Dental Panoramic Radiography Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 15.1% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Technological Advancements Such as Pacs and Cloud Computing Is Set to Aid the Growth of Dental Panoramic Radiography Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 17, 2022 ) The dental panoramic radiography market size of $539.9 Million in the year 2020. It is projected that over the forecast period of 2021-2026, it will grow at a CAGR of 15.1%. Dental Panoramic Radiography is a popular method used by dentists around the world. The following radiography method works on the principles of 2D, which in turn can capture the entire mouth image and its components in one single picture. The image captured can successfully show teeth, bones, jaw-upper and lower, and also the surrounding tissues and sinuses. Dental Panoramic Radiography offers better results than the conventional X-Ray machines, unlike the latter- the X-Ray detector of panoramic radiograph is placed inside the machine. The technique is widely used across by dentists as it helps in the process of tooth extraction. Periapical abscess, a medical condition in which the pus is collected at the root of the tooth can be successfully diagnosed with the help of dental panoramic radiography. Collimated Beam assists the beam of waves to go in a particular direction, which is the principle behind the entire procedure of dental panoramic radiography.
The rising cases of dental problems and weight towards spending heavily on medical infrastructure will help the dental radio industry to drive at an optimistic pace.
Dental Panoramic Radiography Market Segment Analysis- By Application
The market is bifurcated based on application into two main sub-segments-Diagnostic and Cosmetics. The market segment of Diagnostics dominated in the year 2020. It is owing to the rising number of cancer and tumor cases across the world. Dental Panoramic radiography is the go-to method opted by dentists and cancer surgeons to estimate the location of cancer if any. And if cancer has spread, it helps in knowing the regions affected by it. The rate of death decreases by 18% if the cancer is diagnosed in the early stages. Hence, dental panoramic radiography is primarily used in this.
The market is augmented to follow the same trajectory and grow at a CAGR of 15.9% for diagnostics in the forecast period of 2021-2026. As per the trends launched by US CDC, the USA can see deaths owing to oral cancer close to 10,850 in a year with an incidence of about 54,010 cases a year. As for other demographics such as India, the lip, oral cavity ranks 2nd in the overall cancer rankings. Tobacco chewing is one of the primary reasons for oral cancers. The following reason will help the dental panoramic radiography market in the forecast period.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16857
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Dental Panoramic Radiography Market Segment Analysis- By End User
The market is segmented into two sub-segments based on the end-user for dental panoramic radiography. The first is in hospitals and the other is clinics. Hospitals dominated the market in the year 2020. Hospitals are primarily used by the patients owing to the wider availability of associated doctors to treat an ailment. In cases of oral cancer, a dentist may use panoramic radiography to diagnose a tumor or a cancerous development. But more often than not, other doctors advice regarding the procedure to cure cancers are needed. Which makes hospitals a hotspot for such treatment.
Hospitals will continue to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. It is owing to the development of medical infrastructure across low income and middle-income countries. For example, a jump of 147% was observed in India’s medical bill from 2019. Similarly, high-income countries are providing more funds for the development of medical infrastructure. Hospitals are mostly run by trusts and organizations that have easy access to funds. The following will augment the growth of dental panoramic radiography in the hospital segment.
Dental Panoramic Radiography Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
North America held the largest share of 35.7% in the year 2020. It is owing to the rising expenditure of the government bodies to provide state of the art medical infrastructure, and also owing to the rising cases of oral cancers in the population. For example, the USA had diagnosed 54,000 cases related to oral cancer in the year 2020. From 2015 to 2020, the growth seen is close to 4%. Another reason for higher concentration for the market in North America is due to the rising geriatric population. As per WHO trends, by 2036 the American population will be dominated by people of age 65+. With rising age, the cases of oral diseases rise, and PACS can help in digitally sending the files across for the patient which will ease the diagnosis.
Asia- Pacific shows potential for lucrative growth. It is owing to the prevalence of oral and lip cavity cancers in the majority of the population of the region. As per the statistics of the world cancer research fund- Asian countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka have the highest probability of oral cavity cancers. For Pakistan the age-standardized per 100,000 is 12.2, for Bangladesh, it is 9.5, For India, it is 9.1 and for Sri Lanka, it is 7.6. The following will drive the market of dental panoramic radiography -as it helps in the successful diagnosis of such cancers.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16857
Dental Panoramic Radiography Market Drivers
Sales of tobacco products can cause oral cancer, for diagnosis of which Dental Panoramic Radiography can be used.
The diagnosis of oral cancer type can be facilitated with the use of dental panoramic radiography techniques. Amongst the major population studied- China, India, Indonesia and Japan are some of the few countries where the rise of the sales of tobacco products is seen. Owing to an increasing volume of such sales, the countries such as India and Pakistan rank amongst the top 5 countries where oral cancer cases are profound. As per 2019 statistics, 140,000 cases of oral cancer were detected with a staggering deaths of 74,000. As per the latest statistics, 267 million of the entire population in India chew tobacco or smoke cigarettes. The cumulative increase in tobacco sales will further cause the cases of oral cancer to rise.
Technological Advancements such as PACS and Cloud Computing is set to aid the growth of Dental Panoramic Radiography
The X-Ray imaging obtained by using the radiography technique is stored electronically. With the ease of storage and the file is encrypted- the patients’ diagnosis and the test results can be easily transferred from one hospital to another. PACS can help in saving and managing the work by using cache for storage. It in turn can save 50% of the upfront requirement for bandwidth and the associated dollars. Along with that, a doctor has the liberty of adjusting the contrast, brightness and darkness of the image- which can procreate new analysis and improve patients’ treatment.
Dental Panoramic Radiography Market Challenges
Images produced by Dental Panoramic Radiography produces images of inferior quality with added radiation.
The images produced by such procedures tend towards being non-precise and blurry. It can only assist in the initial diagnosis but owing to our mouth’s shape a doctor can further ask for an MRI scan or CT Scans for clearer images. Additionally, soft tissues can not be seen in a dental panoramic radiography- while it can be clearly seen using MRI. The radiation exposure is not present for MRI as it relies of magnetic field, while the radiation can be anywhere between 100 picometers in the use of radiography.
Market Landscape
The industry of dental panoramic radiography adopts to the strategies like mergers and acquisitions along with product and service development to improve their market hold. The following are the top 10 companies operating in Dental Panoramic Radiography industry-
Danaher Corporation.
LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.
Carestream Health Inc.
Planck OY.
Sirona Dental System Inc.
Vatech Co Ltd.
The Yoshida Dental MFG Co Ltd.
Cefla, Air Techniques Inc.
EXPO.
Vatech
Product Development
In January 2020, Vatech- South Korean Company announced a new product and the first of a kind machine designed for pets. The product was a dental panoramic X-Ray, which will cost 60% less than a CT scan machine and has a unique characteristic of providing a single image of the entire mouth within 20 seconds. The animals won’t be put under general anaesthesia as well. The company’s CEO plans to expand the product and service domain to reach North America and Europe.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the respective market in the year 2020 owing to higher medical spending of the individuals and better medical infrastructure.
Asia-Pacific shows the maximum potential for growth owing to rising cases of mouth cancers and relative ailments.
Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats will be provided in our premium report.
Images produced by the following radiography technique are stored electronically. By adopting cloud technology and PACS- the diagnostic results and the medical imagery can be shared across regions.
Related Reports:
A. Dental Digital X-Ray Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16815/dental-digital-x-ray-market.html
B. Digital Radiography Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18498/digital-radiography-market-research-report-analysis.html
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
The rising cases of dental problems and weight towards spending heavily on medical infrastructure will help the dental radio industry to drive at an optimistic pace.
Dental Panoramic Radiography Market Segment Analysis- By Application
The market is bifurcated based on application into two main sub-segments-Diagnostic and Cosmetics. The market segment of Diagnostics dominated in the year 2020. It is owing to the rising number of cancer and tumor cases across the world. Dental Panoramic radiography is the go-to method opted by dentists and cancer surgeons to estimate the location of cancer if any. And if cancer has spread, it helps in knowing the regions affected by it. The rate of death decreases by 18% if the cancer is diagnosed in the early stages. Hence, dental panoramic radiography is primarily used in this.
The market is augmented to follow the same trajectory and grow at a CAGR of 15.9% for diagnostics in the forecast period of 2021-2026. As per the trends launched by US CDC, the USA can see deaths owing to oral cancer close to 10,850 in a year with an incidence of about 54,010 cases a year. As for other demographics such as India, the lip, oral cavity ranks 2nd in the overall cancer rankings. Tobacco chewing is one of the primary reasons for oral cancers. The following reason will help the dental panoramic radiography market in the forecast period.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16857
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Dental Panoramic Radiography Market Segment Analysis- By End User
The market is segmented into two sub-segments based on the end-user for dental panoramic radiography. The first is in hospitals and the other is clinics. Hospitals dominated the market in the year 2020. Hospitals are primarily used by the patients owing to the wider availability of associated doctors to treat an ailment. In cases of oral cancer, a dentist may use panoramic radiography to diagnose a tumor or a cancerous development. But more often than not, other doctors advice regarding the procedure to cure cancers are needed. Which makes hospitals a hotspot for such treatment.
Hospitals will continue to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. It is owing to the development of medical infrastructure across low income and middle-income countries. For example, a jump of 147% was observed in India’s medical bill from 2019. Similarly, high-income countries are providing more funds for the development of medical infrastructure. Hospitals are mostly run by trusts and organizations that have easy access to funds. The following will augment the growth of dental panoramic radiography in the hospital segment.
Dental Panoramic Radiography Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
North America held the largest share of 35.7% in the year 2020. It is owing to the rising expenditure of the government bodies to provide state of the art medical infrastructure, and also owing to the rising cases of oral cancers in the population. For example, the USA had diagnosed 54,000 cases related to oral cancer in the year 2020. From 2015 to 2020, the growth seen is close to 4%. Another reason for higher concentration for the market in North America is due to the rising geriatric population. As per WHO trends, by 2036 the American population will be dominated by people of age 65+. With rising age, the cases of oral diseases rise, and PACS can help in digitally sending the files across for the patient which will ease the diagnosis.
Asia- Pacific shows potential for lucrative growth. It is owing to the prevalence of oral and lip cavity cancers in the majority of the population of the region. As per the statistics of the world cancer research fund- Asian countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka have the highest probability of oral cavity cancers. For Pakistan the age-standardized per 100,000 is 12.2, for Bangladesh, it is 9.5, For India, it is 9.1 and for Sri Lanka, it is 7.6. The following will drive the market of dental panoramic radiography -as it helps in the successful diagnosis of such cancers.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16857
Dental Panoramic Radiography Market Drivers
Sales of tobacco products can cause oral cancer, for diagnosis of which Dental Panoramic Radiography can be used.
The diagnosis of oral cancer type can be facilitated with the use of dental panoramic radiography techniques. Amongst the major population studied- China, India, Indonesia and Japan are some of the few countries where the rise of the sales of tobacco products is seen. Owing to an increasing volume of such sales, the countries such as India and Pakistan rank amongst the top 5 countries where oral cancer cases are profound. As per 2019 statistics, 140,000 cases of oral cancer were detected with a staggering deaths of 74,000. As per the latest statistics, 267 million of the entire population in India chew tobacco or smoke cigarettes. The cumulative increase in tobacco sales will further cause the cases of oral cancer to rise.
Technological Advancements such as PACS and Cloud Computing is set to aid the growth of Dental Panoramic Radiography
The X-Ray imaging obtained by using the radiography technique is stored electronically. With the ease of storage and the file is encrypted- the patients’ diagnosis and the test results can be easily transferred from one hospital to another. PACS can help in saving and managing the work by using cache for storage. It in turn can save 50% of the upfront requirement for bandwidth and the associated dollars. Along with that, a doctor has the liberty of adjusting the contrast, brightness and darkness of the image- which can procreate new analysis and improve patients’ treatment.
Dental Panoramic Radiography Market Challenges
Images produced by Dental Panoramic Radiography produces images of inferior quality with added radiation.
The images produced by such procedures tend towards being non-precise and blurry. It can only assist in the initial diagnosis but owing to our mouth’s shape a doctor can further ask for an MRI scan or CT Scans for clearer images. Additionally, soft tissues can not be seen in a dental panoramic radiography- while it can be clearly seen using MRI. The radiation exposure is not present for MRI as it relies of magnetic field, while the radiation can be anywhere between 100 picometers in the use of radiography.
Market Landscape
The industry of dental panoramic radiography adopts to the strategies like mergers and acquisitions along with product and service development to improve their market hold. The following are the top 10 companies operating in Dental Panoramic Radiography industry-
Danaher Corporation.
LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.
Carestream Health Inc.
Planck OY.
Sirona Dental System Inc.
Vatech Co Ltd.
The Yoshida Dental MFG Co Ltd.
Cefla, Air Techniques Inc.
EXPO.
Vatech
Product Development
In January 2020, Vatech- South Korean Company announced a new product and the first of a kind machine designed for pets. The product was a dental panoramic X-Ray, which will cost 60% less than a CT scan machine and has a unique characteristic of providing a single image of the entire mouth within 20 seconds. The animals won’t be put under general anaesthesia as well. The company’s CEO plans to expand the product and service domain to reach North America and Europe.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the respective market in the year 2020 owing to higher medical spending of the individuals and better medical infrastructure.
Asia-Pacific shows the maximum potential for growth owing to rising cases of mouth cancers and relative ailments.
Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats will be provided in our premium report.
Images produced by the following radiography technique are stored electronically. By adopting cloud technology and PACS- the diagnostic results and the medical imagery can be shared across regions.
Related Reports:
A. Dental Digital X-Ray Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16815/dental-digital-x-ray-market.html
B. Digital Radiography Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18498/digital-radiography-market-research-report-analysis.html
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.