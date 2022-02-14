1,3-dioxolane Market Size Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% During 2021-2026
1,3-dioxolane Is Used as an Intermediate for the Production of the Antiviral Drug, Acyclovir. This Application in the Pharmaceutical Industry Contributes Towards Driving the Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 14, 2022 ) 1 3-Dioxolane market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. The main reason behind this is that it is used in the polymerization process in polyacetals as a chain length regulator and chain transfer agent. 1,3-Dioxolane is also known as 1,3-Dioxacyclopentane, 1,3-Dioxolan, or Ethylene Glycol Formal. Dioxolanes are a group of organic compounds containing 6-membered C4O2 rings are called dioxolane rings. 1,3-Dioxolane is a cyclic reaction product of ethylene glycol and formaldehyde. It is a clear volatile liquid miscible with water in all proportions. In polymerization reactions 1,3-dioxolanes act as a monomer or co-monomer in the formation of polyacetal resins. It is used as a solvent for dissolving polymers, waxes, paints, cellulose, fats, and oils, and as an electrolyte in batteries. It is also used as a finishing agent and swelling agent in the textile industry. It acts as an intermediate in the preparation of numerous drugs such as acyclovir and vandetanib. It is an important ingredient in industrial polymers. It is used as a stabilizer for halogenated hydrocarbons and also for the protection of 1,2-diols, ketones, and aldehydes Dioxolane is being widely accepted in waterborne coatings formulation, due to its high solvency and water solubility. The properties such as non-toxicity, eco-friendly and non-carcinogenic also drive the 1,3-dioxolane market.
COVID-19 Impact
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the core industries such as paints & coatings and electrical and electronics are highly impacted. Due to social distancing policy, most of the manufacturing plants were shut down, which resulted in a decline in production. According to Statista Research, the electronics industry in the Americas slumped in 2020 when the market contracted by 7% compared to 2019. The production facilities of the electronics parts have been halted owing to the logistics slowdown and safety concerns of the workers. The closure of retail shops and showrooms of major brands, supermarkets, and hypermarkets during lockdown further affected the sales of various electronics products. Thereby, the demand for 1,3-Dioxolane in 2020 was impacted.
1,3-Dioxolane Market Segment Analysis – By Purity
The 99.5% purity segment held the largest share in the 1,3-Dioxolane market in 2020 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. 1,3-Dioxolane is a good organic solvent, which can dissolve oils, dyes, cellulose derivatives, various polymers. 1,3-Dioxolane is synthesized from ethylene glycol and formaldehyde. It is also used in the production of coatings and adhesives, and as a stabilizer for trichloroethane. The primary uses of 1,3-dioxolane are-co-monomer for making polyacetal resins and other polymers, solvent for chemical reactions (including inorganic salts), stabilizer for halogenated organic solvents, starting material or reagent for organic synthesis. In the industry, 99.5% pure 1,3-Dioxolane is used whereas 99.8% pure dioxolane is used for research or laboratory studies. Hence, 99.5% pure 1,3-Dioxolane is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
1,3-Dioxolane Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The solvents segment held a significant share in the 1,3-Dioxolane market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. 1,3-Dioxolane is used to dissolve a wide spectrum of polymeric materials such as acrylates, alkyds, cellulosics, epoxies, polycarbonates, polyesters, urethanes, and vinyl resins. In many cases, 1,3-dioxolane solvent can replace the chlorinated solvents that were used previously to dissolve many of these polymers. The excellent solvency of 1,3-dioxolane for polymeric compositions makes this cyclic ether a valuable component in paint remover formulations. Hence, in the paints & coatings industry 1,3-Dioxolane, or dioxacyclopentane is a safer choice for paint stripper applications effectively replacing Methylene Chloride and N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP) as a powerful solvent that is used in various cleaning, paint stripping, degreasing, and graffiti removal applications. As the demand for eco-friendly products rises, greener and greener solutions are sought after. This also acts as a driving factor for 1,3-dioxolane market.
1,3-Dioxolane Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The textile industry held a significant share in the 1,3-Dioxolane market in 2020. 1,3-Dioxolane is used to treat polyester fibres for improved dye retention, application of cross-linking agents to cellulosic fibres, and bonding of acrylonitrile polymers. In the textile industry, polyester blended fibers are principally used to make wrinkle-free fabrics, cellulosic fibres are mainly viscose and rayon which find various applications in the textile industry. According to European Man-Made Fibres Association, man-made fibres account for 75% of all fibres produced worldwide. Hence the growth in the textile industry fuels the growth of the 1,3-Dioxolane market. Electronics and automotive also contribute a fair share to the 1,3- dioxolane market. 1,3-Dioxolane is a valuable reactant in the polymerization reactions to produce polyacetals resins. Polyacetal has the simplest structure of all the polyethers. It is a high-strength, highly crystalline engineering plastic that has excellent resistance to oils, greases, and solvents. Polyacetal is used as a replacement for metal in plumbing and automotive parts. Its principal uses include appliance parts, electronic components, gears, bushings, bearings, plumbing fixtures, appliances, zippers, and belt buckles among others. As a result, the growing focus on the electronics and automotive industries is projected to fuel the growth of the global 1,3-Dioxolane market over the forecast period.
1,3-Dioxolane Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the 1,3-Dioxolane market in 2020 up to 43%, owing to the numerous end-use industries in the region. 1,3-Dioxolane is used as finishing agent and swelling agent in textiles. Asia is the world’s textile manufacturing hub led by China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. The textile industry is highly labour-intensive. Hence, the lower cost of production and cheap labour are the main reasons for the growth of the textile industry in this region. China is the world's largest exporter of textiles followed by India. Polyester is one of the widely used textile yarn products in the region. According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Indian exports of textiles and garments currently stands at $36.6 billion. Such high growth in the textile industry creates a market base for 1,3-dioxolane. Furthermore, governments of countries such as India and China, have announced significant investments within the textile sector. For instance, under the budget 2020-21, a National Technical Textiles Mission is proposed for a period from 2020-21 to 2023-24 at an estimated outlay of US$ 211.76 million. Therefore, this fuels the growth of the 1,3-Dioxolane market. Another factor contributing to the growth of the dioxolane market in this region is the growth in the electricals and electronics sector. 1,3-Dioxolane is used in the preparation of lithium battery electrolyte solutions. Lithium batteries are widely used in portable consumer electronic devices. Thus, with the flourishing electrical & electronics industry, there will be an upsurge in the demand for lithium batteries, which is anticipated to drive the 1,3-Dioxolane market in the Asia-Pacific region.
1,3-Dioxolane Market Drivers
Green Solvent
From the perspective of green chemistry, 1,3-dioxolane can be considered a green solvent because it is non-toxic, odourless, and environmentally friendly. Its physical, chemical and toxicological properties allow it to be used as a solvent. 1,3-Dioxolane is commonly found in waterborne coatings formulations and production processes because it is non-mutagenic and non-carcinogenic. All of this makes dioxolane ideal for use in cleaning solutions, adhesives, inks, and coatings. Methylene Chloride is widely used in paint removers. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) methylene chloride-based paint removers cause an increased risk of cancer, as well as neurological and liver problems. EPA also concluded that consumers who use methylene chloride-based strippers face an increased risk of short-term neurological effects. It has been linked to dozens of deaths, caused by fumes typically in confined spaces. Hence, alternate formulations are required. It can not only be used as an alternative to dichloromethane, dichloroethane and methyl ethyl ketone under neutral or basic reaction conditions but also in place of tetrahydrofuran (THF) and dimethylsulphoxide (DMSO). Hence, being a green solvent is a key driver for the 1,3-Dioxolane market.
Pharmaceutical Applications
In the pharmaceuticals industry, 1,3-Dioxolane is used as an intermediate for the preparation of Acyclovir. Also, 1,3-Dioxolane is used in the synthesis of new Vandetanib analogs. 1,3-Dioxolane derivatives are recognized as important motifs for the construction of numerous pharmacologically active molecules as antiviral, antifungal, anti-HIV, and adrenoreceptor antagonists. Acyclovir is an antiviral medication. It is primarily used for the treatment of herpes simplex virus infections, chickenpox, and shingles. Many virus infections are asymptomatic or of trivial importance. However, new or improved antiviral drugs are needed for the prevention and/or treatment of a number of significant conditions caused by viruses. Pharmaceutical usage is also a driver for 1,3-dioxolane market.
1,3-Dioxolane Market Challenges
High Flammability
1,3-Dioxolane is highly flammable. It is easily ignited by heat, sparks, or flames. Vapours may form explosive mixtures with air. Vapours may travel to the source of ignition and flash back. Most vapours are heavier than air. So, they spread along the ground and collect in low or confined areas (sewers, basements, tanks) causing vapour explosion hazards indoors, outdoors, or in sewers. Runoff to sewer may create fire or explosion hazards. Containers may explode when heated. Such factors have become the major challenge of 1,3-Dioxolane in terms of storage, which constrains the growth of the market.
1,3-Dioxolane Market Landscape
Acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the 1,3-Dioxolane market. 1,3-Dioxolane market top companies are:
BASF Chemical Intermediates
Lambiotte & Cie S.A
Merck KGaA
Kairav Chemofarbe Industries Ltd.
TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Chemdyes Corporation
Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
Henan DaKen Chemical Co. Ltd.
FuYang Taian Chemical Co. Ltd. and others
Key Takeaways
Asia-Pacific dominates the 1,3-Dioxolane market, owing to the increasing textile & electronics industries in the region. 1,3-Dioxolane is used as a finishing agent and swelling agent in textiles. According to Invest India, the domestic electronics market in India to attain US$400 billion by 2025.
1,3-Dioxolane is used as an intermediate for the production of the antiviral drug, acyclovir. This application in the pharmaceutical industry contributes towards driving the market growth.
The major opportunity for this market is high research spending and developing newer applications.
