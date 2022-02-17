Aerosol and Industrial Cans Market Size Forecast to Reach $28 Billion by 2026
The Growing Environmental Awareness Driving the Growth of Aerosol and Industrial Cans Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 17, 2022 ) Aerosol and Industrial Cans Market size is forecast to reach US$28 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. Aerosol cans are a type of dispensing system that produces a liquid aerosol mist. Steel or aluminum is used to make these aerosol cans as steel and aluminum can act as a perfect barrier against air, light, humidity, germs, and other gases. Increased penetration of industrial cans into new consumer packaging end-use segments and increasing demand in key end-use segments with large volumes, such as acids and other chemicals products, would drive the overall market, especially for aerosol aluminum cans. High-level penetration of aerosol and industrial can packaging format in end-use segments, such as hair care, skincare, food, and other niche segments, would also spur innovation, in terms of material used, decoration, and dispensing systems, and further drive the aerosol & industrial cans industry growth.
COVID-19 Impact
Aerosol can production was initially halted due to the countries' sudden lockdown and the shutdown of manufacturing facilities and operations. Because most aerosol can products, except healthcare, fall into the non-essential category, manufacturers have been forced to halt production. To combat the pandemic's losses, businesses began producing sanitizer bottles, facemasks, and other essential items. Because the majority of aerosol can package products are non-essential, customers are willing to invest in them for immediate and short-term use, resulting in a smaller average can size. Personal care product demand has decreased dramatically at beauty spas, salons, and personal care parlors, but has increased at homes. People have begun to use personal care products at home more frequently, increasing in demand for aerosol cans. The same consumer behavior has been observed all over the world when it comes to household care and automotive products. People who have spare time at home have taken on the responsibility of maintaining their own homes and vehicles. Third-party service providers have decreased their demand for aerosol can-packed products in household care and automotive. The above-mentioned commutative increase in demand for aerosol cans is insufficient to close the demand gap created by the pandemic. Healthcare aerosol cans are considered essential products, and their demand has grown in comparison to other aerosol cans (such as personal care, household, and automotive).
Aerosol & Industrial Cans Market Segment Analysis – By Structure
The two-piece segment held a significant share in the aerosol & industrial cans market in 2020. The two-piece can is a packaging container with a bottom end and body shaped from one sheet of metal by deep drawing, and a second end sewn to the can to adjacent it. The two-piece can get its name from the fact that the entire can is made up of two pieces. The two-piece can have several advantages over the three-piece and one-piece cans. For instance, the can body has no side seams and no seam between the body and the bottom end, resulting in a tightly sealed can with less raw material consumption. The body of the can be fully decorated and printed, and the can-making process is simple and quick. Thus, these advantages are contributing towards its market growth.
Aerosol & Industrial Cans Market Segment Analysis – By Material
The metal segment held the highest share in the aerosol & industrial cans market in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. Metals such as steel and aluminum are some of the most preferred materials for packaging due to their wide range of properties such as being flexible in nature, lightweight, impermeable, shatterproof, corrosion-resistant, and recyclable. Aluminum cans recycle at a higher rate and contain more recycled material than other package types. Because they are lightweight, stackable, and strong, brands can package and transport more beverages with less material. Aluminum aerosol cans keep the contents fresh for a long time by preventing high volatile constituents from escaping. These factors attribute to the large market share of metals in the aerosol & industrial cans market.
Aerosol & Industrial Cans Market Segment Analysis – By Propellant
The liquefied gas segment held the highest share in the aerosol & industrial cans market in 2020. Under pressure, liquefied propellants are gases that exist as liquids. The propellant exists primarily as a liquid because the aerosol is under pressure. Even when the product level drops, more liquefied gas propellant evaporates to maintain constant pressure in the space above the product in the case of liquefied gas propellant. This helps to keep the spray's performance throughout the life of the aerosol can. In addition, when compared to other propellants such as hydrocarbons and chlorofluorocarbons, LPG is significantly less expensive. This attributes to the market growth of liquefied gas propellants.
Aerosol & Industrial Cans Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The personal care segment held the highest share in the aerosol & industrial cans market in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026. The personal care sector is growing around the world as the world's population ages and disposable income rises. In Europe, skincare and toiletries continue to be the most popular product categories, followed by hair care and fragrances. More demand for personal care products, such as shower and shaving foams, sprays, and dry shampoos, is bolstering market developments, thanks to changing consumer lifestyles and rising disposable income. The demand for recycled aerosol cans is increasing because it lowers the company's manufacturing costs. In 2019, the AEROBAL reported a 3.7 percent drop in global aerosol production, with 5.8 billion cans produced versus 6 billion in 2018. However, due to the recyclability and high intrinsic value of aluminum cans, as well as its track record in terms of sustainability and promising innovations such as new alloys, it is expected to play a significant role in the aerosol and industrial cans market in the future.
Aerosol & Industrial Cans Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Europe region held the largest share in the aerosol propellant market in 2020 up to 37%, owing to the increasing demand for aerosol and industrial cans from the personal care & cosmetic industries in the region. According to Cosmetics Europe, the great majority of Europe's 500 million buyers use antiperspirants, fragrances, make-up, shampoos, soaps, and other cosmetic and personal care products every day to protect their health, improve their well-being, and boost their self-esteem. According to Cosmetics Europe, the European cosmetics and personal care market is the world's largest, worth EUR79.8 billion at retail sales prices in 2019. Germany (EUR 14 billion), France (EUR 11.4 billion), the United Kingdom (EUR 10.7 billion), Italy (EUR 10.5 billion), Spain (EUR 4.1 billion), and Poland (EUR 7.1 billion) are Europe's largest national markets for cosmetics and personal care products. Cosmetics production in the United States increased from 22,185 in 2017 to 22,236 in 2018, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA). The increasing demand for personal care and cosmetics is driving the demand for aerosol & industrial cans to package the products. Thus, the thriving personal care industry in Europe is projected to substantially drive the aerosol & industrial cans market in the European region during the forecast period.
Aerosol & Industrial Cans Market Drivers
Escalating Personal Care Industry
End-use industries such as cosmetics and personal care, food and beverages, and healthcare are increasing their demand for aerosol cans. The personal care industry accounts for nearly all of the aerosol and industrial cans market, and its development highlights the aerosol and industrial cans market's potential. Consumer goods segments such as beauty and personal care are among the fastest-growing. For instance, Thailand's beauty and personal care products market was worth around US$6.2 billion in 2018 and is forecast to rise to US$8.0 billion by 2022, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA). Over the last six years, Thailand's beauty industry has grown at a rate of 7.2-7.9% per year. From 2019 to 2022, Thailand's beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at a healthy 7.3 percent per year. South Korea is the world's ninth-largest cosmetics market, accounting for nearly 2.8 percent of global sales. The market was estimated to be worth $9.3 billion in 2018, with total local production and exports rising by 14.7 percent and 26.5 percent, respectively, from the previous year. For the past five years, the market has grown at a rate of 5.4 percent per year (2014-2018). Personal care products such as deodorants, hair sprays, and face and body creams are in high demand due to factors such as rising disposable income, changing consumer lifestyles, and product presentation and differentiation, which is accelerating the consumption of aerosol and industrial cans and driving the market growth.
The growing environmental awareness
Another growth-inducing factor is rising consumer awareness and environmentally friendly behavior, which is leading to innovative ideas for creating recyclability and reusability of aerosol cans. Aerosol cans made of recyclable aluminum are reusable, making them environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and energy-efficient. The practice of recycling aluminum is used in the manufacturing of aerosol cans because it is more energy-efficient than producing new aluminum. Steel and aluminum aerosol cans are made of 100 percent recyclable materials. Manufacturers of aerosol cans prefer aluminum as a material because it can be recycled indefinitely without losing quality. Aluminum is also known as a continuous material because it can be recycled indefinitely without losing quality. Overall, the global aerosol can market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the recyclability of aerosol cans as well as the growth of end-use industries such as cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, and healthcare, and more.
Aerosol & Industrial Cans Market Challenges
Availability of alternatives in terms of packaging and price
The materials used in the production of aerosol cans are more expensive than their traditional counterparts. Furthermore, manufacturing costs, as well as disposal costs, contribute to the total cost of the product. There are cheaper alternatives in the form of a tube, thermoform other flexible packages, and rigid plastic and metal packages for applications that do not require spray dispensing. Aerosol cans are being phased out in favor of refillable spray bottles for spray applications. Furthermore, refillable spray bottles are less expensive than aerosol cans because they do not need to be disposed of. They are also more environmentally friendly as a result of this. This factor may limit the market's growth during the forecast period.
Aerosol & Industrial Cans Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Aerosol & Industrial Cans market. Aerosol & Industrial Cans market top companies are:
Crown
Mauser Packaging Solutions
Trivium Packaging, Nampak Ltd.
Ball Corporation
CCL Container
Colep
CPMC Holdings Ltd.
Guangdong Sihai Iron-Printing
Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd.
Tin-Making Co., Ltd. and others
Acquisitions/Technology/Product Launches
In March 2021, through the Creando Concienca Partnership, Trivium Packaging (Argentina) amplified the recycling and reuse of aluminum from aerosol cans in Latin America.
In 2019, Ball Corporation introduced its custom aerosol cans at the ADF&PCD exhibition in Paris, introducing a new technology that offers creative shapes to generate client appeal from every angle of the can.
Key Takeaways
Europe dominates the aerosol & industrial cans market. The demand for aerosol cans in the region is being driven by an increase in spending on pre-packaged foods and beauty products.
Aerosol and industrial cans offer advantages such as It is leak-proof, light- and air-tight, can withstand higher pressures, is uncrackable, corrosion- and heat-resistant, and seamless, and more, which is escalating its market growth.
During the forecast period in the region, Industrialization, the ready meals industry's growth, a boost in manufacturing activities, a growth in disposable income, a spike in consumption level, and a rise in retail sales are all important factors that have contributed to the growth of the aerosol and industrial cans market.
The portable nature of aerosol cans, which are lightweight, unbreakable, and easy to hold while carrying, is another factor driving the growth of the aerosol and industrial cans market.
However, the availability of less expensive alternative packaging options and the existence of harmful chemicals in the propellant aerosol cans are among the major factors limiting the market growth.
