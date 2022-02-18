Skincare Company Aims to Educate and Open Doors for Gen. Z Filmmakers
Step and Repeat LA creates photo-op backdrop for Neutrogena Studios and Ghetto Film School
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 18, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES, CA - Neutrogena is an American company, owned by parent company Johnson & Johnson, that has been busy marketing products for skincare, hair, and cosmetics since 1930. Recently, the brand has broken into the entertainment industry with the formation of Neutrogena Studios, a production company that aims to create compelling and original stories in order to educate the public about the science and importance of skincare.
The first documentary, In the Sun, was produced by actress Kerry Washington, also a spokesperson for the Neutrogena brand, and showcases the longterm affects of sun exposure on the skin.
The brand new studio recently teamed up with Ghetto Film School, an award-winning nonprofit program founded in 2000, to create the First Frame Program, which enlists young Gen. Z filmmakers to create short films that continuously push the brands aim for skincare education.
Step and Repeat LA was selected to create a customized 8’ x 8’ photo-op backdrop for a collaboration event in Los Angeles on February 9th. Step and Repeat LA used a high-quality non glare fabric to ensure the best results in photos!
Ghetto Film School has locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and London, and aims to prep young students for universities and success in the filmmaking industry. Together with Neutrogena, the two companies hope to not only help the world have healthier, more beautiful skin, but to also open the doors to success for students who may not otherwise have had such an opportunity.
