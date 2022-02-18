Islamic Cislamic Clothing Market Size Forecast to Reach $88.40 Billion by 2026
Increasing Expenditure on Modest Clothing Globally Driving the Growth of Islamic Clothing Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 18, 2022 ) Islamic Clothing Market size is forecast to reach US$88.40 billion by 2026, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. Islamic clothing is interpreted in accordance with the teachings of Islam. Muslims wear a wide variety of clothing, which is influenced by religious considerations, and also cultural and political factors. An Abaya is a long, usually dark colored cloak, widely worn by many of Muslim women. Abaya, Jubbas is an ankle-length, robe-like garment, especially worn in Middle East. In Islamic societies, jubbas are worn by clerics, judges, barristers, dervishes, and professors. Salwar kameez Worn by both men and women in Islamic culture. A kaftan is a variant of the robe or tunic, and has been worn as a coat or as an overdress, usually having long sleeves and reaching to the ankles. In some cultures, the kaftan has served as a symbol of royalty. Rising expenditure by Islamic population on lifestyle and apparels is a vital factor escalating the Islamic Market growth in the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the textile industries was highly impacted. Most of the manufacturing plants were shut down, which declined the production of Clothes. Also due to supply chain disruptions such as raw material delays or non-arrival, disrupted financial flows, and rising absenteeism among production line staff, OEMs have been forced to function at zero or partial capacity, resulting in lower demand and consumption for Islamic Clothes. However, people are shopping online and ordering merchandise online to pick up in person, around the world. This trend is expected to continue. COVID-19 lockdowns also have led to an uptick in first-time e-commerce shoppers. For Manufacturers, the trends and the dramatic drop in sales will contribute to substantial retail overcapacity. It will lead companies to adopt a new shape of P&L, accelerate the shift to digital and omni channel distribution and recover the small economic disruption.
Islamic Clothing Market Segment Analysis – By Type
Abaya segment held the largest share of 32% in the Islamic Clothing market in 2020. It is a loose over-garment that is meant to cover the entire body except head, face, hands and feet. The style of the garment is robe-like and is meant to preserve the modesty of women. The style of the Abaya does not vary but within that paradigm however, designers have come up with cross stitch Abayas, butterfly Abayas, trench coat style Abayas and more. Kashida (Kashmiri embroidery) is a very popular design on Abayas worn in Jammu and Kashmir in India. Zardozi, as well as animal-print, are also popular embellishments on an Abaya. The materials in which an Abaya can be created ranges from polyester viscose to crepe, lycra, georgette, silk, chiffon and net. Abaya is a sign of respect, dignity, modesty and an easy and convenient way to hide the body according to Islamic teachings. Hence it is widely used across the globe which will grow the Islamic Clothing Market in the forecast period.
Islamic Clothing Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Middle East region held the largest share in the Islamic Clothing market in 2020 up to 42%, owing to the high Islamic population coupled with rising adoption of innovative modest clothing. The United Arab Emirates’ textile industry is the second largest sector after oil. The main manufacturing facilities are divided between two locations, the first being Dubai Textile City. The second location, the Emirate of Fujairah, has the Middle East’s largest textile factory and is one of the biggest textile hubs in the world, producing 10,000 tons of cotton yarn per year. Morocco has one of the most developed and successful textile sectors in the MENA (Middle East/North America) region, which alone generate an impressive annual revenue of about $600 million. The North African country’s textile sector currently accounts for 25% of its exports and 7% of its GDP, making it a key driver of the Moroccan economic engine. Textiles constitute Egypt’s primary industrial sector. The country has over 7,000 garment and textile factories that produce an incredible 500 million pieces every single day and employ 1.5 million workers. Egyptian textile and apparel exports US$2.3 billion in 2020 according to Fibre2Fashion. According to the Jordan Garments, Accessories & Textiles Exporter’s Association (JGATE), exports of textiles and textile products US$1.52 billion in 2020, with 90% of exports going to the United States. Hence the Islamic Clothing Market is projected to grow in the forecast period.
Islamic Clothing Market Drivers
Increasing Muslim Population globally
According to World Population Review in 2021, there are approximately 1.9 billion Muslims globally, making Islam the second-largest religion in the world. The Islam population is mainly split between 1.5 billion Sunni Muslims and 240-340 million Shia Muslims, with some others belonging to smaller denominations. The largest Muslim country is Indonesia, where an estimated 229 million Muslims are there. This is 87.2% of the Indonesian population of 263 million and about 13% of the world’s population of Muslims. Islam is the dominant religion in several countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Western Sahara, Iran, and more. Countries with high numbers of Muslims tend to be in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Due to high population of muslims across the globe, Islamic Clothing Market is projected to grow in the forecast period.
Increasing Expenditure on Modest clothing globally
According to Circle H International, Muslims spent US$277 billion on apparel and footwear in 2019, an increase of 4.2% from previous years.Muslim expenditure on apparel and footwear forecasted to reach US$311 billion by 2024.Modest fashion was making a splash on the high streets, online, and on the catwalk until the first quarter of 2020. Style Theory, a designer clothing rental platform in Indonesia and Singapore, raised US$15 million in series B funding. Over the past decade, the demand for haute couture in the Middle East has increased. Moreover, its modest fashion market has seen massive growth in the retail sector and outperformed the markets of Russia and China.
Islamic Clothing Market Challenges
Difficulty in persuading buyers in a small apparel market:
Islamic clothing market is centered on only one religion. Modest clothing does not have a wide variety of customers. Moreover, Muslims are very supplier-conscious. It takes a bit more effort to ensure that your manufacturing is done ethically and your suppliers have ethical practices, but it’s essential to the business. DNKY, Tommy Hilfiger and other big designers came up with their collections, a lot of them received harsh consumer reviews. The Islamic market was disappointed because the collections weren’t modest enough .It is essential to understand the ethics of Islamic clothing to enter the market.
Islamic Clothing Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Islamic Clothing market. Islamic Clothing market top companies are:
H&M
Marks and Spencer plc
House of Fraser Limited
UNIQLO CO. LTD.
Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.
MANGO
Tommy Hilfiger Licensing, LLC.
The Donna Karan Company Store LLC
Adidas Group. and others
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
On 1st september 2020, Tommy Hilfiger has launched its first hijab, in a move that welcomes shift towards embracing more diversity into a growing segment of the fashion market.
Key Takeaways
Middle East dominates the Islamic Clothing Market, owing to the increasing consumer spending, among the Muslim population in the food and lifestyle sector, including modest clothing.
In Islam, both men and women are required to dress modestly. However, Muslim women have special clothes in order to protect their modesty. Many Muslim women wear an Abayas, Shalwar kameez, hijab or veil to protect their modesty.
Thobe, a long robe worn by Muslim men. The top is usually tailored like a shirt, but it is ankle-length and loose. The thobe is usually white.
Rapid growth of the Islamic clothing market is commanding attention and attracting huge investments to meet the growing demand and to introduce innovative clothing options in several geographies globally. A few of the mainstream fashion industry participants including DKNY, Mango and others are expected to further contribute to the growth of the market.
