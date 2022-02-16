Dental Lasers Market Size Projected to Reach $1,080 Million by 2026
Rising Problems in Dental Conditions Among the Population Increases the Demand for Dental Treatment That Growing the Adoption of Dental Lasers Treatment Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 16, 2022 ) Dental Lasers Market size is projected to reach $1,080 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over 2021-2026. The dental laser is a process that is used for the treatment of various dental problems. Laser dentistry provides a comfortable option for treatment by using various categories of application such as soft tissue, hard tissue, biostimulation, and many more. During the procedure, the patients received anesthesia that helps them not feel any vibrations or discomfort from the laser. In order to improve the effectiveness of treatment, laser dentistry is combining the process with a root canal treatment technique that helps to remove the infected pulp. Dental lasers are providing a significant role in the field of cosmetic dentistry as dental laser helps patients to acquire beautiful and ideal smiles and also helps in providing clinical advantages such as sterile surgical sites and increased comfort levels. In cosmetic dentistry, tooth whitening plays a very important role which is rising the development of the most efficient and safe method of tooth whitening. Endodontic treatments are also used in dental lasers to reduce bacteria. In order to increase the trend of healthy teeth, the need for conservative dentistry is rapidly growing as it helps to conserve the teeth. Rising problems in dental conditions among the population increase the demand for dental treatment that is growing the adoption of dental lasers among dentists and rising adoption of advanced technologies for the treatment of oral hygiene rising the adoption of dental lasers which is the major factor driving the growth of Dental Lasers Market. Furthermore, the growing elderly population increases the issues in teeth that rising the adoption of dental lasers process which is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Dental Lasers Market for the period 2021-2026.
Dental Lasers Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
The Dental Lasers Market based on Product Type can be further distributed into Soft Tissue Dental Laser, Dye Laser System, Diode Laser System, and Gas Laser System. The Soft Tissue Dental Laser segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. Soft tissue dental lasers are safe as only trained professionals are using this treatment which is rising the demand for soft tissue dental lasers among patients. Moreover, rising cases of periodontal disease increasing the adoption of soft tissue dental laser treatment as it provides effective results which is also growing the demand for dental lasers. The Diode Laser System segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% for the period 2021-2026. Recently, people are concerned with their teeth' color that rising the need for tooth whitening treatment. So, the use of diode laser system increases owing to its effective results in tooth whitening which further propelling the growth of the Dental Lasers Market.
Dental Lasers Market Segment Analysis – By End-User
The Dental Lasers Market based on End-User can be further segmented into Hospitals and Dental Clinics. The Dental Clinics segment registers for the highest Dental Lasers Market share in 2020. Dental clinics are most preferred by the patients who are suffering from the dental issue as these clinics are totally used for the condition of a dental issue where many professional dentists are available who are providing enough time to cure the issue and dental clinics are useful for the patients who need only the treatment for dental care. Moreover, various applications such as oral surgery, tooth whitening are available that are rising the preference of dental clinics. The Hospitals segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to the rising availability of advanced technologies of lasers that are used for the treatment of dental issues which is rising the adoption of hospitals among patients for proper treatment, which in turn propelling the growth of the Dental Lasers Market.
Dental Lasers Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Dental Lasers Market with a major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to growing advancement in the healthcare sector and the rising adoption of a variety of advanced technologies for treating dental conditions. Moreover, the rising number of people suffering from dental issues increases the adoption of dental lasers procedure which in turn enhancing the market growth. According to the American Academy of Periodontology, about 64.7 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from periodontal disease in 2019 a rising issue in dental which growing the preference for dental lasers.
However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the growing market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing population of elder people increases the issues in teeth which needs the treatment of dental lasers. In Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan, people are concern about their look and needs teeth whitening treatment which further developing the adoption of the Dental Lasers Market.
Dental Lasers Market Drivers
Rising problems in dental conditions among the population increases the demand for dental treatment that growing the adoption of dental lasers treatment
Growing problems in dental rising the need for dental treatment that further rising the adoption of dental lasers among dental professionals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 64.9% of adults are visited dental clinics and more than 60% of children are suffering from dental diseases owing to rising consumption of sweets that damage the teeth and lack of using brush properly that needs the adoption of dental lasers which in turn propelling the growth of the market over the period 2021-2026.
Rising adoption of advanced technologies for the treatment of oral hygiene rising the adoption of dental lasers
The adoption of advanced technologies for the treatment of oral hygiene increases as it helps in reducing the pain and avoid anesthesia that growing the adoption of dental lasers. Moreover, growing advancements in the clinical application include resistance to tooth demineralization, differential ablation, regeneration of hard and soft tissue and many more helps in boosting the growth of the Dental Lasers Market over the period 2021-2026.
Covid-19 Impact:
COVID-19 pandemic had greatly impacted the growth of the Dental lasers Market. During a pandemic, there are lockdowns and hospitals are occupied with the covid-19 patients and doctors are also busy caring for the COVID patients. This factor tends to decrease the treatment of dental issues which are negatively impacted the growth of the Dental Lasers Market.
Dental Lasers Market Challenges
High Cost Associated with Dental Lasers Procedure is restraining the growth of Dental Lasers Market
The factors that are set to impede the growth of the Dental Lasers Market are the rising cost of dental laser treatment. A variety of laser instruments are using for the treatment procedures that hiking the treatment cost that tends to decrease the adoption among people as many patients are not able to afford the high cost. The cost of the laser is much higher than a dental drill. Compared to about $600 for a standard drill, lasers can cost anywhere from a few thousand dollars to over $100,000 for one that can be used for tooth cutting which is set to challenging the market of Dental Lasers.
Dental Lasers Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, collaboration, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Dental Lasers Market. Dental Lasers top 10 companies are:
Amd Lasers
Biolase, Inc
Danaher Corporation- Kavo Dental GmbH
Sirona Dental Systems, Inc
AO Group
Photomedex, Inc
Convergent Dental, Inc
Dental Lasers-Syneron Medical Ltd.
Elexxion AG
THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD.
Dental Lasers Market Development
In 2021, Biolase launched waterbase pediatric dental academy that provides various treatments related to dental and thus enhancing the market growth.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, North America dominated the Dental Lasers Market owing to growing advancement in the healthcare sector and the rising adoption of a variety of advanced technologies for treating dental conditions. Moreover, the rising number of people suffering from dental issues increases the adoption of dental lasers procedure which in turn enhancing the market growth.
Rising problems in dental conditions among the population increase the demand for dental treatment that growing the adoption of dental lasers among dentists and rising adoption of advanced technologies for the treatment of oral hygiene rising the adoption of dental lasers are improving the growth of the Dental Lasers Market.
The prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided a detailed analysis of Strengths, Weaknesses, and Opportunities in the Dental Lasers Market report.
High cost associated with dental laser treatment which is set to create hurdles for the Dental Lasers Market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16836
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16836
