step and Repeat LA
Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, and is #1 in providing customized backdrops for every type of event. From film festivals to private birthday parties, our services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by our experienced crew…not to mention our 24 hour turnaround capability!
About Alignable
Alignable.com is the largest online referral network for small businesses in the U.S. and Canada. With 7 million+ members across 35,000+ local communities, Alignable is the network where small business owners drive leads and prospects, generate referrals, land new business, build trusted relationships, and share great advice.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Debbie Collins
Tel: 8182164846
----
