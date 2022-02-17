Announcing the Release of New Creative Non-Fiction: A Warrior's Journey with a Compassionate Dragon! by Ana V. Arango and Christopher C. Cole—Published by Outskirts Press
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 17, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Houston, TX – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce a unique new book co-authored by Ana V. Arango and Christopher C. Cole.
Anita has always held Aiki Dragon’s spirit within her heart, giving her protection and guidance for her journey as a warrior. She was born into a family blessed with love, humor, trust and various philosophies, and she learned how to become one with all that surrounded her. She discovered the universe’s power of love, for it dwelled within her, along with her enthusiasm and high energy. As a child, Anita learned to communicate with a playmate who spoke another language, fly a tricycle and stand up bravely to the neighborhood bully. She became one of the first and youngest female pilots and aviation attorneys. Then the universe revealed her healing powers, allowing her to become a doctor specializing in Chinese medicine.
In a time of self-reflection, Anita learned of the beautiful goddess Kannon and was introduced to Aiki Dragon and the world of dragons, where she discovered her Dragon Queen Ryu healing powers. Simultaneously, a book from her law school years—one about the harmony and techniques of Aikido—fell back into her hands and created a forever path upon her warrior’s journey, where compassion, healing, love and gratitude unite with the universe’s plan of perfect unison…and we are all one.
Learn more about the authors at outskirtspress/AWarriorsJourney.
At 228 pages, A Warrior’s Journey With A Compassionate Dragon is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the creative non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4398-0 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $17.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4401-7 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $33.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: CREATIVE NON-FICTION
About the Authors: Ana V. Arango is the founder and head sensei of Shobu Aikido Houston. She has been a pioneering businesswoman in the health and fitness industry, a small craft pilot and instructor, a multi-state aviation attorney, and a doctor in Chinese medicine. She also holds a Fifth Degree in Aikido. Christopher C. Cole is a writer of poetry, meaningful quotes to ponder and plays. He co-wrote the play Broken Chords in which he co-starred at the local community theatre. Christopher was accepted into the Edward Albee playwrights’ class at the University of Houston for his play Goldfish.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
