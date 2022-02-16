Butyric Acid Market Size Forecast to Reach $436.2 Million by 2026
Growing Demand From the Pharmaceutical Industry Driving the Growth of Butyric Acid Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 16, 2022 ) Butyric acid market size is forecast to reach US$436.2 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021-2026. Butyric acid is a carboxylic acid, also known as butanoic acid. The product has an acrid taste and is usually found in the milk of farm animals such as goats, cows, buffalo, and sheep. The rising demand for specialty chemicals in various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, animal feed, and food & beverage, and personal care industries are driving the market growth during the forecast period. Starch is a tasteless powder that is easily insoluble in cold water, alcohol, or other solvents. The high prevalence of health-related issues such as diabetes, anxiety, obesity, and others are also supporting the market growth for butyric acid. The growing poultry industry along with the growing consumption of chicken globally is propelling the market demand. The growing demand for alternative and biofuels in the automotive and aerospace industries is one of the major driving factors for butyric acid. The changing lifestyle, rise in working women in developing nations leads to more usage of cosmetics which is further driving the market growth between 2021-2026. However, fluctuating raw material prices and health hazards associated with butyric acid are likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact-
The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting different industries; one of the few industries that were largely hit to some extent was the chemical industry. The global lockdown has impacted the transportation system which further impacted the supply chain operations. Transportation fuel demand has decreased from March 2020 due to reduced economic activity and lockdown to restrict the spread of coronavirus disease. The demand for the food processing & beverage industry is moderate during the covid-19 crises. The food & beverage industry is considered under essential goods, so many governments across the globe gave relaxation to this particular industry.
Butyric Acid Market Segment Analysis - By Type
The bio-based segments accounted for approximately 60% of the market share in 2020 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The consumer inclination towards bio-based products is driving the market growth for butyric acid. Bio-based butyric acid is produced from natural products such as corn husk, sugar, and other natural sources. The easy availability of these raw materials and low cost are supporting the market growth for the bio-based segment. The food & beverage industry is adopting bio-based butyric acids for manufacturing food additives, animal feed, and flavoring agents among others. The synthetic type segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Synthetic butyric acid is developed by chemical synthesis. The chemical synthesis involved in the oxidation of butyraldehyde, obtained from propylene derived which is extracted from crude oil by oxo synthesis.
Butyric Acid Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The animal feed segment accounted for more than 30% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Butyric acid is the key feedstock for different butyrate salts and glycerin esters. Butyric acid products provide a proper diet for animals, improve health, and helps to grow animals more efficiently. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases in animals is driving the demand for the butyric acid market. The changing food habits along with the growing consumption of meat and chicken globally are driving the market for the animal feedstock segment. According to the Global Time article China consumes about 28 percent of the world's meat. The butyric acid derivatives are used as an additive in the feed of cattle, poultry, and aquaculture industries. The biofuel segment is expected to register high CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for alternative and environmentally friendly fuel is supporting the segment growth.
Butyric Acid Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The food & beverage segment accounted for more than 35% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growing population globally is one of the major factors driving the market for the food & beverage segment. Butyric acid is used as a food additive and flavoring agent in the food processing industry. The growing penetration of the major food chain corporations such as KFC and McDonald’s is supporting the market growth. The personal care and pharmaceutical industry occupied the second position in terms of share and revenue in the global butyric market. The growing consumer spending on beauty products along with an increase in infectious diseases are supporting the personal care and pharma industry. According to the research paper PepsiCo., Tyson Foods, and Nestle are the top three companies operating in U.S. food & beverage market. The companies generated approximately US$204.8 Billion in revenue in 2019
Butyric Acid Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America region held the largest share in the butyric acid market in 2020 up to 38%, owing to the rapid growth in the food & beverage sector in the region. The presence of well-developed nations such as the U.S. and Canada are driving the market growth in the region. The presence of key food & beverage companies including Nestle, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, STARBUCKS CORP, and others are driving the demand for Butyric Acids. According to the data published by U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, about 16,585 certified organic farms are there in the United States. They also mention that the value of broilers produced in the USA during 2020 was $21.7 billion. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2026). The rapid growth in population, growing number of working individuals, and growth in income levels are some of the major factors driving the regional market. Abundant of bio-based raw material sources and availability of workforce also supporting the regional demand.
Butyric Acid Market Drivers:
Growing consumption of meat & chicken
Butyric acid finds its usage in the production of animal feed which is used for animal growth and a healthy diet. According to the data published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Americans consume approximately 274 pounds of meat per year on average. They also mentioned the U.S. is the world’s second-highest consumer of beef and buffalo after Argentina. Based on the statics published by the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS) found that around 268 million Americans ate bacon in 2020. According to the data published by European Commission, Europe produced around 13,471 tons of poultry meat and consumed around 11,834 tons of poultry meat in 2019. China's livestock industry has been expanded rapidly over recent years and the Chinese are shifting towards animal-based proteins. China is one of the largest producers of livestock products and the largest manufacturer of animal feed globally. According to the Poultry world statistics, China’s exported 375,000 MT of chicken meat in 2020.
Growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry
The pharmaceutical industry plays an important role in both developed and developing nations' economies. The changing consumer eating habits along with growing many health issues such as indigestion, gastric, and irritable bowel syndrome are supporting the market growth for butyric acid. According to the facts shown by IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science, the Chinese pharmaceutical industry has registered high growth rates over previous years. The China pharmaceuticals industry shown around 4% growth in 2019, and Japan's pharmaceuticals sector also registered a 4% growth rate in 2020. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, The Indian pharmaceutical industry includes a network of 3,000 drug companies and 10,500 manufacturing units. In the Union Budget 2021-22 the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been allocated Rs. 73,932 crores (US$10.04 Billion) and the Department of Health Research is allocated Rs. 2,663 crores (US$361.8 Million).
Butyric Acid Market Challenges:
Health Hazards associated with butyric acid
Butyric acid is one of the prominent ingredients used in various industries such as the Food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors. Butyric acid is used in the production of various butyrate esters. The acid causes several health hazards. Inhaling butyric acid can irritate the nose, throat, and lungs. The acid causes skin burns when they are directly in contact with the skin. The workers are given protective clothing, eye protection, face protection shields, protective gloves when the workers are dealing with butyric acid.
Butyric Acid Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Butyric Acid market. Major players in the Butyric Acid market are:
Eastman Chemical Company
OXEA GmbH
Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
Blue Marble Biomaterials
Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co., Ltd., Inc.
Snowco Industrial Co., Ltd.
Alfa Aesar GmbH & CO KG
Perstorp Holding AB
Axxence Aromatic GmbH
Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. and other companies.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In July 2020, Evonik and Swedish manufacturer, Perstorp, expanded the sales and distribution of ProPhorce SR 130 to the Indian subcontinent (India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan). ProPhorce SR 130 is a butyric acid product that is a safe, easy to handle, and cost-efficient solution for in-feed application in livestock management
Key Takeaways
The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Changing lifestyles, increasing consumer spending, emerging economies, and rapid population growth are the major factors driving the market growth.
Butyric acid industrial grade is manufactured by fermentation. In the fermentation process, putrefying cheese is added with starch or sugar and further calcium carbonate is added for neutralizing the acids formed in the procedure.
The consumption of butyric acid in animals has been increased significantly in recent years. Butyric acid helps animals to maintain healthy intestine and growth performance, especially in young and vulnerable animals.
