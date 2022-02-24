American Love Story / Revenge Thriller Takes Aim at December Release Date
Step and Repeat LA creates backdrop for upcoming premiere of ‘The Legend of Jack and Diane’
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2022 ) HOLLYWOOD, CA - For those in the mood for love, drama and thrills, hang on tight because a new romantic revenge thriller is in the works! Written and directed by Bruce Bellocchi, ‘The Legend of Jack and Diane’ tells the tale of the two title characters who are forced to leave the state of Indiana after they both discover secrets about the death of Diane’s mother. However, it’s not until after the couple’s worst fears are confirmed by the chief of police that Jack and Diane decide to create a hit list, with plans to exact revenge on everyone involved in the murder!
The film stars David Tomlinson as Jack O’Brian, alongside Lydia Zelmac (who also co-wrote the screenplay) as Diane Peterson. The most exciting and notable appearance in the film is that of Tom Sizemore as Detective Parker. Sizemore rose to fame throughout the ‘90s as the actor who could convincingly pull off the “tough-guy” characters. Sizemore can be seen in films such as ‘Saving Private Ryan’, ‘Black Hawk Down’, and ‘Red Planet’.
Director Bruce Bellocchi made his debut as “Donnie” in the ‘80s television series, ’21 Jump Street’, along with a series of other starring roles, before turning to directing. He is an accomplished screenwriter, penning various episodes of hit TV shows, including ‘Home Improvement’, ‘Melrose Place’, and ‘Pacific Blue’.
Step and Repeat LA created a sleek photo-op backdrop for this project that will be used at all of the upcoming promotional events. Using a matte-finished fabric, the black backdrop features the title logo, along with the logo of the production company responsible for bringing this upcoming film to light: Kennedy Entertainment Group.
'The Legend of Jack and Diane' will be released on December 15, 2022.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, and is #1 in providing customized backdrops for every type of event. From film festivals to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA’s services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
The film stars David Tomlinson as Jack O’Brian, alongside Lydia Zelmac (who also co-wrote the screenplay) as Diane Peterson. The most exciting and notable appearance in the film is that of Tom Sizemore as Detective Parker. Sizemore rose to fame throughout the ‘90s as the actor who could convincingly pull off the “tough-guy” characters. Sizemore can be seen in films such as ‘Saving Private Ryan’, ‘Black Hawk Down’, and ‘Red Planet’.
Director Bruce Bellocchi made his debut as “Donnie” in the ‘80s television series, ’21 Jump Street’, along with a series of other starring roles, before turning to directing. He is an accomplished screenwriter, penning various episodes of hit TV shows, including ‘Home Improvement’, ‘Melrose Place’, and ‘Pacific Blue’.
Step and Repeat LA created a sleek photo-op backdrop for this project that will be used at all of the upcoming promotional events. Using a matte-finished fabric, the black backdrop features the title logo, along with the logo of the production company responsible for bringing this upcoming film to light: Kennedy Entertainment Group.
'The Legend of Jack and Diane' will be released on December 15, 2022.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, and is #1 in providing customized backdrops for every type of event. From film festivals to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA’s services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.