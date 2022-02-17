U.S. And Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Size Forecast to Reach $41.6 Billion by 2026
Rising Incidence of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery Is Driving the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Growth .
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 17, 2022 ) U.S. and Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market size is forecast to reach $41.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The outpatient surgery center is a place where surgeries are done on the same day as admission without the need to stay overnight are called ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). These centers offer diagnostic and preventive procedures like ophthalmologic and gastroenterology. The ASCs also perform cataract surgery, plastic surgery, gall bladder removal, small join repair, abdominal and hernia repair, among others. Consumer inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), technological advancements in surgical instruments, and authority of surgeons over such devices are the key drivers augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the rising number of chronic diseases coupled with the rise in the geriatric population leading to more cost-effective and efficient treatments, thereby augmenting the market growth. Moreover, healthcare costs have been rising progressively which is expected to influence the focus on ASCs. ASCs provide the liberty to healthcare professionals to make healthcare services more affordable without having to compromise on the quality of care. Robotic surgical systems are progressively utilized for complex surgical procedures along with the integration of advanced visualization systems at ASCs which is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market for the period 2021-2026.
U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Segment Analysis – By Specialty
The orthopedics segment held the largest share in the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the rising number of surgical cases being filed and handled on an outpatient basis coupled with the inclusion of the latest and more advanced procedures under ASC coverage. A rough of about 60% of the cumulative orthopedic procedures are conducted in the multispecialty ASCs in the U.S. With the inclusion of comparatively complex procedures such as total hip replacement within the ASC arena, the demand for orthopedic surgery in the ASCs setting is anticipated to boost in the upcoming years. However, the otolaryngology segment is gaining traction owing to a lot of people suffering from problems related to head and neck, especially those with white-collar jobs. The otolaryngology segment is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Segment Analysis – By Ownership
The physician-owned segment held the largest share in the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the rising inclination of physicians towards standalone ASCs to maximize profit. However, the majority of the ASCs are mainly owned by hospitals wherein patients can be transferred to the parent body for inpatient admissions. Hospitals are the primary institutions providing health care services and have a considerable share when it comes to healthcare spending. The hospitals segment is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The U.S. dominated the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market with a major share of 53.1% in 2020. This is attributed to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities, medical equipment and skilled neuro surgeons, inclination of consumers towards outpatient settings for MIS procedures, and consumer friendly medical reimbursement framework for exhaustive treatments are some of the most imminent drivers augmenting the growth of the market.
However, ASCs in Europe is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Growing advent of ophthalmic disorders coupled with the rising incidence of cosmetic surgical procedures across ASCs are the key drivers in this region. Additionally, supportive policies backed by the government to enhance the healthcare system coupled with progressive economic development in multiple countries like Germany, France and U.K. are anticipated to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period 2021-2026.
U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Drivers
Rising incidence of reconstructive plastic surgery is driving the market growth
In the recent past, the number of people attending plastic surgeries has grown manifold. This is owing to the advent of social media and the inclination of consumers towards their looks and preferences. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the U.S. witnessed 2.3 million Cosmetic Surgical Procedures in 2020. Additionally, 13.2 million surgeries were conducted using MIS procedures. These surgeries are mostly performed in ASCs which are owned by reputed physicians. Thus, increasing the growth of the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Growing prevalence of geriatric population to increase the growth of the market
Over the recent past, there has been a considerable increase in the geriatric population and especially those suffering from hearing loss, cataracts and refractive errors. This is owing to the growth in the absolute number of older persons will occur in a context of low or declining fertility, leading to increasing shares of older persons in the population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 40.3 million U.S. residents 65 years and older in the 2010 Census and more than 55 million on July 1, 2020. The problems related to these people are often taken care in the ASCs. Thus, increasing the growth of the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Challenges
Rising staffing cost in order to become competitive with hospital salaries is likely to challenge the market growth
Staffing costs happens to be the highest expenditures for an ASC, as well as they demand effective management. According to AORN Journal, most surgery centers in the U.S. have only 20 to 25 employees who work closely together. To control costs and meet quality simultaneously, the ASCs requires experienced personnel at a higher cost along with amateurs with lower salary and perks, which many ASCs are still lagging in.
U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market. In 2020, the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market, top 10 companies are:
Envision Healthcare Corporation
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
MEDNAX Services, Inc.
TeamHealth
UnitedHealth Group
Quorum Health Corporation
Surgery Partners
Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA)
Community Health Systems, Inc.
HCA Healthcare, Inc.
U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Developments:
In May 2020, AMSURG, a division of Envision Healthcare came up with the more than 3,700 physicians and more than 250 ASCs in the U.S. with recommended processes to ensure clinician and patient safety, in the midst of covid-19 pandemic.
In December 2020, Tenet Healthcare Corporation announced that it will acquire a portfolio of up to 45 ASCs across Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio, New Hampshire, Texas and Wisconsin, for approximately USD 1.1 billion in cash and the assumption of approximately USD 18 million of center-level debt.
Key Takeaways
The U.S. dominated the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market in 2020 owing to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities, medical equipment, and skilled neuro and bariatric surgeons. The U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers The market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Rising incidence of reconstructive plastic surgery coupled with the growing number of geriatric the population are likely to aid the market growth of the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market report.
Increasing staffing costs in order to become competitive with hospital salaries to create the hurdles for the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market.
